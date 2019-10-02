Getty Images

Report: Thunder open to trading Steven Adams, but right now price too high

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
The rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be in the swirling vortex of NBA trade rumors all season long.

In the eye of the storm is Chris Paul — he wants to be traded, the Thunder want to trade him, but the three-years, $124 million remaining on his contract has made that process difficult. To put it mildly.

Also there is Steven Adams, a quality big man who can bring defense, rebounding, a few points, and physicality to a team. He has two years, $53.3 million total on his contract, but that’s not what is scaring teams off right now, it’s the high asking price, reports Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

Sources told Heavy.com that the Thunder are seeking a draft pick, a young player and salary relief for Adams.

“They set the price too high,” one league executive said. “That’s what you’d expect and maybe it will drop as the year goes on. It’s tough to take on his contract (two years, $53 million remaining) and give up picks and players. Most teams are pretty well set at the center spot now, you have a big guy and you have your small lineup. You can’t just take on a contract like that. There isn’t a big number of teams who could take him.”

That last line is critical — Adams is an old-school center, and those kinds of players are in far less demand now as the NBA evolves to a space-and-pace league. Not a lot of teams are looking for a center in the mold of Adams, and the ones that could use him look at the price tag — both what they’d have to give up and his salary the next two seasons — and balk. Deveney points to the Kings as an example, they had some trade talks for Adams but it didn’t go far, then they signed Dewayne Dedmon to a three-year, $40 million contract. They found what they see as a better value.

Things will change. As the season moves along and teams assess their needs, and as the Thunder bring their asking price down, it’s likely trade talks will heat up around Adams again. Whether they can move him before next summer remains to be seen, but if he can up his scoring with Russell Westbrook and James Harden gone, it will help his cause.

Spike Lee buys 1970 NBA Finals net, Red Holzman’s title trophy

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Writer-director Spike Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction.

The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week’s sale.

Among Lee’s acquisitions was the used original net from Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, won by the Knicks, and Holzman’s NBA coach of the year trophy that season.

Lee paid $69,184 for the net and $31,517 for the trophy, according to the auction house in Laguna Niguel, California.

Lee attended Game 7 at Madison Square Garden as a 13-year-old.

“It was a memory I will never forget,” he said in a statement from SCP Auctions. “Willis Reed coming back and the Garden went nuts. It was a very special moment in Knicks history.”

Holzman’s championship ring from 1970 went to a bidder for $107,482.

Check out Zion Williamson’s inbounds pass off-the-backboard alley-oop dunk (VIDEO)

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
New Orleans is going to be so much fun to watch this season.

At the top of a long list of reasons why: Lonzo Ball alley-oop passes to Zion Williamson.

That started on the second day of Pelican’s training camp. Lonzo Ball throws an inbounds pass alley-oop to Williamson, who catches it off the backboard and dunks it. In-sane.

The best part of this may be Alvin Gentry’s reaction. He just wants to turn these guys loose and let them play.

How good the Pelicans will be is up for debate, but they are going to be everyone’s League Pass favorite this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to work on his jump shot with Kyle Korver

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
When the Bucks first signed veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver this summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasted no time in working out with him and getting some shooting tips. It was a summer workout, so by NBA edict there had to be video that was posted to social media.

The Bucks have opened training camp and Antetokounmpo is still working with Korver, with the Greek Freak trying to improve his jumper (he shot just 30.2 percent overall on jump shots last season). Here is what Antetokounmpo said to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“It’s really important [that] I always try to talk to him a little bit,” Antetokounmpo said of Korver after the Bucks’ first day of training camp at the University of Wisconsin on Tuesday. “And he’s a great guy. He’s not trying to get in your head or overstep and talk too much to you. Whenever he gives me tips, I always try to listen … one of the best shooters to ever play the game.

“He’s definitely going to help this team, but he’s definitely going to help a lot of players develop their shooting ability.”

Antetokounmpo’s jump shot — particularly from three — was already improving. Last season, after the All-Star break, he shot 31.5 percent from three (up from 22.3 before the ASG) and in the playoffs he knocked down a respectable 32.7 percent. Most of his makes were off the dribble, he shot 33.8 percent on those after the All-Star Game, but struggled on catch-and-shoot threes in those final 19 games shooting just 16.7 percent. Last season Antetokounmpo didn’t take many long twos, but when he did he shot 41 percent on them.

