Gregg Popovich: Marcus Morris situation handled ‘unprofessionally’

The Spurs agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with Marcus Morris. San Antonio even traded Davis Bertans to the Wizards to make the cap mechanics work.

Then, Morris reneged to sign a one-year, $15 million contract with the Knicks.

The Spurs spreading word that they were pissed was one thing. San Antonio president-coach Gregg Popovich putting his name behind the indignation is another.

Jabari Young of The Athletic:

Popovich:

It was more than difficult to lose Davis. Let’s just say that that was an unfortunate situation that was handled unprofessionally on a couple of different levels. We made that move to make the signing that we did and got blindsided. Davis was a special player, as we all know. He was young and getting better and better. So, yeah, we hated losing him.

Did Morris reach out to explain himself to the Spurs, as he claimed?

Popovich:

Not really.

That’s a sharp response that directly contradicts Morris. There’s clearly resentment toward him.

I’m curious what Popovich means by different levels, though. The Knicks? Agent Rich Paul, who left Morris over the saga? Both? There are multiple ways blame could be spread.

The result for San Antonio is more straightforward. Not getting Morris and settling for Trey Lyles stinks. Losing Bertans stinks. Whatever happened with Morris, the Spurs got the raw end of it.

Jimmy Butler says he arrived at 3:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Heat practice

Jimmy Butler fits the Heat’s culture amazingly well.

He’s already showing it.

Miami’s first practice began 10.a.m. Tuesday, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Butler said he arrived far earlier.

Butler, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

“Just a little extra work while y’all in your third dream. I like to get it in,” he said following the first of two-a-days. “How did I get in today? I clocked in at 3:30. You’re asleep, right?”

Butler is an incredibly hard-worker. That’s why he has climbed like he has.

He also wants you to know he’s an incredibly hard-worker. This is as performative as it is anything — which I don’t mind, because he backs it up.

I’m curious whether anyone corroborated Butler’s story. It’s not that I don’t believe him. I think he would do this. I’d just like to see more evidence rather than blindly believing.

I’d also like to learn more about what Butler did for 6.5 hours. Did it include a nap?

Sleep is important, and as much as I love Butler’s intensity, there are real questions about the wear and tear on his body. If he’s not resting enough, that could bite him in the long term.

For now, we get another fun entry into the list of wild Jimmy Butler stories. Remember, though: They’re not always as sensational as they initially appear.

Wizards’ arena to host sportsbook

The NBA is embracing gambling.

The Wizards (and NHL’s Capitals and WNBA’s Mystics) are taking the next logical step.

Washington’s arena will host a sportsbook.

Though a recent Supreme Court ruling opened the door for more widespread sports betting, gambling remains highly regulated. So, these plans are still subject to oversight. But among the planned operations:

  • The sportsbook will be open daily year-round, both to ticketed and non-ticketed fans.
  • Fans will be able to wager on an app inside the arena.
  • The arena itself could be used as a 20,000-person viewing area on non-game days.

Betting on games increases interest. Of course, the NBA wants to tap into that, and targeting ticketed fans is one way. Fans with a stake will stay longer and be more engaged.

Expect Washington to be only a start. Betting windows could soon become the norm at arenas around the country.

Do the Blazers have a chance at the Western Conference Finals again this year?

Portland Trail Blazers have several new wing players, and a new face at center. It’s a time of transition here in Oregon, and last year’s the Western Conference Finals team isn’t even guaranteed a spot back in the postseason in a 2019-20. But after media day on the eastern bank of the Willamette river on Monday, sights are set high in Rip City. Speaking to reporters in the first official media access of the season, Damian Lillard said that the team’s focus is to win a championship.

Meanwhile, the question Lillard should be asking is whether Portland will be able to return to the Western Conference Finals.

Despite the Golden State Warriors losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson until 2020, the best team out west is still a formidable opponent. Portland’s Western Conference Finals rival from last season packs a powerful punch. Meanwhile, the rest of the conference has bolstered their rosters in anticipation of Golden State’s fall.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are now members of the Los Angeles Clippers, Anthony Davis is finally on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz have gotten stronger, and the Denver Nuggets are year wiser. Portland, meanwhile, finally swapped out its poorly shooting wing players for… well, we don’t know yet.

Kent Bazemore and Rodney Hood will now fill the bulk of the minutes at the 2 and 3 spots for Terry Stotts. They take over for Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu, whose up and down performances have annoyed Blazers fans for years.

