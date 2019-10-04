Grading every NBA team’s 2019 offseason

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman graded every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.
Report: Pascal Siakam seeking max contract extension from Raptors
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was playing like a star by the end of last season.
Now, he wants to get paid like one.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Raptors’ rising star Pascal Siakam is seeking a maximum contract extension in discussions with the Raptors, league sources said; otherwise preparing for a 2020 free agency market that would have the restricted free agent as a top player available.
Of course, Siakam wants a max contract (which projects to be worth $168 million over five years). But would he really opt for restricted free agency if he doesn’t get one? Is there no room for salary compromise?
Toronto is disincentivized to give Siakam the max now.
If extended, Siakam will count next offseason at his starting salary on the extension. That projects to be $29 million on a max deal. But without an extension, the Raptors could count Siakam at just $7,055,516 against the cap, use their cap space then exceed the cap to re-sign him to any amount up to the max. That’s an extra $22 million of spending power!
With Kawhi Leonard gone, Siakam will likely assume a larger role this season. He could really boost his stock. But he obviously still can’t get more than the max. Why rush to pay him as much as possible without first seeing how he handles his new situation?
Maybe there’s value in Toronto showing its faith in him. Siakam could be the new franchise player there with Leonard gone and Kyle Lowry aging.
The Raptors also project to have about $80 million in cap room with an unextended Siakam next summer. That could be more space than they know what to do with. Cutting $22 million from that might not make an appreciable difference.
If he becomes a restricted free agent, Siakam would likely draw max offer sheets (which project to be worth about $125 million over four years) in a weak free-agent class. Toronto could always match, but an offer sheet would bring less team control – maybe even a few years less.
Even within a “max extension,” there’s room for haggling on things like options, guarantees and super-max criteria. Perhaps, the Raptors get enough concessions to justify signing him now. Maybe they don’t care and offer him ideal terms, anyway.
It seems highly likely Siakam will be in Toronto for the long haul. By the Oct. 21 deadline, we’ll know whether that’s through an extension.
Report: Spencer Dinwiddie plans to continue with investment plan
The NBA ruled Spencer Dinwiddie‘s plan to sell investments backed by his Nets contract violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Dinwiddie insisted the league didn’t understand his plan and why it should be allowed.
The standoff apparently isn’t over.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
According to sources, Dinwiddie and NBA officials met on Thursday and both sides had back-and-forth discussions regarding legal issues about the plan. Dinwiddie still plans to move forward with his plans, sources say, as the NBA reconvenes over potential next steps.
The huge question: Did yesterday’s meeting lead to the league reversing its stance?
If yes, great. Everyone can move on happily. Anyone who wants to invest with Dinwiddie can.
If no, this could get messy. The NBA would practically have to punish Dinwiddie. It’s hard to see him not backing down if the league sticks with its initial ruling.
Could the Warriors keep D’Angelo Russell long term?
Kevin Durant was leaving for the Brooklyn Nets, so the Golden State Warriors needed to do all they could to make sure they weren’t left with nothing. That’s meant making a trade for D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn’s best player last season.
We don’t know how Russell will fit in with Golden State just yet, although there has been some positive news between him and Stephen Curry from practice thus far.
However, many have believed that the team traded for Russell simply to swap him for another player down the road. The team has denied that, and he’s going to hang out at least for a little bit given that Klay Thompson will not start the year due to his ACL injury. But according to a new rumor from The Athletic’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss, the Warriors might be looking to keep Russell long-term.
Via the Athletic:
There’s a strong possibility that the Warriors actually want their newest big acquisition for seasons beyond this one.
…
After doing a little digging, I’ve come to buy the Warriors front office on this one. I believe that the Warriors’ public messaging actually matches their private beliefs. While it’s nice to retain the “optionality” that comes with signing a 23-year-old max player, I don’t think that he was primarily acquired for his trade value. The front office’s first hope is that Russell flourishes alongside Curry and becomes a foundational piece.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the Warriors decided that they actually liked Russell and wanted a combo guard to play in a 3-man backcourt once Thompson returns.
We have seen weirder things in the NBA, and if Draymond Green is still going to be who he has been in the past, that’s a pretty formidable lineup. The Warriors might not be as dominant as they once were, but it’s hard to find guys that match up with each other on the floor.
Russell could also be excellent insurance against one of either Curry or Thompson getting hurt in the future — because, you know, he’s literally filling that role as we speak. Both stars are getting on in age, and we know how Curry has dealt with his ankles in the past.
Whether this is smoke or real, we don’t yet know. In the meantime, this is the NBA and you can’t rule out the possibility that Russell could stay in San Francisco past this season.
Draymond Green calls NCAA ‘a dictatorship’ (VIDEO)
The NCAA is liked by, well, no one. It’s a governing body that capitalizes disproportionately off of the unpaid labor of young athletes. In major money sports, the idea of the “student athlete” is largely a farce.
To that end, several states have now started drafting laws so that college players who qualify can make cash off of their own likeness. This seems like a pretty reasonable request, and of course the NCAA is going to mount a defense to it.
Meanwhile, LeBron James has come out and been a champion for a new law passed in California. Other states, like Florida, Colorado, Illinois, and New York are reportedly also considering similar laws.
Now we can add Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green to the list of players who believe the NCAA should step aside.
Speaking on CNN this week, Green called the NCAA “dictatorship” and that he thought it was odd the association was trying to fight state laws despite the fact that it doesn’t take money directly out of their pockets.
Green’s comments, which were strong and well planned out, are worth watching in full.
Via Twitter:
Arguing about the NCAA’s viability typically plops us at this strange nexus in American discourse. Trapping student athletes in a system in which they cannot take advantage of the free market in a proportionate fashion is limiting in a way many proponents of the NCAA would never want levied against themselves.
The question is pretty simple: should people get paid what they’re worth? The answer, for most of us, is yes.
Green believes athletes should be able to profit off their likeness, and apparently many state legislatures agree.