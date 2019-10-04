Could the Warriors keep D’Angelo Russell long term?

Kevin Durant was leaving for the Brooklyn Nets, so the Golden State Warriors needed to do all they could to make sure they weren’t left with nothing. That’s meant making a trade for D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn’s best player last season.
We don’t know how Russell will fit in with Golden State just yet, although there has been some positive news between him and Stephen Curry from practice thus far.
However, many have believed that the team traded for Russell simply to swap him for another player down the road. The team has denied that, and he’s going to hang out at least for a little bit given that Klay Thompson will not start the year due to his ACL injury. But according to a new rumor from The Athletic’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss, the Warriors might be looking to keep Russell long-term.
Via the Athletic:
There’s a strong possibility that the Warriors actually want their newest big acquisition for seasons beyond this one.
…
After doing a little digging, I’ve come to buy the Warriors front office on this one. I believe that the Warriors’ public messaging actually matches their private beliefs. While it’s nice to retain the “optionality” that comes with signing a 23-year-old max player, I don’t think that he was primarily acquired for his trade value. The front office’s first hope is that Russell flourishes alongside Curry and becomes a foundational piece.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the Warriors decided that they actually liked Russell and wanted a combo guard to play in a 3-man backcourt once Thompson returns.
We have seen weirder things in the NBA, and if Draymond Green is still going to be who he has been in the past, that’s a pretty formidable lineup. The Warriors might not be as dominant as they once were, but it’s hard to find guys that match up with each other on the floor.
Russell could also be excellent insurance against one of either Curry or Thompson getting hurt in the future — because, you know, he’s literally filling that role as we speak. Both stars are getting on in age, and we know how Curry has dealt with his ankles in the past.
Whether this is smoke or real, we don’t yet know. In the meantime, this is the NBA and you can’t rule out the possibility that Russell could stay in San Francisco past this season.
The NBA ruled Spencer Dinwiddie‘s plan to sell investments backed by his Nets contract violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Dinwiddie insisted the league didn’t understand his plan and why it should be allowed.
The standoff apparently isn’t over.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
According to sources, Dinwiddie and NBA officials met on Thursday and both sides had back-and-forth discussions regarding legal issues about the plan. Dinwiddie still plans to move forward with his plans, sources say, as the NBA reconvenes over potential next steps.
The huge question: Did yesterday’s meeting lead to the league reversing its stance?
If yes, great. Everyone can move on happily. Anyone who wants to invest with Dinwiddie can.
If no, this could get messy. The NBA would practically have to punish Dinwiddie. It’s hard to see him not backing down if the league sticks with its initial ruling.
The NCAA is liked by, well, no one. It’s a governing body that capitalizes disproportionately off of the unpaid labor of young athletes. In major money sports, the idea of the “student athlete” is largely a farce.
To that end, several states have now started drafting laws so that college players who qualify can make cash off of their own likeness. This seems like a pretty reasonable request, and of course the NCAA is going to mount a defense to it.
Meanwhile, LeBron James has come out and been a champion for a new law passed in California. Other states, like Florida, Colorado, Illinois, and New York are reportedly also considering similar laws.
Now we can add Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green to the list of players who believe the NCAA should step aside.
Speaking on CNN this week, Green called the NCAA “dictatorship” and that he thought it was odd the association was trying to fight state laws despite the fact that it doesn’t take money directly out of their pockets.
Green’s comments, which were strong and well planned out, are worth watching in full.
Via Twitter:
Arguing about the NCAA’s viability typically plops us at this strange nexus in American discourse. Trapping student athletes in a system in which they cannot take advantage of the free market in a proportionate fashion is limiting in a way many proponents of the NCAA would never want levied against themselves.
The question is pretty simple: should people get paid what they’re worth? The answer, for most of us, is yes.
Green believes athletes should be able to profit off their likeness, and apparently many state legislatures agree.
We have all seen that New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball has a new shooting form. It’s more conventional than in years past, and no doubt the Pelicans are hoping that it means a more consistent 3-point shot from Ball.
The team got to put that to the test this week when Ball took on legendary NBA sharpshooter and teammate JJ Redick. In a shooting contest, Ball and Redick went head-to-head with each other and the result was…
Well, just watch this video from the team:
That’s sort of a hard outcome given how good things looked for Ball. But he shouldn’t have too much pain in losing to Redick, who is an all-time great.
New Orleans should be an interesting team as a playoff hopeful contender, and they have a bunch of likable guys on their roster. If Ball can become a better 3-point shooter — he shot just 32 percent last season — it could mean a big difference for how teams defend the Pelicans this year.
It’s a real question in San Francisco is about how the Golden State Warriors will operate with both D'Angelo Russell and Stephen Curry on the floor. The team needs some kind of offensive firepower in lieu of Klay Thompson’s injury and Kevin Durant‘s escape to the Brooklyn Nets.
But last season with the Nets, Russell was seen as more of an isolation and pick-and-roll player. How that fits into the beautiful movement of Steve Kerr’s Warriors offense hasn’t always been clear. Then again, given championship chemistry and organizational stability, players have often altered their styles to match that of an elite team. So far, everyone seems happy with what Russell is bringing to the table.
That includes Curry, who said after practice this week that he and Russell had figured out a way to co-exist on the floor together already.
Via Twitter:
https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/117950702636530483
Chalk this up as preseason optimism at the moment, but it wouldn’t really surprise us if things came together for the Warriors this season and the whole opinion of Russell changed entirely.
Styles evolve and change, and Golden State did that considerably with Durant on their team. They will need to do it again with Russell and without Thompson.
In the meantime, no doubt Warriors fans are hoping they get things down pretty solid on the defensive end of the floor as well. That might end up being Golden State’s biggest flaw.