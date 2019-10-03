AP

Do the Blazers have a chance at the Western Conference Finals again this year?

By Dane DelgadoOct 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

Portland Trail Blazers have several new wing players, and a new face at center. It’s a time of transition here in Oregon, and last year’s the Western Conference Finals team isn’t even guaranteed a spot back in the postseason in a 2019-20. But after media day on the eastern bank of the Willamette river on Monday, sights are set high in Rip City. Speaking to reporters in the first official media access of the season, Damian Lillard said that the team’s focus is to win a championship.

Meanwhile, the question Lillard should be asking is whether Portland will be able to return to the Western Conference Finals.

Despite the Golden State Warriors losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson until 2020, the best team out west is still a formidable opponent. Portland’s Western Conference Finals rival from last season packs a powerful punch. Meanwhile, the rest of the conference has bolstered their rosters in anticipation of Golden State’s fall.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are now members of the Los Angeles Clippers, Anthony Davis is finally on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Utah Jazz have gotten stronger, and the Denver Nuggets are year wiser. Portland, meanwhile, finally swapped out its poorly shooting wing players for… well, we don’t know yet.

Kent Bazemore and Rodney Hood will now fill the bulk of the minutes at the 2 and 3 spots for Terry Stotts. They take over for Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu, whose up and down performances have annoyed Blazers fans for years.

The only problem is that both Bazemore and Hood had poor shooting years season, and there’s not much evidence to suggest they can play above the average from where Portland needs them most. Both Hood and Bazemore are not exceptional shooters from above the break, which is where Aminu and Harkless were most needed for the Blazers the past few seasons.

In favor of both of these players is context. With the way clear, Hood gets a shot to be the man with Portland after re-signing. He’ll get a full year in Stotts’ system, and may be aided by additional pace, which Portland has already started practicing. Bazemore, meanwhile, said at media day that the situation with the Atlanta Hawks was not ideal last year. Without being too transparent about it, Bazemore made it known that it wasn’t always easy to give a full effort for the Hawks.

The hope is that with more rangy, athletic wings, Portland will be able to capitalize on what Bazemore and Hood bring to the table. It also might behoove Stotts to place them in the corners more often.

Both players have shown a propensity to shoot from the edges, which might make sense for a Horns-heavy system like the one Stotts runs. Lillard and CJ McCollum are hard-driving guards, and extra passes to the corners might be the best way to utilize both players as shooters. Past data shows each shoot better there than anywhere else on the 3-point line.

But there is still the issue with Hassan Whiteside. Jusuf Nurkic will be out until 2020, and in the meantime Whiteside is his replacement. Portland utilized Nurkic in a high-post passing role last season, one where he excelled. The former Miami Heat big man has talked up his ability to share the rock in practice already, but the numbers are not in his favor. Last season for the heat, Whiteside did not total double-digit assist to any of his Miami teammates through the course of the year. Statistically, Whiteside is one of the worst assist percentage centers in the NBA.

This is without considering Whiteside’s main knock: that he’s a stat-chasing shot blocker and not much else. Much has been made over the past few seasons with the Heat about his on/off numbers, and how his individual defensive presence doesn’t actually translate to team efficacy. That’s a real concern, but counteracting that maybe the fact that Whiteside is in a contract year.

This will be the last season of a 4-year, $98 million deal that Whiteside signed in 2016. He’s still just 30 years old, and looking for at least one more big payout. A season where he proves he can be a team player — and that he’s coachable — is in Whiteside’s best interest. That could very well be the thing that tips the scales in Portland’s favor as they hope for a career performance out of him. That, and he apparently gets along with Lillard quite well.

The Blazers are going to miss Aminu (although not his groan-inducing air balls from beyond the 3-point line). He was Portland’s best individual defender, and a reasonable enough team defender. The Blazers were better with him on the floor than without no matter what. Trying to fill his gap with third-year big man Zach Collins at the four position will be a challenge, particularly because Collins is a natural center. But like many teams in the West, the Blazers’ main issue is that they have a lot of new faces. In times of large change over, the best measure of success is team culture, star leadership, and coaching acumen. Portland has all three in spades.

