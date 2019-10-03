Wizards: Ian Mahinmi out to begin regular season

With John Wall and Isaiah Thomas injured, the Wizards have no backup point guard behind Ish Smith. The situation is even gloomier at small forward with C.J. Miles, Troy Brown and Admiral Schofield all banged up.
Add center to the list of positions where Washington is woefully thin.
Wizards release:
Wizards center Ian Mahinmi is out with a strained right Achilles tendon. He will be treated conservatively before being re-evaluated in six weeks.
Washington will play nine regular-season games in the next six weeks.
This leaves Thomas Bryant at center. He’ll provide plenty of activity, but he can’t do it alone. The Wizards have to play small, though some of their power forwards – Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Moritz Wagner – might have to play small forward given the injury issues there. Plugging one hole creates another.
Hope is dissipating from a season that already contained little.
The Nets are embracing their Brooklyn identity.
The latest step: These graffiti-style jerseys.
Nets:
If you can’t place why these look so familiar, Chris Herring of 538 has you covered:
I love when teams incorporate local themes into their uniforms, and these Nets jerseys definitely do that. If they resemble anything else, it’s probably at least in part because street art – including from Brooklyn – has influenced other designs. The Nets shouldn’t get dinged for that reverberating back.
These are a little too hokey to be great jerseys. But they’re simple and authentic enough to be solid.
Jimmy Butler fits the Heat’s culture amazingly well.
He’s already showing it.
Miami’s first practice began 10.a.m. Tuesday, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Butler said he arrived far earlier.
Butler, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:
“Just a little extra work while y’all in your third dream. I like to get it in,” he said following the first of two-a-days. “How did I get in today? I clocked in at 3:30. You’re asleep, right?”
Butler is an incredibly hard-worker. That’s why he has climbed like he has.
He also wants you to know he’s an incredibly hard-worker. This is as performative as it is anything — which I don’t mind, because he backs it up.
I’m curious whether anyone corroborated Butler’s story. It’s not that I don’t believe him. I think he would do this. I’d just like to see more evidence rather than blindly believing.
I’d also like to learn more about what Butler did for 6.5 hours. Did it include a nap?
Sleep is important, and as much as I love Butler’s intensity, there are real questions about the wear and tear on his body. If he’s not resting enough, that could bite him in the long term.
For now, we get another fun entry into the list of wild Jimmy Butler stories. Remember, though: They’re not always as sensational as they initially appear.
The Spurs agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with Marcus Morris. San Antonio even traded Davis Bertans to the Wizards to make the cap mechanics work.
Then, Morris reneged to sign a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks.
The Spurs spreading word that they were pissed was one thing. San Antonio president-coach Gregg Popovich putting his name behind the indignation is another.
Jabari Young of The Athletic:
Popovich:
It was more than difficult to lose Davis. Let’s just say that that was an unfortunate situation that was handled unprofessionally on a couple of different levels. We made that move to make the signing that we did and got blindsided. Davis was a special player, as we all know. He was young and getting better and better. So, yeah, we hated losing him.
Did Morris reach out to explain himself to the Spurs, as he claimed?
Popovich:
Not really.
That’s a sharp response that directly contradicts Morris. There’s clearly resentment toward him.
I’m curious what Popovich means by different levels, though. The Knicks? Agent Rich Paul, who left Morris over the saga? Both? There are multiple ways blame could be spread.
The result for San Antonio is more straightforward. Not getting Morris and settling for Trey Lyles stinks. Losing Bertans stinks. Whatever happened with Morris, the Spurs got the raw end of it.
The NBA is embracing gambling.
The Wizards (and NHL’s Capitals and WNBA’s Mystics) are taking the next logical step.
Washington’s arena will host a sportsbook.
Though a recent Supreme Court ruling opened the door for more widespread sports betting, gambling remains highly regulated. So, these plans are still subject to oversight. But among the planned operations:
- The sportsbook will be open daily year-round, both to ticketed and non-ticketed fans.
- Fans will be able to wager on an app inside the arena.
- The arena itself could be used as a 20,000-person viewing area on non-game days.
Betting on games increases interest. Of course, the NBA wants to tap into that, and targeting ticketed fans is one way. Fans with a stake will stay longer and be more engaged.
Expect Washington to be only a start. Betting windows could soon become the norm at arenas around the country.