Getty

Magic have reportedly declined to listen to trade offers for Jonathan Isaac

By Dane DelgadoOct 2, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Orlando Magic are sneaky favorites in the Eastern Conference to put in a playoff bid this season. The team has lots of young talent, and they’ve added guys like former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

The Magic also have a lot of great young big man talent to go next to Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon. That includes Mo Bamba and third-year player Jonathan Isaac, who Zach Lowe says the Magic have been resistant to field any trade calls for.

According to Lowe, the Magic feel that Isaac is a central figure in their team’s future.

Via ESPN:

It’s hard to overstate how much the Magic love Isaac. They have batted away any Isaac trade inquiries, sources say. He has quickly become a standard-bearer of the culture president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond want to nurture.

This makes a lot of sense. Isaac Is not yet a good offensive player, but he has made strides on defense. He was in the 77th percentile for big men when it came to blocks last year, according to Cleaning the Glass. Isaac’s vorp last season was also pretty good — he played at a replacement level — despite not having a lot of offensive acumen. Essentially, there’s miles of headroom above him to grow.

It feels like Orlando is attached to Isaac the way the Portland Trail Blazers are with Zach Collins. From afar, it might not be obvious why they aren’t interested in packaging him up for another star, but team building has to start somewhere and if you can get cheap guys through the draft that work for your culture, you should keep them around.

The Magic, and Isaac, will be ones to watch this year.

Mo Bamba cut his hair after losing a bet with Shaquille O’Neal (PHOTO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoOct 2, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mo Bamba already is a big piece of pop culture. There’s a popular song named in his honor, and the Orlando Magic big man has the eye of Shaquille O’Neal.

Bamba, who went to college at Texas, apparently decided to have a friendly wager with O’Neal when his college’s football team went up against LSU earlier this year. O’Neal, who played two years at LSU in the early 90s, was game.

The wager was for Bamba to DJ a set at one of O’Neal’s shows if Texas was victorious. If LSU won, Bamba would have to cut off his patented high top.

Unfortunately for the Magic sophomore, LSU beat Texas, 45-38.

That gave us this:

Now Bamba has that Rudy Gobert line in his head. Still pretty good looking, I think.

At least someone came after Shaq recently and came through for us.

Wizards should have traded Bradley Beal

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.    

They should have traded Bradley Beal.

I’m reluctant to declare whether a team should or shouldn’t trade a player. It depends on so many factors outsiders don’t know. Mainly, what are other teams offering (or demanding in salary dumps)? The return (or cost in salary dumps) is essential to any trade evaluation.

But the Wizards should have traded Bradley Beal.

Beal is a young star locked up two more seasons and plays a position, shooting guard, in demand around the league. Look at the astronomical returns Anthony Davis and Paul George generated for the Pelicans and Thunder. It’s hard to believe Beal wouldn’t have fetched something similar.

Of course, Washington would like to build around Beal. Right now, he’s saying all the right things about staying.

But the Wizards will likely stink next season. After living through that experience, will Beal actually want to stay long-term? I would’ve rather traded him this summer with an additional season on his contract than wait to find out.

That was never in the cards, especially because Washington went through key portions of the offseason without a permanent front-office leader. That was a failure of Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. He fired Ernie Grunfeld in April and didn’t remove Tommy Sheppard’s interim title until mid-July, once free agency had quieted. This is a 365-day-a-year job. Washington missed opportunities.

Sheppard’s big move was drafting Rui Hachimura No. 9. I rated Hachimura No. 25 on my board. That could just be a difference of opinion. But I fear the Sheppard – unsure of his long-term status – gravitated toward the player with major marketing upside. If Hachimura struggles, it won’t matter that he’s Japanese.

Sheppard also re-signed Thomas Bryant (three years, $25 million) and sold that as a key step in keeping Beal. An enthusiastic young player, Bryant definitely helped Washington last season. But c’mon. He’s still Thomas Bryant.

Otherwise, the Wizards lost several rotation players via free agency – Trevor Ariza, Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, Jeff Green and Tomas Satoransky (sign-and-traded to the Bulls for two second-rounders). That was tough on a team with limited mechanisms to add outside players. With John Wall’s high salary serving as a major block, Washington was capped out.

The Wizards had to get creative to form even this barely tolerable roster.

They used most of their mid-level exception on Ish Smith (two years, $12 million). He should be fine as a stop-gap starting point guard. However, I suspect many of contributions will come just through his professionalism amid a losing season.

Washington got Davis Bertans from the Spurs, who unloaded his salary before Marcus Morris reneged on San Antonio. The Wizards also dealt Dwight Howard for the more-functional, but slightly higher-paid C.J. Miles.

Isaiah Thomas was a worthy bet at the minimum, but hope is fading of him bouncing back. He’s already hurt again.

Washington jumped into the Anthony Davis trade when the Lakers wanted to clear cap space for a run at Kawhi Leonard. The Wizards got a second-rounder for taking Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones. Washington got another young prospect, No. 42 pick Admiral Schofield, for effectively taking $1 million of dead salary from the 76ers.

These new veterans likely aren’t good enough to get the Wizards anywhere. The new young players carry only limited promise.

Washington’s short- and long-term hopes rest mostly on Beal – as long as he accepts that burden.

Offseason grade: D+

Mike Scott gave his side of the story on brawl with Eagles fans

Getty
By Dane DelgadoOct 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

It wasn’t too long ago that Philadelphia 76ers forward at Mike Scott was seen brawling with Philadelphia Eagles fans during a Washington Redskins game. The team and the NBA decided not to discipline Scott, and things just sort of settled down.

Now Scott has given his version of what happened. And of course, he explained it in delightful Mike Scott fashion.

Speaking to reporters, Scott said that he should have walked away but that slurs were used.

Via Twitter:

Scott is right in that he has to be better as a public figure and just walk away in that situation. But it also seems very Philadelphia that things went down the way they did… and then both sides just decided to watch a football game.

There are big expectations for the Sixers this season, and Scott already has us talking about Philadelphia. Not in a good way, but at least we are talking.

Wizards hire ex-NBA exec Rod Thorn as adviser to GM Tommy Sheppard

Getty
Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) Former NBA GM and league executive Rod Thorn has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser to general manager Tommy Sheppard.

In the new role, announced Tuesday by the team, Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency, the draft and other basketball operations matters.

Thorn was a general manager for the Chicago Bulls – including when they drafted Michael Jordan – the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

He was executive vice president of basketball operations for the NBA from 1986-2000.

Thorn was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1963 and played nine years in the league and later worked as a coach.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports