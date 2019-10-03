Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler: “I wish he was still on the team”

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT
After Jimmy Butler had issues in Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins (and reacted by blowing up the Timberwolves’ season), there were questions about how Butler would get along with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.

Turns out, pretty darn well.

Butler and Embiid formed a bond as they led the Sixers to a Game 7 against the eventual champion Toronto Raptors, a game the Sixers only lost because of an insane shot from the corner by Kawhi Leonard over Embiid. (Or, the Raptors got a lucky bounce if you’re viewing it through Sixers goggles.)

However, it turns out the bond wasn’t strong enough to get Butler to stay, he decided to take his talents to South Beach. Embiid wishes he would have stayed, he told Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump today (with the full interview coming Oct. 23 when the Sixers open the season).

“It was a big loss because me and him, we got to the point where we were really close – we’re still close. We talk a lot, that’s my guy, that’s my brother forever. I wish he was still on the team, because I feel like the relationship that I built with him could have gone a long way. When it was the fourth quarter, we knew the ball would either be in me or Jimmy’s hands. I knew I could count on him. This year it kind of changes around. Now other guys have to step up and I have to do more.”

That’s one of the big questions for the Sixers: Who has the ball at the ends of games? Embiid can get buckets, but he’s not a shot creator. Philly needs Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris (or someone) to step up and be the perimeter creator who can sometimes feed Embiid.

Even with the loss of Butler, the Sixers are one of the favorites to come out of the East. Embiid said they should right there, but he understands they have to fill Butler’s shoes.

“I think we should be up there. Obviously, we still have to prove ourselves. We lost a big piece in Jimmy, he did a lot of great things for us, but we should be up there. On paper, we got a really good team so now it’s on us to go out there and actually prove it.”

The Sixers are going to be really good, with one of the best defenses in the NBA. What that means next playoffs remains to be seen, but the Sixers have plenty of time to work out how to fill Butler’s shoes before then.

Joe Johnson working to prove Big3 is path back to NBA roster

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
When Joe Johnson signed with the Detroit Pistons, the headline everywhere seemed a variation of “The Big3 Is A Path Back To The NBA.”

Except Joe Johnson is not on an NBA roster yet — the contract he signed with the Pistons was only partially guaranteed. Meaning they can cut him at any point without too much pain. Johnson and Christian Wood are the guys considered to be battling for the final roster spot (Wood is on a non-guaranteed contract as well, although reportedly with a smaller guarantee).

Johnson, however, understands he is carrying the hope of a lot of Big3 players on his shoulders, and he takes that seriously, as he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“That was another reason why I thought it was very important for me to take this opportunity, because those guys in the Big3, a lot of them anyway, have hopes to at some point to be able to get back in the league,” Johnson said. “So I just wanted to let everyone know that it’s possible just to get to this point. I mean, I’m not even all the way on the roster, but to get to this point, get your foot in the door. Then whatever you do from that point, it’s up to you.”

Johnson reportedly has been in good shape and performed well early in camp, but we’re weeks away from decisions being made.

Whether he makes the roster or not may come down to what the Piston coaches and front office prioritize. Johnson can provide depth at the three behind Tony Snell, and maybe a little stretch four at points, plus is a pro in the locker room. Johnson is a “we want to win more games now” kind of choice. Wood, at 24, is 14 years younger, is more athletic, and at this point has more upside, but he is a project.

If Johnson can make the Pistons’ roster the Big3’s pitch to guys such as Jamal Crawford or Corey Brewer (or even Carmelo Anthony) is “we can be your path back to the NBA.” Just getting into training camp provides some of that.

Roster battles are rare in an NBA of guaranteed contracts, but Johnson’s fight for a roster spot is worth watching.

Wizards: Ian Mahinmi out to begin regular season

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
With John Wall and Isaiah Thomas injured, the Wizards have no backup point guard behind Ish Smith. The situation is even gloomier at small forward with C.J. Miles, Troy Brown and Admiral Schofield all banged up.

Add center to the list of positions where Washington is woefully thin.

Wizards release:

Wizards center Ian Mahinmi is out with a strained right Achilles tendon. He will be treated conservatively before being re-evaluated in six weeks.

Washington will play nine regular-season games in the next six weeks.

This leaves Thomas Bryant at center. He’ll provide plenty of activity, but he can’t do it alone. The Wizards have to play small, though some of their power forwards – Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Moritz Wagner – might have to play small forward given the injury issues there. Plugging one hole creates another.

Hope is dissipating from a season that already contained little.

Nets unveil graffiti-style jerseys (photos)

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
The Nets are embracing their Brooklyn identity.

The latest step: These graffiti-style jerseys.

Nets:

If you can’t place why these look so familiar, Chris Herring of 538 has you covered:

I love when teams incorporate local themes into their uniforms, and these Nets jerseys definitely do that. If they resemble anything else, it’s probably at least in part because street art – including from Brooklyn – has influenced other designs. The Nets shouldn’t get dinged for that reverberating back.

These are a little too hokey to be great jerseys. But they’re simple and authentic enough to be solid.

Jimmy Butler says he arrived at 3:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Heat practice

David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler fits the Heat’s culture amazingly well.

He’s already showing it.

Miami’s first practice began 10.a.m. Tuesday, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Butler said he arrived far earlier.

Butler, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

“Just a little extra work while y’all in your third dream. I like to get it in,” he said following the first of two-a-days. “How did I get in today? I clocked in at 3:30. You’re asleep, right?”

Butler is an incredibly hard-worker. That’s why he has climbed like he has.

He also wants you to know he’s an incredibly hard-worker. This is as performative as it is anything — which I don’t mind, because he backs it up.

I’m curious whether anyone corroborated Butler’s story. It’s not that I don’t believe him. I think he would do this. I’d just like to see more evidence rather than blindly believing.

I’d also like to learn more about what Butler did for 6.5 hours. Did it include a nap?

Sleep is important, and as much as I love Butler’s intensity, there are real questions about the wear and tear on his body. If he’s not resting enough, that could bite him in the long term.

For now, we get another fun entry into the list of wild Jimmy Butler stories. Remember, though: They’re not always as sensational as they initially appear.