Minnesota has Karl-Anthony Towns locked up. Can it finally build a team around him?

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
This story is part of our NBCSports.com's 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage.

If there was one truism of the modern NBA drilled home in 2019 it was this:

If your team has a superstar player, the clock is always ticking.

Minnesota has its superstar, Karl-Anthony Towns. Already one of the game’s top centers at age 23, he averaged 22.4 points a night on 51.8 percent shooting last season, hit 40 percent from three (taking 4.6 shots a night), plus pulled down 12.4 rebounds a contest. He’s an All-Star and All-NBA level center who has another gear or two he can reach, and when he does good luck slowing him down.

Minnesota has Towns locked up — his five-year, $190 million max contract extension kicks in this season. Towns says he’s happy in Minnesota and plans to stick around, and he has a strong relationship with coach Ryan Saunders. This is not a disgruntled superstar trying to push his way out the door.

But the clock is always ticking.

Minnesota won 36 games last season — despite the fact Jimmy Butler torpedoed the team and Tom Thibodeau’s job during trading camp — and is projected to be in that same ballpark this season (the Westgate line in Las Vegas is under/over 35.5 wins).

If Minnesota beats the Vegas projection — and on the high end flirts with a playoff spot in the deep and brutal West — it will be because Towns took steps forward. Again. Saunders plans to get Towns more touches by using him in more of a Nikola Jokic role as an offensive facilitator at the elbow, something Towns has craved. Minnesota had an 112.2 offensive rating when Towns was on the court last season (that would have been sixth in the league) and that number could go up. If Towns also becomes more of a consistent force on the defensive end — he has done it for stretches but not night in and night out — that’s another way Minnesota improves. Robert Covington in Towns’ ear every night helps on that front.

However, Minnesota’s improvement would not come from the roster around Towns — and that’s what keeps the clock ticking. Minnesota has yet to put a strong roster where the pieces fit well together around its young star.

New head of basketball operations Gersson Rosas knows it, and knows he has a couple of years to build something around Towns that keeps his superstar happy. To his credit, Rosas tried this summer and was in the running to land D’Angelo Russell (a good friend of Towns) before the Warriors swooped in. Minnesota needs more of that kind of aggressive thinking.

Rosas needs to figure out who will be the No. 2 star next to Towns? Thibodeau thought it would be Butler, but that blew up spectacularly. Right now there is no answer.

Right now, this is a roster that needs work. A lot of work.

Robert Covington is Minnesota’s second-best player heading into the season — a guy who shot 37.8 percent from three last season and, if healthy, could get into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation — and he’s locked up for two more seasons after this one. Covington brings much-needed shooting and a defensive mindset. But he’s not a No. 2 option on an elite team, he’s just the best Minnesota has.

After that… things get a little slim.

Andrew Wiggins is being paid to be that No. 2 guy but instead is the anchor weighing down rebuilding this roster. He has four years left on a max contract and while he puts up empty calorie points (18.1 per game last season) his shooting percentage drops every season (here are his percentages the past four years: 45.9, 45.2, 43.8, 41.2). His lack of efficiency, the fact he doesn’t really get rebounds or assists, his casualness towards defense, it all just drags the team down. The Timberwolves would love to trade Wiggins — expect to hear rumors about it — but the four-years, $122.3 million he is still owed makes him one of the hardest players to trade in the league (maybe only John Wall would be harder to move at this point). Minnesota likely has to throw in a sweetener, but Wiggins gets easier to trade next summer and beyond as the years left decrease.

Josh Okogie enters his second season with a lot of promise but what exactly is his ceiling? The Timberwolves drafted Jarrett Culver at No. 6 and are betting he can be part of the future in Minnesota. Both youngsters have potential, but a lot to prove still.

Jeff Teague is a solid point guard but is in the last year of his contract and is not the future at that spot. Gorgui Dieng is a good enough backup big but will make $33.5 million over the next two seasons in that role. They got Jordan Bell on a steal of a deal to soak up some frontcourt minutes off the bench and bring energy. Jake Layman is a nice pickup as a rotation guy. Shabazz Napier is a fine backup point guard.

Is that a playoff roster? Probably not this season, not in this tsunami of a Western Conference. Even with Towns taking a step forward.

Which is why the clock is ticking.

It’s still in the distance, there’s time to build a quality playoff roster around Towns, but Rosas hears it. He knows if things don’t change in the next couple of years it’s only going to get louder and louder.

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
The NBA’s new policy to list precise heights of players without shoes has claimed its first notable victim.

