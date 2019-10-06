Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Chinese Basketball Association ends cooperation with Rockets after Morey Tweet

Going back to the days Yao Ming was at the heart of the Houston Rockets playing with Tracy McGrady, the team has been incredibly popular in China. The “red card” report for 2019 shows they were still the second most popular team in the world’s largest nation and fast-growing NBA market, with James Harden and his beard the face of the squad (the Warriors were first).

Now the Chinese Basketball Association announced it has ended cooperation with Rockets — and the company with the NBA broadcast rights in China will not cover Rockets games (until Morey provides a “reasonable explanation”) — in the wake of a now-deleted Tweet by Rockets GM Daryl Morey backing Hong Kong protestors.

A “reasonable explanation” likely means an apology.

It all shows just how sensitive official China is to perception around the protests continuing in Hong Kong. Those protests have been going on for months, which started with people in the semi-autonomous region protesting a new extradition law that allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China. Those protests have grown in both size and scope, morphing into a larger movement as residents there strive to keep their freedoms and push back against what the see as growing Chinese influence and interference in the region. China itself has responded with increasingly intense crackdowns on the protestors, which included one protestor being shot.

The Rockets getting tied up in this all started last Friday, as the team was heading to Japan for a preseason game. That’s when Morey posted — then a few hours later deleted — a Tweet about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. He posted the image and verbiage — “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” — used on official protest websites.

That brought a quick rebuke from Morey’s boss, Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta.

Fertitta told Tim MacMahon of ESPN not to read too much into this, Morey’s relationship with him and the organization is all good, saying “I have the best general manager in the league.” However, there has been some rumbling around the league about how much longer the Fertitta/Morey relationship might last, if that is at all on shaky ground — from either’s perspective — this could intensify that dynamic.

 

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum not planning to use load management this year

Many teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, will be planning to rest their stars over the course of this regular season. The term “load management” entered our lexicon last season thanks to Kawhi Leonard, and both he and newest teammate Paul George will likely sit during regular season games so they are fresh for the postseason.

But some teams know they won’t have that luxury.

In a story posted by Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, both Damain Lillard and CJ McCollum said that they know they will not have the luxury of resting during the regular season. Instead, the Portland Trail Blazers guards expect to have to fight tooth and nail to stay in the Western Conference playoff race.

Via The Oregonian:

We’re not some big super team,” Lillard said. “So I don’t think we have the luxury to sit out, especially with how competitive the West is going to be.”

Added McCollum: “The race in the Western Conference is extremely tight. I don’t know if we can afford to Kawhi it, so to speak. You’ll Kawhi your way out of the playoffs.”

The Blazers are at sort of a weird spot in the NBA hierarchy. They reached the Western Conference Finals last season, but Jusuf Nurkic is injured and they basically swapped out their entire wing rotation over the course of the summer.

Folks are expecting Portland to either miss playoffs or be very good, with not a lot of room to land in between. That means that both Lillard and McCollum will need it to be on it each and every game.

Is this the year the Nuggets finally make the leap?

Los Angeles Clippers added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Utah Jazz now have Mike Conley, Ed Davis, and Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers filled out with their roster with Danny Green and Anthony Davis. The Houston Rockets traded for Russell Westbrook.

So what does that mean for the Denver Nuggets, a team that missed the Western Conference Finals last season by a quarter of gameplay? And what do several bolstered rivals mean for a team that has largely stayed the same?

For the past three seasons or so, Denver has been the team of the future in the West. It appeared they were on the cusp of challenging the Golden State Warriors last season when the Nuggets took home the second-best record in the conference and pushed the Portland Trail Blazers to seven games in the semi-finals.

But a miraculous performance by an injured Enes Kanter, coupled with big games from both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, pushed the Nuggets out of contention for the final conference playoff series of the year. A dejected Nikola Jokic wants to make a deeper run this upcoming season, but with much of the same cast around him, it’s felt like the team of the future is now in the past.

While there are sexier candidates to choose as favorites out west this year, the Nuggets are moving forward with something its rivals in Portland had last season: consistency.

In an era where the only thing that matters is star power (particularly new star power) the Nuggets have the benefit of having played under the same system, with the same coach, with the same core for some time. That can’t be ruled out as an advantage, particularly as the season opens and as many of these new players adjust to their current teams.

Denver should be able to open the season by picking up right where it left off. Namely, by dismantling teams with its high-powered offense and passing acumen while newly-minted teammates get used to each other rotationally.

Meanwhile, as the shuffle of Denver’s regular cast looks much the same, it all still rides on Jokic. Once again, perhaps the best passing big man the NBA has ever seen will be a leading MVP candidate as the Nuggets try to take on a west that no longer has a uniformly dominant Warriors as its villain.

Still, you wouldn’t be alone if you felt that all this wasn’t enough to propel Denver above the rest of the Western Conference. Some folks are more gung-ho on the Lakers, others on Utah. The Clippers seem to be the odds-on favorite to win it all. After years of being a sexy selection, nobody wants to take the Nuggets to the ball anymore.

But, dear readers, there is some pause to be had out west. There’s no doubt that teams like the Lakers and Clippers have added serious talent. Other teams have strengthened themselves, and even the Blazers have tried to plug their fingers in a leaking dam with guys like Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazmore. Yet none of these teams, outside of the Clippers at least, are so obviously dominant on paper that it necessitates taking the Nuggets out of the running.

Even the Clippers, with all its newfound wing might, isn’t going to be bashing everyone’s brains in. At least, not right away. George’s shoulders are still a question mark, and Leonard will be under minutes management for the entirety of the year. The Clippers were good enough to be eighth in the west last season thanks to their core of useful role players, and it will take a few months to make all of those pieces fit.

So this year is a little different for Denver. Nobody is ushering in the era of the Nuggets like they’ve been trying to do the past several seasons. But instead, there is consistency in the Mile High City. That could be enough to get an early jump on their competitors, and to solidify all of the issues that found them bounced early from the playoffs last year.

Penciling Denver in to have the second- or third-best record in the west and make it to the Western Conference Finals isn’t a guarantee. But with so much shift happening in the conference, Denver’s strength is its resiliency. Jokic is a legitimate MVP candidate, and that’s exactly what many of the Nuggets’ competitors are missing.

Denver is no longer a team of the future. But now they’ve arrived, and they’ve got as good a shot as anyone to take on the wild, wild west.

It’s just preseason, but Anthony Davis puts up 22 points, 10 rebounds in first half

It’s just preseason.

And it was against an undersized Warriors team that started Omari Spellman at center.

Still, Anthony Davis looked like his vintage self Saturday night in his first preseason game as a Laker, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first half. Not to mention showing some chemistry with LeBron James.

It’s one preseason game. The Lakers are going to be good, no doubt. They’re contenders. But one preseason game is not a statement.

Suns wings Kelly Oubre, Mikail Bridges out at least a week with injuries

The Suns have two young wings they like in Kelly Oubre and Mikail Bridges.

Or they will have. Right now both are out injured and are going to miss at least the next week and likely longer, the team has reported.

Oubre has not really participated in training camp, but the good news is this is his non-shooting hand and is not something that has been chronic. Oubre just needs time to heal, but that’s time lost in camp getting used to playing with Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric and the rest.

Bridges bone bruise is also something that will heal with time, but this is a painful injury and can linger if the player rushes back.

These are the guys the Suns are going to lean on this season at the three, the team needs to be patient and get them healthy. It’s just not an ideal situation early in camp.