The only problem is that both Bazemore and Hood had poor shooting years season, and there’s not much evidence to suggest they can play above the average from where Portland needs them most. Both Hood and Bazemore are not exceptional shooters from above the break, which is where Aminu and Harkless were most needed for the Blazers the past few seasons.

In favor of both of these players is context. With the way clear, Hood gets a shot to be the man with Portland after re-signing. He’ll get a full year in Stotts’ system, and may be aided by additional pace, which Portland has already started practicing. Bazemore, meanwhile, said at media day that the situation with the Atlanta Hawks was not ideal last year. Without being too transparent about it, Bazemore made it known that it wasn’t always easy to give a full effort for the Hawks.

The hope is that with more rangy, athletic wings, Portland will be able to capitalize on what Bazemore and Hood bring to the table. It also might behoove Stotts to place them in the corners more often.

Both players have shown a propensity to shoot from the edges, which might make sense for a Horns-heavy system like the one Stotts runs. Lillard and CJ McCollum are hard-driving guards, and extra passes to the corners might be the best way to utilize both players as shooters. Past data shows each shoot better there than anywhere else on the 3-point line.

But there is still the issue with Hassan Whiteside. Jusuf Nurkic will be out until 2020, and in the meantime Whiteside is his replacement. Portland utilized Nurkic in a high-post passing role last season, one where he excelled. The former Miami Heat big man has talked up his ability to share the rock in practice already, but the numbers are not in his favor. Last season for the heat, Whiteside did not total double-digit assist to any of his Miami teammates through the course of the year. Statistically, Whiteside is one of the worst assist percentage centers in the NBA.

This is without considering Whiteside’s main knock: that he’s a stat-chasing shot blocker and not much else. Much has been made over the past few seasons with the Heat about his on/off numbers, and how his individual defensive presence doesn’t actually translate to team efficacy. That’s a real concern, but counteracting that maybe the fact that Whiteside is in a contract year.

This will be the last season of a 4-year, $98 million deal that Whiteside signed in 2016. He’s still just 30 years old, and looking for at least one more big payout. A season where he proves he can be a team player — and that he’s coachable — is in Whiteside’s best interest. That could very well be the thing that tips the scales in Portland’s favor as they hope for a career performance out of him. That, and he apparently gets along with Lillard quite well.

The Blazers are going to miss Aminu (although not his groan-inducing air balls from beyond the 3-point line). He was Portland’s best individual defender, and a reasonable enough team defender. The Blazers were better with him on the floor than without no matter what. Trying to fill his gap with third-year big man Zach Collins at the four position will be a challenge, particularly because Collins is a natural center. But like many teams in the West, the Blazers’ main issue is that they have a lot of new faces. In times of large change over, the best measure of success is team culture, star leadership, and coaching acumen. Portland has all three in spades.

The question about whether Portland can return to the Western Conference Finals is sort of silly at this juncture. It’s October, and the teams haven’t even played a game yet. But the Blazers’ run to the final conference playoff series of the year in 2019 was extremely unlikely as it was. Who is to say it couldn’t happen again? This team rode Enes Kanter past Nikola Jokic for god’s sake.

Lillard and McCollum are just reaching their peaks, and are two of the most formidable scorers in the NBA. Lillard made real strides on defense last season, particularly in the playoffs. If they can both play above their prior performances, they could make up for what they lost on the wing in Aminu. To that end, Bazemore and Hood are no slouches on defense, either.

Portland will look much different as they take the floor this season. But there has been perhaps too much negative talk about the individual parts that they added over this summer. Those who watch the Blazers know that this organization is one that coagulates around its superstar in Lillard. Everything outside of that is secondary.

And with how last season went — including Lillard’s wave goodbye to the Oklahoma City Thunder organization as we know it — who are we to doubt his leadership?

The Trail Blazers may not be a Western Conference Finals team this year. But nobody knows how this new West is going to shake out, and a team with the kind of consistency and starpower that they have in Portland has as good a shot as anyone.

PBT Podcast: Top picks, sleepers, your complete NBA fantasy basketball preview

It’s easy to select James Harden or Stephen Curry with a high pick in your NBA Fantasy basketball draft, but who are the sleepers to grab in the later rounds?

When should you spend a pick on Russell Westbrook in Houston or D'Angelo Russell in Golden State? After Karl-Anthony Towns, who are the centers you can trust to get you points?

Tommy Beer of NBC Sports’ Rotoworld, and one of the authors of their fantasy basketball draft guide, joins me to break all that down and more and get you ready for the upcoming NBA fantasy season in this latest podcast.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.