No. 1 pick Zion Williamson was listed as 6-foot-7 Duke, which was already short for a big man. He’ll be listed as even smaller with the Pelicans.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Zion Williamson measured officially at 6-foot-6, league sources said.

It’s unclear whether Williamson will develop into more of a power forward or center. Though 6-foot-6 is short for either position, his hops, strength and mobility are special. Williamson should be just fine.

The only center listed so short since the NBA-ABA merger was Chuck Hayes. The last All-Star power forward listed so short was Charles Barkley. Both were also listed at 6-foot-6.

However, these are apples-to-oranges comparisons. Barkley said he has been measured at 6-foot-5 and shorter. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green, a more-recent big-man All-Star listed at 6-foot-7, is actually 6-foot-5.

In a new world of precise shoeless heights, Williamson might not be such a huge outlier at 6-foot-6.

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman graded every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Atlanta Hawks: C-

Boston Celtics: C-

Brooklyn Nets: A

Charlotte Hornets: D-

Chicago Bulls: B-

Cleveland Cavaliers: C+

Dallas Mavericks: C+

Denver Nuggets: C+

Detroit Pistons: C

Golden State Warriors: C-

Houston Rockets: C-

Indiana Pacers: C+

Los Angeles Clippers: A

Los Angeles Lakers: B

Memphis Grizzlies: B+

Miami Heat: C+

Milwaukee Bucks: C

Minnesota Timberwolves: B-

New Orleans Pelicans: A

New York Knicks: D

Oklahoma City Thunder: A

Orlando Magic: C-

Philadelphia 76ers: C

Phoenix Suns: D+

Portland Trail Blazers: C

Sacramento Kings: C+

San Antonio Spurs: C

Toronto Raptors: D-

Utah Jazz: B+

Washington Wizards: D+

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was playing like a star by the end of last season.

Now, he wants to get paid like one.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Raptors’ rising star Pascal Siakam is seeking a maximum contract extension in discussions with the Raptors, league sources said; otherwise preparing for a 2020 free agency market that would have the restricted free agent as a top player available.

Of course, Siakam wants a max contract (which projects to be worth $168 million over five years). But would he really opt for restricted free agency if he doesn’t get one? Is there no room for salary compromise?

Toronto is disincentivized to give Siakam the max now.

If extended, Siakam will count next offseason at his starting salary on the extension. That projects to be $29 million on a max deal. But without an extension, the Raptors could count Siakam at just $7,055,516 against the cap, use their cap space then exceed the cap to re-sign him to any amount up to the max. That’s an extra $22 million of spending power!

With Kawhi Leonard gone, Siakam will likely assume a larger role this season. He could really boost his stock. But he obviously still can’t get more than the max. Why rush to pay him as much as possible without first seeing how he handles his new situation?

Maybe there’s value in Toronto showing its faith in him. Siakam could be the new franchise player there with Leonard gone and Kyle Lowry aging.

The Raptors also project to have about $80 million in cap room with an unextended Siakam next summer. That could be more space than they know what to do with. Cutting $22 million from that might not make an appreciable difference.

If he becomes a restricted free agent, Siakam would likely draw max offer sheets (which project to be worth about $125 million over four years) in a weak free-agent class. Toronto could always match, but an offer sheet would bring less team control – maybe even a few years less.

Even within a “max extension,” there’s room for haggling on things like options, guarantees and super-max criteria. Perhaps, the Raptors get enough concessions to justify signing him now. Maybe they don’t care and offer him ideal terms, anyway.

It seems highly likely Siakam will be in Toronto for the long haul. By the Oct. 21 deadline, we’ll know whether that’s through an extension.

By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT
Update: Per an NBA spokesperson, “The arrangement discussed in yesterday’s meeting remains prohibited by the CBA.”

I really can’t see Dinwiddie going forward with this. But if he follows through as this report says he plans to, expect the league to punish him. There’s really no other way. That’s why Dinwiddie frustratingly buckling is still the most likely outcome.

 

The NBA ruled Spencer Dinwiddie‘s plan to sell investments backed by his Nets contract violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Dinwiddie insisted the league didn’t understand his plan and why it should be allowed.

The standoff apparently isn’t over.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

According to sources, Dinwiddie and NBA officials met on Thursday and both sides had back-and-forth discussions regarding legal issues about the plan. Dinwiddie still plans to move forward with his plans, sources say, as the NBA reconvenes over potential next steps.

The huge question: Did yesterday’s meeting lead to the league reversing its stance?

If yes, great. Everyone can move on happily. Anyone who wants to invest with Dinwiddie can.

If no, this could get messy. The NBA would practically have to punish Dinwiddie. It’s hard to see him not backing down if the league sticks with its initial ruling.