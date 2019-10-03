Stephen Curry detailed how he and D’Angelo Russell are already working together (VIDEO)

It’s a real question in San Francisco is about how the Golden State Warriors will operate with both D'Angelo Russell and Stephen Curry on the floor. The team needs some kind of offensive firepower in lieu of Klay Thompson’s injury and Kevin Durant‘s escape to the Brooklyn Nets.
But last season with the Nets, Russell was seen as more of an isolation and pick-and-roll player. How that fits into the beautiful movement of Steve Kerr’s Warriors offense hasn’t always been clear. Then again, given championship chemistry and organizational stability, players have often altered their styles to match that of an elite team. So far, everyone seems happy with what Russell is bringing to the table.
That includes Curry, who said after practice this week that he and Russell had figured out a way to co-exist on the floor together already.
Via Twitter:
https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/117950702636530483
Chalk this up as preseason optimism at the moment, but it wouldn’t really surprise us if things came together for the Warriors this season and the whole opinion of Russell changed entirely.
Styles evolve and change, and Golden State did that considerably with Durant on their team. They will need to do it again with Russell and without Thompson.
In the meantime, no doubt Warriors fans are hoping they get things down pretty solid on the defensive end of the floor as well. That might end up being Golden State’s biggest flaw.