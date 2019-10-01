Slimmed-down Joel Embiid wants to play in more than 64 games he did last season

Oct 1, 2019
Joel Embiid said Monday at Philadelphia media day high expectations this season: He wants the Sixers to win 60 or more games, and he wants to be in the running for awards such as MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

For any of that to happen, he has to play in more than the 64 games he did last season — and he knows it. Last season, after a heavy workload to start the season, he played through knee pain the second half and it slowed him. Then he got sick in the playoffs. Embiid felt he let his teammates — and the city of Philadelphia — down, and he knew taking better care of his body had to be the next step in his game.

Embiid said Monday that he had dropped 20 pounds and is in the best shape he’s ever been in, but he has yet to reach his weight loss goal. While a lot of players talk about weight gained or lost during the summer, there were a lot of eyes around the league watching Embiid on this front — conditioning and health were about the only thing slowing him down. Embiid was dominant when on the court, but he missed 18 games, and if he plays more with less pain, then Philadelphia is an even bigger threat.

Embiid gets it, he said he knows his availability is critical for the Sixers to take the next leap. From Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I feel like my focus when it comes to being in the gym, taking care of my body, making sure I’m strong — I feel like it’s been on another level the whole summer. I’ve definitely been more focused than ever because I feel like if I take care of that stuff, basketball is going to be easier, I guess. …

“I can’t accomplish winning 60 games or Defensive Player of the Year if I don’t take care of my body. So, I think the main thing is just adopting a new mindset, a different mindset, when it comes to taking care of my body. And the rest is going to take care of itself.”

There will still be — and needs to be — load management with Embiid. Early last season Embiid led the league in minutes played, and he was on the court in 54 of the Sixers’ first 58 games. That took a toll. He was out more down the stretch battling knee pain. This season, expect a smarter, more balanced approach from the Sixers, although Embiid would not put an exact number on how many games he wants to play.

“We had some type of load management specialist come in to just figure out all the math and analytics,” he said. “And then we just figured out together what’s best for me and the way to do it. If I remember correctly, last year from the beginning I played a lot of minutes and it might’ve affected me, so this year we’ve gotta have a different approach.”

It’s all a new process for Embiid. When he was on the court last season, the Sixers outscored opponents by 11.1 points per 100 possessions, with a big jump on both ends of the floor. In the playoffs it was even more dramatic, in a dozen games the Sixers were +42.4 with him on the court (there’s a lot of noise in that number, he played a lot with Jimmy Butler and the Sixers bench struggled mightily).

Talk to people around the league about the Sixers chances and you hear Embiid getting in better shape and being both on the court more and healthy was the next step to title contention (even more than Ben Simmons finding a jump shot). If Embiid has done that, if the Sixers have figured out a load management program to maximize what he can do, the East — and the rest of the league — should be worried.

Now he just has to prove all this is more than words.

 

Nuggets want more, less out of Nikola Jokic

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images
Oct 1, 2019
DENVER (AP) — Four months later and Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone is still blown away by Nikola Jokic‘s playoff performance.

“What Nikola did in the postseason was remarkable,” Malone said Monday as the team reconvened amid heightened expectations in an elevated Western Conference.

In 14 playoff games, the Nuggets’ 24-year-old All-Star center averaged 25.1 points, 13 rebounds and 8.4 assists, putting him in some pretty elite company.

The only other players to post averages of at least 20 points, 10 boards and eight assists while playing at least 10 games in the postseason are Oscar Robertson in 1963, Wilt Chamberlin in 1967 and LeBron James in 2015.

“Going into the year I don’t know how you can even have an MVP discussion without mentioning his name because of what he did last year, for a guy that is supposedly un-athletic and out of shape,” Malone said. “I think he proved a lot of people wrong.”

“We became so reliant upon Nikola in the postseason,” Malone said. “I go back to Game 7, when we lost to Portland and he came to my office he’s crying and apologizing for missing a big free throw. He missed the free throw because he was dead tired. The guy was playing 40 minutes a night.

“Hopefully this year in the playoffs – if we get back to the playoffs – we don’t have to be so reliant on him,” Malone said. “I’m looking for an improvement in all of our other players this postseason. Our bench unit was so impactful in the regular season and this coming year they’ll be much more impactful in the playoffs.

“If that’s the case I don’t have to play Nikola so much.”

Where he does want Jokic to improve is by keeping his emotions in check.

“For Nikola to have a great year for us, it’s going to be: does he embrace being a leader of this team and can he handle his emotions?” Malone said. “Nikola Jokic, as we all know, is emotional. And I love it. I don’t want him to change who he is, I want the best version of Nikola Jokic. We can’t afford to have him thrown out of games arguing with the referees. Leave that to me.

