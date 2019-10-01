Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis excited for return to NBA, Mavs debut, even if it’s preseason

Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis can now count in days what he once couldn’t even really count at all: his return to the court for a real game for the first time since a knee injury nearly 20 months ago.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian preparing for his debut with the Dallas Mavericks might even be willing to count the first preseason game for his new team, in about a week.

That Porzingis will be doing all that with new Euro sidekick and reigning rookie of the year Luka Doncic as the Mavericks move on from 21 seasons with German superstar Dirk Nowitzki makes it all the more interesting for a club that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016.

“I can’t even explain in words how excited I am,” said Porzingis, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks on Feb. 6, 2018. “It’s been a long time.”

On media day Monday – the first without Nowitzki since 1997 – coach Rick Carlisle wasn’t ready for any playoff proclamations for a franchise that hasn’t won a postseason series since winning its only championship in 2011.

But the Mavericks believe the cornerstones are in place after Doncic displayed his versatility with several statistical milestones and became the club’s second rookie of the year after Jason Kidd, who shared the award with Detroit’s Grant Hill in 1995.

The 20-year-old Slovenian was good enough for Dallas to declare him the point guard of the future by trading 2017 No. 9 overall pick Dennis Smith Jr. to New York to get Porzingis, who was named an All-Star just before getting injured.

Now that Porzingis has signed a $158 million, five-year maximum contract, and the 6-7 Doncic figures to do the same on a max deal before too long, the Mavericks know who’s in charge of establishing whatever this club will become in the post-Nowitzki years.

“I’ve never played with a guy like Luka,” Porzingis said. “His vision, his passing ability, he can score and take attention off of his teammates. That’s something I haven’t really had. I can’t wait for us to actually get some NBA minutes on the court to start creating that bond on the court.”

LOAD MANAGEMENT

The Mavericks have hinted that they might ease in Porzingis a bit, even after giving him extra time to recover from the injury after deciding he wouldn’t play the rest of last season following the seven-player trade.

“I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like,” Carlisle said. “I think it’s conceivable that back-to-backs will be something we look at early in the season.”

THE OTHER 7-3 GUY

The Mavericks also added 7-3 Boban Marjanovic, whose career began in Texas with rival San Antonio four years ago. The Serbian finished last season in Philadelphia, helping the 76ers reach the second round of the playoffs.

“Since he walked in the door about six days ago from the world championships, has been a huge breath of fresh air,” Carlisle said. “He came in smiling and hugging everybody. He said, `I landed in Dallas, it just feels like a great place, I love it here already.’ That’s a winner.”

 

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
If Lonzo Ball is going to have a breakout season in New Orleans — and there are plenty of front office people around the league who think it’s a possibility — two things have to happen:

He has to stay healthy (he’s missed a combined 65 games the past two seasons).

And he has to become a better shooter. Take a look at his shot chart from last season (which is a dramatic improvement over his rookie season).

He’s scoring better if he gets all the way to the rim or has time to set his feet on a three, but he has to be more of a scoring threat — develop a floater, hit the corner threes and midrangers he gets — to get defenses to really respect him. Right now, the book is still to let him shoot rather than pass and create.

Looks like Ball has been working on his shooting form.

Video of NBA players knocking down unhurried, uncontested jumpers in an open gym are worth less than your “Jon Snow will sit on the Iron Throne” Reddit posts. Utterly meaningless.

Ball’s form does look better in this video, but until we see it in live action — what happens on a contested pull-up jumper in transition? — it’s just speculation on everyone’s part. He needs to do it when it matters.

That said, the trade gave Ball a clean slate and Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo style should suit him. Ball could have a breakout year as a Pelican, especially if his jumper is falling. We just need to see it in a game now.

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
J.J. Redick has never missed the playoffs. Thirteen seasons in the NBA, 13 trips to the postseason. Whether in Orlando or with the Clippers or the past couple of seasons in Philly, the team always made it.

That streak is in jeopardy this season. Redick is on a promising but young New Orleans team playing in a stacked Western Conference. Vegas oddsmakers have the Pelicans ninth in the West (based on title odds) and most pundits see New Orleans being competitive but just out of a playoff chase where it’s likely going to take somewhere close to the 48 wins it did last year to make the postseason.

Reddick wants none of that, he expects to make the playoffs and doesn’t want No. 1 pick Zion Williamson screwing it up — and Reddick told him that. And he didn’t use the word “screw” either.

The Pelicans got this right: Reddick and Jrue Holiday are exactly the kind of veterans you want in the locker room around Williamson his rookie year.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
The NBA finally has its own hip-hop beef. About time.

It all started last month, when Damian Lillard went on The Joe Budden Podcast and was asked if he’s a better rapper than Shaq. What did you think he was going to say?

“I think I rap better than Shaq… People weren’t looking at it like he’s a real rapper. It was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping.’ So, of course, it was a big deal.”