The question about whether Portland can return to the Western Conference Finals is sort of silly at this juncture. It’s October, and the teams haven’t even played a game yet. But the Blazers’ run to the final conference playoff series of the year in 2019 was extremely unlikely as it was. Who is to say it couldn’t happen again? This team rode Enes Kanter past Nikola Jokic for god’s sake.

Lillard and McCollum are just reaching their peaks, and are two of the most formidable scorers in the NBA. Lillard made real strides on defense last season, particularly in the playoffs. If they can both play above their prior performances, they could make up for what they lost on the wing in Aminu. To that end, Bazemore and Hood are no slouches on defense, either.

Portland will look much different as they take the floor this season. But there has been perhaps too much negative talk about the individual parts that they added over this summer. Those who watch the Blazers know that this organization is one that coagulates around its superstar in Lillard. Everything outside of that is secondary.

And with how last season went — including Lillard’s wave goodbye to the Oklahoma City Thunder organization as we know it — who are we to doubt his leadership?

The Trail Blazers may not be a Western Conference Finals team this year. But nobody knows how this new West is going to shake out, and a team with the kind of consistency and starpower that they have in Portland has as good a shot as anyone.

PBT Podcast: Top picks, sleepers, your complete NBA fantasy basketball preview

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s easy to select James Harden or Stephen Curry with a high pick in your NBA Fantasy basketball draft, but who are the sleepers to grab in the later rounds?

When should you spend a pick on Russell Westbrook in Houston or D'Angelo Russell in Golden State? After Karl-Anthony Towns, who are the centers you can trust to get you points?

Tommy Beer of NBC Sports’ Rotoworld, and one of the authors of their fantasy basketball draft guide, joins me to break all that down and more and get you ready for the upcoming NBA fantasy season in this latest podcast.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Grizzlies get lucky then make their own luck in forward-looking offseason

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 3, 2019, 7:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Earlier this year, the Grizzlies were stubbornly holding onto Marc Gasol and Mike Conley and slowly slipping into irrelevance.

Now, Memphis is into a promising rebuild that already claims Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant as centerpieces.

All it took was some acceptance, savviness and luck.

Luck played a huge factor part in the Grizzlies’ quick transition. They jumped from the No. 8 seed in the lottery to the No. 2 pick – one of the biggest-ever lottery leaps. (Remember, that counts positively here.) That allowed Memphis to nab Morant just before the draft fell off.

The Grizzlies also got No. 21 pick Brandon Clarke, whom I rated No. 10 on my board. Not only is that great value, Clarke, Morant and Jackson should fit nicely together.

Memphis got the extra first-rounder (then traded up) by trading Conley to the Jazz. That also brought in another future first-rounder, Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen.

Taking Andre Iguodala‘s salary when the Warriors wanted to unload it yielded yet another future first-rounder. The Grizzlies might get even more positive assets by flipping Iguodala, who’s away from the team while Memphis explores a trade.

By taking Josh Jackson (himself a talented player who was the No. 4 pick just two years ago but isn’t in training camp), the Grizzlies upgraded prospects from Jevon Carter to De'Anthony Melton.

Memphis also turned Delon Wright into two second-rounders (via sign-and-trade to Mavericks) and Tyus Jones (three-year, $26,451,429 offer sheet unmatched by Timberwolves).

These are the moves, big and small, of a well-run rebuilding team. The Grizzlies are stockpiling assets.

Trading Chandler Parsons‘ expiring contract for Solomon Hill‘s and Miles Plumlee‘s expiring contracts gives Memphis even more ways to construct trades. Don’t be surprised if the Grizzlies get additional picks for taking bad contracts before the trade deadline.