“If he does those things, be a better leader and handle adversity, that’s going to allow him to have an even better season.”

And the Nuggets, too.

After ending a six-year playoff drought and winning a series for the first time since 2009, the Nuggets need to guard against letting up.

“How do you keep these guys motivated and not relax? That’s going to be our greatest challenge,” Malone said. “It’s not the Lakers, the Clippers, the Warriors, the Jazz or Rockets. It’s us.”

The Nuggets didn’t land the big free agents like their Western Conference rivals, but they like the additions they did make.

Denver bolstered its front court by acquiring 25-year-old power forward Jerami Grant from the Thunder for a 2020 first-round pick. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Grant is coming off a breakout season that saw him set career highs in points (13.6) and rebounds (5.2). He shot 49.7% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range. On the defensive end, he displayed his versatility by blocking 100 shots and recording 61 steals.

Grant was thrilled to land in Denver.

“It’s good to get off a sinking ship,” said Grant, the son of longtime NBA player Harvey Grant.

The Nuggets are coming off a 54-28 season that earned them the No. 2 seed in the West. They didn’t make any splashy moves in the offseason although they did bring back forward Paul Millsap, picking up his $30 million option and agreed on a $170 million extension for point guard Jamal Murray.

“It’s their team,” Malone said of Jokic and Murray. “Step up and embrace being a leader. We need that desperately. I know Isaiah Thomas only played nine games last year but he was so impactful for our group. That voice and that presence is gone. Who’s going to fill that void? I really hope it’s going to be Nikola and Jamal who take that leadership mantel because it’s going to be a big part of our locker room and our team this year.”

Michael Porter Jr., the No. 14 selection in 2018 who sat out last season as he recovered from another back surgery, is finally ready to give it a go after a knee injury scuttled his Summer League plans in Las Vegas.

 

Trail Blazers had to lock in premier backcourt, right?

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Oct 1, 2019
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Calls for the Trail Blazers to break up their Damian LillardC.J. McCollum backcourt reached a fever pitch last summer. Portland had gotten swept in the previous two first rounds. The latest loss came as the No. 3 seed – the highest seed ever to get swept in a four-game first-round series.

But Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey held firm on keeping Lillard and McCollum together.

Those guards rewarded Olshey’s faith. Lillard hit an incredible series-winning 3-pointer against the Thunder in the first round. McCollum made several big shots against the Nuggets in the second round. Portland reached its first Western Conference finals in nearly two decades.

If keeping Lillard and McCollum, why other than for a season like that?

So, the Trail Blazers are doubling down. They extended Lillard (four years, projected $196 million) and McCollum (three years, $100 million) this summer.

Lillard’s super-max extension offer was nearly fait accompli once he qualified. It would’ve just been untenable to tell the franchise player he’s not worth that investment. Lillard is everything Portland could ask for – an elite player who works tirelessly to lift everyone around him. When designated-veteran-player extensions were designed, players like Lillard came to mind.

But I can’t shake the feeling not even he will live up to this deal. The salaries are so high and run from his age 31-34 seasons. And they don’t even kick for another two years. It’s so difficult to predict how Lillard will be playing in 2021, let alone 2025. If this doesn’t work with Lillard, it’d be a referendum on the whole super-max system. But maybe the system is that flawed.

Extending McCollum, who also had two years left on his deal, was less of an imperative. He just couldn’t feel as entitled to an extension offer. Maybe the price will be fair, though. It certainly isn’t outrageous. But like with Lillard, I don’t feel great about guaranteeing McCollum so much for his age 30-32 seasons.

This what happens when teams succeed, though. The Trail Blazers feel good about what they accomplished last season (as they should). They want to keep it going. Olshey and coach Terry Stotts also received contract extensions.

But the principals will have plenty of change around them.

Portland lost its entire postseason starting frontcourt. Al-Farouq Aminu (Magic) and Enes Kanter (Celtics) left via free agency. The Trail Blazers also traded Maurice Harkless to upgrade from Meyers Leonard to Hassan Whiteside.

Whiteside should help at center with Jusuf Nurkic still injured. But small forwards are generally more valuable than centers, which is why I disliked that trade for Portland – even with a couple surprisingly good moves to replace Harkless at small forward.

The Trail Blazers somehow got to trade Evan Turner for Kent Bazemore and re-sign Rodney Hood with the taxpayer mid-level exception(1+1, $11,721,900). But Bazemore and Hood skew more toward shooting guard on the positional spectrum.

Portland also drafted forward Nassir Little No. 25. I was lower than most on him, but even I thought getting him there presented good value. Still, he’s a project.

Another forward, Mario Hezonja (1+1 minimum), brings some raw skill. But he was available at the minimum for a reason.

