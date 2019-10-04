Getty Images

Stephen Curry: “hopefully I can play for like another six years”

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry has long said he wanted to play at least 16 NBA seasons, equalling his father, Dell. This season he walks into training camp ready for his 11th NBA season. So, he’s got about six more to go, right?

That’s what he said as a panelist at TechCrunch Disrupt on Wednesday, talking about his investments in startups and plans post basketball. Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life — from 21 so hopefully I can play for like another six years. And then you think about what you want to do the rest of your life. And we’re hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way.

“Really enjoying the ride and I’ve been fortunate to have a great team behind me that’s on this journey with me.”

Curry, age 31, has three seasons left on the supermax contract he signed in Golden State. No doubt he plays that out. It’s interesting to speculate about what would be next — where are the Warriors at, do they pay Curry to stay, or does he finish his career somewhere like Charlotte (where his father played and where Stephen grew up) — but we’re a long way from that.

Curry remains one of the game’s elite players and stars (he’s a top MVP candidate again this season, with circumstances putting the ball back in his hands more). The Warriors need him to help fill the Chase Center in San Francisco, and someday he likely has a statue in front of the place. But projecting where he will be in a few years is impossible.

Curry just knows when his playing days are over, whenever that is, he’s got a plan. And plenty of money.

 

LeBron James at point with Anthony Davis at center, is this Lakers closing lineup?

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At the end of practice Friday, Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel wanted to run some late-game situations with his team.

The lineup had LeBron James at the point and Anthony Davis at center.

It’s the pick-and-roll combo — surrounded by whoever proves to be the Lakers’ best shooters — that has Lakers’ fans drooling and the rest of the league on edge. They could be the most dangerous pick-and-roll tandem in the league because of LeBron’s decision making and Davis’ versatility as a shooter or roll man. It has to be the core of the Lakers’ closing lineup. That combo was hit-and-miss Friday against the Laker reserves (that’s why training camp exists), according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. But it still turned heads.

Of course, the Lakers played it down.

“We have so many different lineup packages that we can probably go to throughout the course of the season,” James said. “So we’re just trying out a few things now in practice — going with smaller lineups, going with bigger lineups, going with quicker lineups, going with slower lineups. But that’s the luxury of having our personnel — we have the ability to do multiple things. So that’s what practice is all about, being able to work on those things.”

LeBron is right, this is why practice exists… and we know that at the end of the game this is the combo Vogel will lean on. As he should. (At this practice the three around them were Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley, according to ESPN.)

LeBron, for his part, was preaching positionless basketball.

“I’m a ballplayer. I’m not a point guard, I’m not a shooting guard, a small forward, power forward or a center. I’m just a ballplayer. You put me on the floor, and I can make things happen with whoever is on the floor. So I’m just looking forward to getting out there with my teammates because it’s exciting. It’s fun.”

The Laker rotations are a work in progress, as are how the ends of games work. Those experiments will go on into the regular season, chemistry and combinations that work are not formed overnight.

But if we don’t see a heavy late game dose of one-five pick-and-roll with Davis and LeBron the Lakers are doing it wrong.

Report: Malik Beasley rejected three-year, $30M contract extension from Nuggets

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Nuggets have a track record of financially rewarding young players who develop in their system.

Malik Beasley has steadily improved on both ends of the floor during his three years in Denver. Now, the rookie-scale-extension-eligible 22-year-old shooting guard wants his payday.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Before switching to Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, Beasley turned down a three-year, $30 million extension, sources confirmed to ESPN.

That offer seems pretty fair.

The full mid-level exception projects to be worth about $31 million over three years. It’s easy to see a team offering Beasley that.

But the Nuggets will still have matching rights next summer. Even if they don’t extend him by the Oct. 21 deadline, they’ll still control whether they keep him beyond the upcoming season.

Beasley is coming off a solid season, and plenty of teams could use a shooting guard with his shooting ability. If he continues to improve, he could land a much bigger offer sheet. But with Gary Harris healthier and primed for a bounce-back year, Beasley might receive fewer opportunities next season.

This is already slightly more than I think Denver should’ve offered. But it’s definitely in the reasonable ballpark. I wouldn’t be surprised if both sides struck a deal. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Beasley bets on himself. Paul clients tend to do that.

Report: Andrew Wiggins’ contract extension was central to Jimmy Butler’s unhappiness with Timberwolves

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

In 2017, Andrew Wiggins signed a five-year, max contract extension with the Timberwolves.

In 2018, Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves.

You can apparently draw a straight line between those two events.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Wiggins has failed to live up to expectations, and the extension was at the root of Jimmy Butler’s unhappiness in Minnesota, league sources confirmed.

Wiggins’ contract troubled Butler in a couple ways.

Butler called Wiggins the “most god-gifted player on our team.” The problem: Butler was way better than Wiggins. That clearly bothered Butler, who scraped his way to the top. It’s easy to see how he’d view Wiggins as having more just handed to him and resent Wiggins for it.

When Butler was up for a contract extension with the Bulls, they reportedly told him they’d bury him behind Tony Snell if he didn’t sign. Wiggins’ hurdle for getting a max contract extension? He had to look the owner in the eyes and promise to try really hard.

Wiggins’ has regressed since signing his extension, leaving Minnesota with limited flexibility around his massive contract. Butler felt the brunt of that, too.

Last summer, he reportedly requested a renegotiation-and-extension that would’ve added four years and $155 million to his deal. But the Timberwolves didn’t have the cap space to make that happen – in large part because of Wiggins’ deal.

Of course, Butler knew that. It was unrealistic for Minnesota to trade Wiggins without bringing back salary at that point. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if Butler’s renegotiation-and-extension request were designed to create an excuse for a trade request. He might have wanted out for reasons other than just his own contract status.

Like the Timberwolves being saddled for years to come by an underachieving Wiggins on a max contract.

Butler got away, finding a great fit and a max contract with the Heat. Minnesota is still dealing with the same problem.

Report: Zion Williamson measured at just 6-foot-6

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The NBA’s new policy to list precise heights of players without shoes has claimed its first notable victim.

No. 1 pick Zion Williamson was listed as 6-foot-7 Duke, which was already short for a big man. He’ll be listed as even smaller with the Pelicans.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Zion Williamson measured officially at 6-foot-6, league sources said.

It’s unclear whether Williamson will develop into more of a power forward or center. Though 6-foot-6 is short for either position, his hops, strength and mobility are special. Williamson should be just fine.

The only center listed so short since the NBA-ABA merger was Chuck Hayes. The last All-Star power forward listed so short was Charles Barkley. Both were also listed at 6-foot-6.

However, these are apples-to-oranges comparisons. Barkley said he has been measured at 6-foot-5 and shorter. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green, a more-recent big-man All-Star listed at 6-foot-7, is actually 6-foot-5.

In a new world of precise shoeless heights, Williamson might not be such a huge outlier at 6-foot-6.

Heck, Green