Many questions remain in Memphis: Will Jonas Valanciunas really be worth his big new contract (three years, $45 million)? Is 24-year-old rookie Marko Guduric (two years, $5,375,000) worth the flier? Does Taylor Jenkins have what it takes to be a head coach?

But these are only minor on a rebuilding team. The Grizzlies are doing well in the big picture.

That’s why they’re not done. Iguodala doesn’t fit this team and should be dealt for value. Ditto Crowder.

Putting Zach Kleiman in charge of basketball operations raises eyebrows. Lottery luck certainly made it easier to view him in a favorable light, but so far, the new regime is off to an encouraging start.

Offseason grade: B+

Longtime Bulls announcer Neil Funk retiring at end of season

Photo courtesy NBC Sports Chicago
Associated PressOct 2, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls TV play-by-play announcer Neil Funk is retiring at the end of the season.

The Bulls said Wednesday that Funk, the voice of five of their six championships, will step down after his 29th season with the team. He is scheduled to work all home games and a reduced schedule on the road (the games he is not calling will see a variety of announces next to regular color analyst Stacy King).

“After 43 years calling NBA games, 28 of those with the Chicago Bulls, it is time to step aside. I want to give a special thanks to Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf for allowing me and my family to be a part of the best franchise in sports. I also want to thank Bulls fans around the world for being so gracious and supportive. Thanks for the great ride,” Funk said in a statement.

“Neil has been the voice of five of the six Bulls Championships, and his play-by-play will be forever linked to three decades of storied Chicago Bulls basketball. Not only has Neil called games for some of the NBA’s greatest players, but he has had a career that makes him one of the NBA’s most trusted broadcasters of all time. We thank Neil for his contributions that have consistently made our broadcasts among the best in the league, and wish him and his family the very best,” said Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls Chairman, in a statement.

Funk, 73, initially joined the Bulls as their radio play-by-play announcer and moved to the TV side. He began his broadcasting career in 1971 calling University of Illinois basketball and football as well as minor league baseball games. He later broadcast Philadelphia 76ers, Kansas City Kings and New Jersey Nets games.

“Neil’s tremendous NBA broadcasting career spans nearly five decades, and we have been fortunate to be a part of it for the past 28 years. Whether listening to the radio or watching on TV, Bulls fans have always been able to count on Neil and his signature phrases to capture the excitement of the Chicago Stadium, the United Center, and any road arena. We greatly appreciate everything that he has done for the team and look forward to celebrating his accomplishments during his final season,” said Michael Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls President and COO.

 

 

Another report the Warriors want to keep D’Angelo Russell, not trade him away

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

Since the day Golden State got D'Angelo Russell from Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn (for one Kevin Durant, you may have heard of him), the message from the team on and off the record has been clear:

They like Russell, they like the idea of how he will fit with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (and Draymond Green), they have no plans to trade him. Outside the Warriors organization people may be doubts about the fit (*raises hand*), and those people also may think the Warriors gave Russell a four-year, $117.3 million contract in order to trade him for players who are a better fit. The Warriors say no, they are going to give this a legitimate chance to work.

If you want more evidence of that, check out this note from Ethan Strauss of The Athletic:

There’s a strong possibility that the Warriors actually want their newest big acquisition for seasons beyond this one. Their front-office leaders, Joe Lacob and Bob Myers both, are as smitten with him as any team that just selected a top-5 player in the draft. Myers has heard the assessments of his trade and they appear to grate on him…

After doing a little digging, I’ve come to buy the Warriors front office on this one. I believe that the Warriors’ public messaging actually matches their private beliefs. While it’s nice to retain the “optionality” that comes with signing a 23-year-old max player, I don’t think that he was primarily acquired for his trade value. The front office’s first hope is that Russell flourishes alongside Curry and becomes a foundational piece.

The Warriors are not saying they don’t want to trade him to make sure they have leverage, this is what they believe. They want this to work and are all in on the idea.

If it doesn’t, well, he’s a nice trade piece. But that’s not what the Warriors are thinking heading into the season.