Shaq was having none of that and on Monday threw down a four-minute diss track aimed at Lillard, being sure to mention his MVP, said Lillard was no Trevor Ariza, and more. (Warning, this is nowhere near safe for work listening.)

Tuesday, Lillard fired back, throwing in a shot at Shaq’s shoes for fun (again, NSFW, listen at your own discretion).

I’d love to think this is an intense, real, hate-filled beef, but I’ve got a feeling it’s going to end up with Lillard on a Carnival Cruise commercial somehow.

For the record: Lillard spits out the better rhymes but Shaq was the better player (and that’s not even really close, as awesome as Lillard is).

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT
This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

New Orleans is buzzing.

New Orleans is usually buzzing in one definition or another, but when it comes to sports it is a Saints town through and through. Other teams, including the NBA’s Pelicans, were more of an afterthought.

Zion Williamson has changed that.

Alvin Gentry, now about to enter his fifth season as coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, said he has never seen the city buzzing about basketball and the NBA like this before. Williamson has that kind of magnetism — he was even on NBC’s Football Night in America before the Saints game Sunday talking about the city. Zion has the Big Easy excited about fast-paced, high-flying Pelicans team that will be League Pass darlings this season.

It’s the perfect platform for Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, a clean slate to turn around their underachieving reputations.

Can they seize the opportunity?

Ball and Ingram were at the heart of a trade package that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers, giving the Pelicans two recent No. 2 picks to go alongside Williamson and veterans such as Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick. Ball and Ingram both were up and down in Los Angeles, showing stretches of potential but also struggling to adapt to the NBA then to playing with LeBron James (something a lot of players have struggled with).

New Orleans gives Ball and Ingram a chance, outside the glare of the Lakers’ spotlight, to prove they were worthy of those lofty picks and expectations. That also comes with pressure because they are playing for their next contracts — Ingram will be a restricted free agent next summer, and Ball will be extension eligible.

The pair will get plenty of opportunities — Ball likely starts at point guard, next to the veteran Holiday at the two, and they will share shot creation duties. Ingram probably will start at the three, next to Williamson at the four. The question isn’t will they get minutes.

The big question is can they stay on the court?

Ball has played in just 99 games over two seasons, or 60.4 percent of the Lakers’ games, due to injuries. His season ended last March due to an ankle injury he was not recovering from as expected, and he has battled a host of injuries over his couple of NBA seasons.

Ingram has missed 53 games over the past two years due to injury, including playing in just 52 games last season, and his season was shut down in March also for the potentially more serious blood clotting issue called deep venous thrombosis. That diagnosis has teams cautious about him; if it is chronic it could cost him his NBA career. He’s also just thin (officially listed as 190 pounds at 6’9”) and the physicality of the NBA wears him down and leads to injuries.

If one or both have their season again shortened by injury, it will be a red flag to teams (including the Pelicans, which just upgraded its training staff considerably this summer).

There are reasons to believe Ball and Ingram can breakthrough.

They will also be in an up-tempo style that suits them — the Pelicans played in the second-fastest pace in the NBA last season and coach Alvin Gentry wants to speed things up, not slow them down.

That should be great news for Ball, who does his best work when playing on instinct in open space, more of a playground style. That’s when his look-ahead passes find targets, where his creation is at its best (he’s improved at thinking the game in the halfcourt, but that is still a work in progress). Ball, however, needs to be a bigger threat to score in transition to open up those passing lanes, he scored less than a point per possession on shots in transition last season. He improved as a finisher at the rim, although he’s pretty average there still, and force him into the midrange or a pull-up three and the defense wins. Ball has to change that.

Ingram got 18.8 percent of his shots in transition last season and score an impressive 1.22 points per possession that way.

Ingram played his best ball in the middle of his sophomore season, when the Lakers put the ball in his hands and made him their primary scorer. In February 2018, he was aggressive and attacked the rim, averaging 18.6 points per game shooting 54 percent overall and better than 50 percent from three for the Lakers through 10 games. He seemed to be breaking out, then ankle and knee issues essentially shut him down. The next season the ball was in LeBron’s hands more, and Ingram was slow to adjust.

Ingram can put up numbers — he averaged 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game while shooting a career-high 49.7 percent overall last season — and nobody questions his athleticism, he just tends not to be efficient, shooting just 33 percent from three last season (after 39 percent the season before). When he’s aggressive and attacks the rim he gets to the line, but shot just 67.5 percent of free throws. He simply does not get easy buckets

Ball has skills that teams like — the court vision and passing, plus he is an excellent defensive point guard. Around the league, Ball still has fans in front offices watching as he cleans up some fundamentals (funky shot, taking off on the wrong foot on shots at the rim, etc.). He just needs to become more of a scoring threat. Right now defenses tend to treat him like Rajon Rondo and back off, he needs to develop a floater, and a more consistent three-point shot (he hit 32.9 percent last season, but let him set his feet and have space and he can hit it).

The trade gives Ball and Ingram a chance, an opportunity. That’s all they can ask for. Now it’s on them to grab it.