If those numbers go up, the Bucks become that much more dangerous. Milwaukee will need more out of Antetokounmpo this season, as well as point guard Eric Bledsoe, now that Malcolm Brogdon is gone as a secondary shot creator. The Bucks believe they are contenders, but they have questions to answer to get there.

Antetokounmpo making jumpers would answer a few of them.

Until they show otherwise, it’s too early to write off the Golden State Warriors

Getty
By Dane DelgadoOct 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson to start the 2019-20 NBA season. They will also be without Kevin Durant in perpetuity. Which will be a bigger issue is cause for much debate.

Indeed, the Warriors won a record 73 regular season games before Durant arrived in 2016. Golden State was a budding dynasty before Durant arrived, and was thought to be a lock for the best team of all-time once he did.

Now things have changed.

Thompson, who tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, will not be with the team until 2020. He’s taking it slow, and he knows how important that is for his longevity. Meanwhile, there was some debate about Golden State’s fate without Thompson and without Durant. Will they be able to survive with just Curry? What is the athletic status of Draymond Green? And can a stable of below replacement-level players keep the Warriors in the championship hunt in 2020?

For starters, this team has proven time and time again they are not to be trifled with. Organizationally, the Warriors are the class of the league. Much like the San Antonio Spurs, it’s only smart to write them off once they actually miss the playoffs. We’ve been waiting for that from the Spurs since 1997; the Warriors since 2012.

And so here we are, with many hoping that Golden State’s maladies will prove fruitful for their teams in the Western Conference. That, dear reader, may very well be wise. While the road to the Finals may not be settled thanks to the Warriors’ injuries, the road to the playoffs looks much different.

Golden State will win less games this year than perhaps they ever have under Steve Kerr’s guidance. Westgate’s current win total for Golden State is set at 48.5. That would have been good enough to battle for the 8th seed out West last season. This year, without a singularly dominant team, it’s more reasonable for wins to be spread around. It’s also possible that the bottom of the playoff bracket in the Western Conference dips a bit, too.

So when we talk about writing off the Warriors, we have to talk about what “writing off” really means. The NBA is a league where narratives and motivation matters. The Warriors, banged up as they are, are a team that wants to prove that they can still win the way they did before, and without Durant.

Green will be leading that charge, but there will also be a strong push from Curry. Offensively, D’Angelo Russell should slot right into what they need. You should still expect to see those third quarter offensive onslaughts in 2019-20.

The only problem is that Golden State is working with a rotation that is also perhaps thinner than it’s ever been. The Warriors will be relying on guys like Willie Cauley-Stein, Alec Burks, Alfonzo McKinnie, and Glenn Robinson III.

That presents a real problem defensively, where the Warriors have shined. Yes, they returned players like Kevon Looney, and it’s really a system that works off of what green brings to the table. But there is an asymptote, we think, that Golden State will reach when it comes to plugging in just any old player. The Warriors won’t be as dominant on defense this season, and so scores may not be so disperate.

The system in San Francisco works. The culture works. And, let’s be honest, the veteran buyout market works. The talent on the Golden State Warriors is still largely made up of Hall of Famers. Those Hall of Famers are in their primes, and until we see them falter — or until some horror ethic injury befalls them — it’s unreasonable to write them off entirely.

Health, by the way, is a funny thing. We don’t know when this Golden State roster will have it. It’s almost guaranteed that Green will need to come in to the season in October in the kind of shape he left it in June. He can’t drag himself up and down the floor 25 pounds overweight the way he did all last year.

But if the Warriors have a modicum of good luck when it comes to the training room, they should be able to keep their heads above water. The rest of the NBA out West still has a lot of question marks. There are no guarantees for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, or Utah Jazz. That works to the Warriors’ advantage in the absence of both Thompson and Durant.

For now, in September, it’s much too early to write off Golden State. They may not be who they were in the past, but until they show us otherwise, they’re still the Warriors.