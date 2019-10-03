Twitter

Watch Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick go head-to-head in a 3-point shooting contest

By Dane DelgadoOct 3, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
We have all seen that New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball has a new shooting form. It’s more conventional than in years past, and no doubt the Pelicans are hoping that it means a more consistent 3-point shot from Ball.

The team got to put that to the test this week when Ball took on legendary NBA sharpshooter and teammate JJ Redick. In a shooting contest, Ball and Redick went head-to-head with each other and the result was…

Well, just watch this video from the team:

That’s sort of a hard outcome given how good things looked for Ball. But he shouldn’t have too much pain in losing to Redick, who is an all-time great.

New Orleans should be an interesting team as a playoff hopeful contender, and they have a bunch of likable guys on their roster. If Ball can become a better 3-point shooter — he shot just 32 percent last season — it could mean a big difference for how teams defend the Pelicans this year.

Stephen Curry detailed how he and D’Angelo Russell are already working together (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoOct 3, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
It’s a real question in San Francisco is about how the Golden State Warriors will operate with both D'Angelo Russell and Stephen Curry on the floor. The team needs some kind of offensive firepower in lieu of Klay Thompson’s injury and Kevin Durant‘s escape to the Brooklyn Nets.

But last season with the Nets, Russell was seen as more of an isolation and pick-and-roll player. How that fits into the beautiful movement of Steve Kerr’s Warriors offense hasn’t always been clear. Then again, given championship chemistry and organizational stability, players have often altered their styles to match that of an elite team. So far, everyone seems happy with what Russell is bringing to the table.

That includes Curry, who said after practice this week that he and Russell had figured out a way to co-exist on the floor together already.

Via Twitter:

Chalk this up as preseason optimism at the moment, but it wouldn’t really surprise us if things came together for the Warriors this season and the whole opinion of Russell changed entirely.

Styles evolve and change, and Golden State did that considerably with Durant on their team. They will need to do it again with Russell and without Thompson.

In the meantime, no doubt Warriors fans are hoping they get things down pretty solid on the defensive end of the floor as well. That might end up being Golden State’s biggest flaw.

Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler: ‘I wish he was still on the team’

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT
After Jimmy Butler had issues in Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins (and reacted by blowing up the Timberwolves’ season), there were questions about how Butler would get along with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.

Turns out, pretty darn well.

Butler and Embiid formed a bond as they led the Sixers to a Game 7 against the eventual champion Toronto Raptors, a game the Sixers only lost because of an insane shot from the corner by Kawhi Leonard over Embiid. (Or, the Raptors got a lucky bounce if you’re viewing it through Sixers goggles.)

However, it turns out the bond wasn’t strong enough to get Butler to stay, he decided to take his talents to South Beach. Embiid wishes he would have stayed, he told Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump today (with the full interview coming Oct. 23 when the Sixers open the season).

“It was a big loss because me and him, we got to the point where we were really close – we’re still close. We talk a lot, that’s my guy, that’s my brother forever. I wish he was still on the team, because I feel like the relationship that I built with him could have gone a long way. When it was the fourth quarter, we knew the ball would either be in me or Jimmy’s hands. I knew I could count on him. This year it kind of changes around. Now other guys have to step up and I have to do more.”

That’s one of the big questions for the Sixers: Who has the ball at the ends of games? Embiid can get buckets, but he’s not a shot creator. Philly needs Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris (or someone) to step up and be the perimeter creator who can sometimes feed Embiid.

Even with the loss of Butler, the Sixers are one of the favorites to come out of the East. Embiid said they should right there, but he understands they have to fill Butler’s shoes.

“I think we should be up there. Obviously, we still have to prove ourselves. We lost a big piece in Jimmy, he did a lot of great things for us, but we should be up there. On paper, we got a really good team so now it’s on us to go out there and actually prove it.”

The Sixers are going to be really good, with one of the best defenses in the NBA. What that means next playoffs remains to be seen, but the Sixers have plenty of time to work out how to fill Butler’s shoes before then.

Joe Johnson working to prove Big3 is path back to NBA roster

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
When Joe Johnson signed with the Detroit Pistons, the headline everywhere seemed a variation of “The Big3 Is A Path Back To The NBA.”

Except Joe Johnson is not on an NBA roster yet — the contract he signed with the Pistons was only partially guaranteed. Meaning they can cut him at any point without too much pain. Johnson and Christian Wood are the guys considered to be battling for the final roster spot (Wood is on a non-guaranteed contract as well, although reportedly with a smaller guarantee).

Johnson, however, understands he is carrying the hope of a lot of Big3 players on his shoulders, and he takes that seriously, as he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“That was another reason why I thought it was very important for me to take this opportunity, because those guys in the Big3, a lot of them anyway, have hopes to at some point to be able to get back in the league,” Johnson said. “So I just wanted to let everyone know that it’s possible just to get to this point. I mean, I’m not even all the way on the roster, but to get to this point, get your foot in the door. Then whatever you do from that point, it’s up to you.”

Johnson reportedly has been in good shape and performed well early in camp, but we’re weeks away from decisions being made.

Whether he makes the roster or not may come down to what the Piston coaches and front office prioritize. Johnson can provide depth at the three behind Tony Snell, and maybe a little stretch four at points, plus is a pro in the locker room. Johnson is a “we want to win more games now” kind of choice. Wood, at 24, is 14 years younger, is more athletic, and at this point has more upside, but he is a project.

If Johnson can make the Pistons’ roster the Big3’s pitch to guys such as Jamal Crawford or Corey Brewer (or even Carmelo Anthony) is “we can be your path back to the NBA.” Just getting into training camp provides some of that.

Roster battles are rare in an NBA of guaranteed contracts, but Johnson’s fight for a roster spot is worth watching.

Wizards: Ian Mahinmi out to begin regular season

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
With John Wall and Isaiah Thomas injured, the Wizards have no backup point guard behind Ish Smith. The situation is even gloomier at small forward with C.J. Miles, Troy Brown and Admiral Schofield all banged up.

Add center to the list of positions where Washington is woefully thin.

Wizards release:

Wizards center Ian Mahinmi is out with a strained right Achilles tendon. He will be treated conservatively before being re-evaluated in six weeks.

Washington will play nine regular-season games in the next six weeks.

This leaves Thomas Bryant at center. He’ll provide plenty of activity, but he can’t do it alone. The Wizards have to play small, though some of their power forwards – Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Moritz Wagner – might have to play small forward given the injury issues there. Plugging one hole creates another.

Hope is dissipating from a season that already contained little.