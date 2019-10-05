Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Rockets quickly distance themselves from Dayrl Morey Tweet about Hong Kong

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey has said plenty of controversial things before, and when it’s basketball-related the team and owner will have his back.

However, on Friday night, as the Rockets were headed to Japan for an NBA exhibition game, Morey got political and posted a now-deleted Tweet about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. He posted the image and verbiage — “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” — used on official protest websites.

That brought a quick rebuke from Morey’s boss, Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta.

Fertitta told Tim MacMahon of ESPN not to read too much into this, Morey’s relationship with him and the organization is all good.

The NBA has worked hard for years to establish itself in the vast Chinese market, and the Rockets — thanks to Yao Ming — remain one of the most popular teams in China. Morey’s Tweet brought backlash from official sources and Chinese people/bots on Weibo (the Chinese social media platform).

Protests in Hong Kong have been going on for months, which started with people in the semi-autonomous region protesting a new extradition law that allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China. Those protests have grown in both size and scope, morphing into a larger movement as residents there strive to keep their freedoms and push back against Chinese interference in the region. China itself has responded with increasingly intense crackdowns on the protestors, which included one protestor being shot.

DeMar DeRozan, Spurs reportedly talking contract extension

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
DeMar DeRozan can get a team buckets.

We can discuss his defense, or his lack of three-point shooting, or debate how much he really helps a team win playoff games, but DeRozan is a four-time All-Star who can create his own shot and put the ball in the basket. That skill matters. Last season in San Antonio he averaged 21.2 points a game. The combination of DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs to the playoffs for the 22nd straight year.

The Spurs like what they saw his first year with the team enough to be talking possible contract extension with DeRozan, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

DeRozan and the Spurs are having discussions on a contract extension, though nothing is imminent, league sources told The Athletic.

DeRozan has a player option for 2020-21 worth $27.7 million, which makes clarity on his future important as both sides have been open toward discussing an extension. DeRozan said during Spurs’ media day on Monday that his focus is on the season.

“That’s not on my mind,” DeRozan said. “My focus is to go out there and hoop. How everything will unfold, that’s how it will unfold.”

DeRozan is eligible for a max four-year, $150 million extension, but with him having just turned 30 that’s not likely what the Spurs are thinking. San Antonio would likely want a bit of a discount on his current salary for the security of a few years under contract.

San Antonio is not going to tear it all down and rebuild, as long as Gregg Popovich wants to roam the sidelines they are going to bring in players who can help them win games now. DeRozan does that, and in a style that fits with Popovich’s sensibilities. It’s a good marriage.

So the Spurs want to have it continue.

 

Adam Silver says NBA in “serious consideration” to start league in India

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The NBA (with FIBA) is about to launch a professional basketball league in Africa.

Would the same thing work in India?

The NBA is looking into it, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

The building arenas part is critical — India just does not have the facilities yet for a professional league. The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers just played the first-ever NBA game in India Friday, a preseason game in Mumbai, but to make that happen the league had to bring its own court, scoreboards, seats and even help redo the locker rooms.

We’re a long way from that league launch.

That doesn’t make the impact of the first NBA game there any less, as Kings owner and India native Vivek Ranadive told the Associated Press.

“This is a historic day, but for me it’s a dream come true,” Ranadive said at a news conference before the game in Mumbai. “I left Bombay when I was 17 years old and literally I had $50 in my pocket, so to come back here with my NBA team and also bring my friend (Indiana owner) Herb Simon with his team and to play an actual NBA game is beyond my wildest, wildest imagination.”

As for that first game itself, it went to overtime before Indiana’s T.J. Warren put the Pacers ahead for good with 1:03 left. Indiana beat Sacramento 132-131 in overtime.

Stephen Curry: “hopefully I can play for like another six years”

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Stephen Curry has long said he wanted to play at least 16 NBA seasons, equalling his father, Dell. This season he walks into training camp ready for his 11th NBA season. So, he’s got about six more to go, right?

That’s what he said as a panelist at TechCrunch Disrupt on Wednesday, talking about his investments in startups and plans post basketball. Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life — from 21 so hopefully I can play for like another six years. And then you think about what you want to do the rest of your life. And we’re hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way.

“Really enjoying the ride and I’ve been fortunate to have a great team behind me that’s on this journey with me.”

Curry, age 31, has three seasons left on the supermax contract he signed in Golden State. No doubt he plays that out. It’s interesting to speculate about what would be next — where are the Warriors at, do they pay Curry to stay, or does he finish his career somewhere like Charlotte (where his father played and where Stephen grew up) — but we’re a long way from that.

Curry remains one of the game’s elite players and stars (he’s a top MVP candidate again this season, with circumstances putting the ball back in his hands more). The Warriors need him to help fill the Chase Center in San Francisco, and someday he likely has a statue in front of the place. But projecting where he will be in a few years is impossible.

Curry just knows when his playing days are over, whenever that is, he’s got a plan. And plenty of money.

 

LeBron James at point with Anthony Davis at center, is this Lakers closing lineup?

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
At the end of practice Friday, Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel wanted to run some late-game situations with his team.

The lineup had LeBron James at the point and Anthony Davis at center.

It’s the pick-and-roll combo — surrounded by whoever proves to be the Lakers’ best shooters — that has Lakers’ fans drooling and the rest of the league on edge. They could be the most dangerous pick-and-roll tandem in the league because of LeBron’s decision making and Davis’ versatility as a shooter or roll man. It has to be the core of the Lakers’ closing lineup. That combo was hit-and-miss Friday against the Laker reserves (that’s why training camp exists), according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. But it still turned heads.

Of course, the Lakers played it down.

“We have so many different lineup packages that we can probably go to throughout the course of the season,” James said. “So we’re just trying out a few things now in practice — going with smaller lineups, going with bigger lineups, going with quicker lineups, going with slower lineups. But that’s the luxury of having our personnel — we have the ability to do multiple things. So that’s what practice is all about, being able to work on those things.”

LeBron is right, this is why practice exists… and we know that at the end of the game this is the combo Vogel will lean on. As he should. (At this practice the three around them were Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley, according to ESPN.)

LeBron, for his part, was preaching positionless basketball.

“I’m a ballplayer. I’m not a point guard, I’m not a shooting guard, a small forward, power forward or a center. I’m just a ballplayer. You put me on the floor, and I can make things happen with whoever is on the floor. So I’m just looking forward to getting out there with my teammates because it’s exciting. It’s fun.”

The Laker rotations are a work in progress, as are how the ends of games work. Those experiments will go on into the regular season, chemistry and combinations that work are not formed overnight.

But if we don’t see a heavy late game dose of one-five pick-and-roll with Davis and LeBron the Lakers are doing it wrong.