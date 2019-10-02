Longtime Bulls announcer Neil Funk retiring at end of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls TV play-by-play announcer Neil Funk is retiring at the end of the season.
The Bulls said Wednesday that Funk, the voice of five of their six championships, will step down after his 29th season with the team. He is scheduled to work all home games and a reduced schedule on the road (the games he is not calling will see a variety of announces next to regular color analyst Stacy King).
“After 43 years calling NBA games, 28 of those with the Chicago Bulls, it is time to step aside. I want to give a special thanks to Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf for allowing me and my family to be a part of the best franchise in sports. I also want to thank Bulls fans around the world for being so gracious and supportive. Thanks for the great ride,” Funk said in a statement.
“Neil has been the voice of five of the six Bulls Championships, and his play-by-play will be forever linked to three decades of storied Chicago Bulls basketball. Not only has Neil called games for some of the NBA’s greatest players, but he has had a career that makes him one of the NBA’s most trusted broadcasters of all time. We thank Neil for his contributions that have consistently made our broadcasts among the best in the league, and wish him and his family the very best,” said Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls Chairman, in a statement.
Funk, 73, initially joined the Bulls as their radio play-by-play announcer and moved to the TV side. He began his broadcasting career in 1971 calling University of Illinois basketball and football as well as minor league baseball games. He later broadcast Philadelphia 76ers, Kansas City Kings and New Jersey Nets games.
“Neil’s tremendous NBA broadcasting career spans nearly five decades, and we have been fortunate to be a part of it for the past 28 years. Whether listening to the radio or watching on TV, Bulls fans have always been able to count on Neil and his signature phrases to capture the excitement of the Chicago Stadium, the United Center, and any road arena. We greatly appreciate everything that he has done for the team and look forward to celebrating his accomplishments during his final season,” said Michael Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls President and COO.
Since the day Golden State got D'Angelo Russell from Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn (for one Kevin Durant, you may have heard of him), the message from the team on and off the record has been clear:
They like Russell, they like the idea of how he will fit with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (and Draymond Green), they have no plans to trade him. Outside the Warriors organization people may be doubts about the fit (*raises hand*), and those people also may think the Warriors gave Russell a four-year, $117.3 million contract in order to trade him for players who are a better fit. The Warriors say no, they are going to give this a legitimate chance to work.
If you want more evidence of that, check out this note from Ethan Strauss of The Athletic:
There’s a strong possibility that the Warriors actually want their newest big acquisition for seasons beyond this one. Their front-office leaders, Joe Lacob and Bob Myers both, are as smitten with him as any team that just selected a top-5 player in the draft. Myers has heard the assessments of his trade and they appear to grate on him…
After doing a little digging, I’ve come to buy the Warriors front office on this one. I believe that the Warriors’ public messaging actually matches their private beliefs. While it’s nice to retain the “optionality” that comes with signing a 23-year-old max player, I don’t think that he was primarily acquired for his trade value. The front office’s first hope is that Russell flourishes alongside Curry and becomes a foundational piece.
The Warriors are not saying they don’t want to trade him to make sure they have leverage, this is what they believe. They want this to work and are all in on the idea.
If it doesn’t, well, he’s a nice trade piece. But that’s not what the Warriors are thinking heading into the season.
The rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be in the swirling vortex of NBA trade rumors all season long.
In the eye of the storm is Chris Paul — he wants to be traded, the Thunder want to trade him, but the three-years, $124 million remaining on his contract has made that process difficult. To put it mildly.
Also there is Steven Adams, a quality big man who can bring defense, rebounding, a few points, and physicality to a team. He has two years, $53.3 million total on his contract, but that’s not what is scaring teams off right now, it’s the high asking price, reports Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.
Sources told Heavy.com that the Thunder are seeking a draft pick, a young player and salary relief for Adams.
“They set the price too high,” one league executive said. “That’s what you’d expect and maybe it will drop as the year goes on. It’s tough to take on his contract (two years, $53 million remaining) and give up picks and players. Most teams are pretty well set at the center spot now, you have a big guy and you have your small lineup. You can’t just take on a contract like that. There isn’t a big number of teams who could take him.”
That last line is critical — Adams is an old-school center, and those kinds of players are in far less demand now as the NBA evolves to a space-and-pace league. Not a lot of teams are looking for a center in the mold of Adams, and the ones that could use him look at the price tag — both what they’d have to give up and his salary the next two seasons — and balk. Deveney points to the Kings as an example, they had some trade talks for Adams but it didn’t go far, then they signed Dewayne Dedmon to a three-year, $40 million contract. They found what they see as a better value.
Things will change. As the season moves along and teams assess their needs, and as the Thunder bring their asking price down, it’s likely trade talks will heat up around Adams again. Whether they can move him before next summer remains to be seen, but if he can up his scoring with Russell Westbrook and James Harden gone, it will help his cause.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Writer-director Spike Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction.
The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week’s sale.
Among Lee’s acquisitions was the used original net from Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, won by the Knicks, and Holzman’s NBA coach of the year trophy that season.
Lee paid $69,184 for the net and $31,517 for the trophy, according to the auction house in Laguna Niguel, California.
Lee attended Game 7 at Madison Square Garden as a 13-year-old.
“It was a memory I will never forget,” he said in a statement from SCP Auctions. “Willis Reed coming back and the Garden went nuts. It was a very special moment in Knicks history.”
Holzman’s championship ring from 1970 went to a bidder for $107,482.
New Orleans is going to be so much fun to watch this season.
At the top of a long list of reasons why: Lonzo Ball alley-oop passes to Zion Williamson.
That started on the second day of Pelican’s training camp. Lonzo Ball throws an inbounds pass alley-oop to Williamson, who catches it off the backboard and dunks it. In-sane.
The best part of this may be Alvin Gentry’s reaction. He just wants to turn these guys loose and let them play.
How good the Pelicans will be is up for debate, but they are going to be everyone’s League Pass favorite this season.