I’m not sure how much Anthony Tolliver and Pau Gasol have left in the tank, but at one-year minimum deals, it’s worth finding out. Still, this is not a reliable big-man rotation.

Nurkic should help once he gets healthy. He was playing so well before getting hurt last season, which make Lillard’s and McCollum’s playoff accomplishments even more impressive. Those two led Portland with their top teammate sidelined.

Yet, context can also go the other way. The Trail Blazers advanced through the easier side of the Western Conference playoffs then got swept by the Warriors in the conference finals. With a different draw, Portland could have gotten eliminated early once again.

Of course, that didn’t happen. We know only what did happen.

The Trail Blazers flourished last postseason then, in the aftermath, had the sensible-looking, expensive offseason that typically follows a deep playoff run. I’m just not sure they’ll be better long-term for it.

Offseason grade: C

Knicks try to sell they built the team they wanted in free agency

Sean Berry/NBAE via Getty Images
Sep 30, 2019
GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Free agency was only a few hours old when the New York Knicks acknowledged their fans’ disappointment.

Three months later, the Knicks have changed their tune.

Not only was free agency a success, they said at media day to tip-off training camp, but fans are going to forget about who the Knicks didn’t get because they’re going to love who they did.

“These are guys that our fans are going to like, the toughness that they bring every day when they come to the court to play for the Knicks,” team President Steve Mills said Monday.

The Knicks signed seven new players in free agency, adding Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Marcus Morris, Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock. But by that time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had already committed to Brooklyn in the early hours of free agency, and Mills released a statement that night saying he understood that fans could be disappointed but that the team remained confident in its plans.

And though the Knicks had enough money to afford two top free agents, Mills said the team they ended up assembling was exactly the type of roster the front office targeted all along.

“So we’re excited about the group of guys that we have,” Mills said. “Obviously based on the timeline and how we signed those guys it was clear they were on our radar and they were part of what we thought the future of the Knicks could be and what it should look like.”

It’s certainly good enough, combined with No. 3 draft pick RJ Barrett, to improve on what was an NBA-low 17 wins last season. The physicality in the frontcourt and the shooting just about everywhere should exceed anything the 2018-19 Knicks could offer.

“I can tell you this: First and foremost, it’s not going to be like last year,” said Morris, who said the Knicks have a lot of “dogs” on the roster who won’t back down from competition.

The Knicks seem content to view themselves as a hard-working group of underdogs who together can overcome a lack of individual talent.

“The fact that none of them has been heralded as superstars, they understand that they’re going to need each other to win games,” coach David Fizdale said.

Other things of note from Knicks media day:

OWNER ON BOARD

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan predicted the Knicks were going to have a successful summer during a radio interview last season, which seemed to hint that the Knicks believed they would get some of the top talent that was available. But Mills said Dolan was aware of what the Knicks were planning and satisfied with the results.

“Jim knew we were going to have a successful free agency period and we feel like we did that,” Mills said. “He was on board with what we were doing.”

GETTING THE POINT

The Knicks’ most interesting roster situation in training camp could be at point guard, where Payton will compete with former lottery picks Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina. Smith came from Dallas last season in the trade for Kristaps Porzingis, and Ntilikina hopes to jump-start what’s been a largely disappointing Knicks career after playing well for France when it beat the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup.

“I think it’s going to be a great battle,” Fizdale said. “I think they’re all going to push each other. I think they’re going to compete their butts off.”

INJURY UPDATES

The Knicks said Bullock is making progress from a cervical disk herniation and will be re-evaluated in early November. They added that swingman Damyean Dotson likely won’t play in the preseason because of a right shoulder injury but could be ready for the start of the season.

ROOKIE’S ROLE

Barrett was the Knicks’ highest draft pick since taking Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing with the No. 1 selection in 1985, but he won’t walk right into a starting spot. Fizdale said the swingman from Duke will be treated like Kevin Knox, last season’s first-round pick who had to earn his minutes.

“It’ll be the same but probably tougher on RJ because I think, again, this team is more talented,” Fizdale said. “I think we have more guys that he has to fight with to get those minutes, but I think the kid is up for it.”

 

New Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein sidelined for training camp

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Sep 30, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) New Warriors big man Willie Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for training camp with a left foot injury.

General manager Bob Myers said at Monday’s media day that Cauley-Stein strained his foot last week while scrimmaging. Cauley-Stein is scheduled to be reevaluated in about a month with an update on his status expected at the end of October.

 

“Other than that [and Klay Thompson being out], we’re healthy,” Myers said at new Chase Center, where the Warriors will begin training camp Tuesday.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State doesn’t have its usual depth at center, but re-signed Kevon Looney to a three-year contract.

The Warriors have reached five straight NBA Finals but two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed for the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

 