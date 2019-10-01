Michael Reaves/Getty Images

James Johnson not practicing with Heat after not meeting conditioning requirements

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No organization prides itself on conditioning like the Miami Heat. Players who go there traditionally get into the best shape of their careers. Pat Riley felt that slipped last season and that was part of the reason for the Heat’s slippage. This season they were bringing back the hard line.

Case in point: Veteran James Johnson did not pass his conditioning test, so he is not with the team through training camp until he gets there.

Here is the team’s official statement:

“The Miami Heat announced today that James Johnson will miss the beginning of camp because he fell short of our conditioning requirements. Once he fulfills and maintains those requirements, he will rejoin the team.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra addressed it this way, via Ira Winderman at the Sun-Sentinel.

“JJ is not here,” coach Erik Spoelstra said at the close of the Heat’s first of two-a-day practices. “He did not meet the requirements that he knew about and we set for him coming into camp. He is still very much a part of our team and we hope to get him back soon. The rest of it is handled in the statement. And we want what’s best for him and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

This is not unprecedented for the Heat, back in 2006 Pat Riley banished Antoine Walker and James Posey from camp until they passed conditioning tests.

Two seasons ago Johnson had surgery for “athletic pubalgia” — what is commonly called a sports hernia (even though it’s not technically a hernia) — but his recovery from that slowed him down last season. This season he was back and hoping to prove he was healthy and could be a contributor.

To do that, he’s first got to get up to the Heat’s high level of conditioning expectations.

Check out Lonzo Ball’s new shooting form (VIDEO)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

If Lonzo Ball is going to have a breakout season in New Orleans — and there are plenty of front office people around the league who think it’s a possibility — two things have to happen:

He has to stay healthy (he’s missed a combined 65 games the past two seasons).

And he has to become a better shooter. Take a look at his shot chart from last season (which is a dramatic improvement over his rookie season).

He’s scoring better if he gets all the way to the rim or has time to set his feet on a three, but he has to be more of a scoring threat — develop a floater, hit the corner threes and midrangers he gets — to get defenses to really respect him. Right now, the book is still to let him shoot rather than pass and create.

Looks like Ball has been working on his shooting form.

Video of NBA players knocking down unhurried, uncontested jumpers in an open gym are worth less than your “Jon Snow will sit on the Iron Throne” Reddit posts. Utterly meaningless.

Ball’s form does look better in this video, but until we see it in live action — what happens on a contested pull-up jumper in transition? — it’s just speculation on everyone’s part. He needs to do it when it matters.

That said, the trade gave Ball a clean slate and Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo style should suit him. Ball could have a breakout year as a Pelican, especially if his jumper is falling. We just need to see it in a game now.

Kristaps Porzingis excited for return to NBA, Mavs debut, even if it’s preseason

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis can now count in days what he once couldn’t even really count at all: his return to the court for a real game for the first time since a knee injury nearly 20 months ago.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian preparing for his debut with the Dallas Mavericks might even be willing to count the first preseason game for his new team, in about a week.

That Porzingis will be doing all that with new Euro sidekick and reigning rookie of the year Luka Doncic as the Mavericks move on from 21 seasons with German superstar Dirk Nowitzki makes it all the more interesting for a club that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016.

“I can’t even explain in words how excited I am,” said Porzingis, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks on Feb. 6, 2018. “It’s been a long time.”

On media day Monday – the first without Nowitzki since 1997 – coach Rick Carlisle wasn’t ready for any playoff proclamations for a franchise that hasn’t won a postseason series since winning its only championship in 2011.

But the Mavericks believe the cornerstones are in place after Doncic displayed his versatility with several statistical milestones and became the club’s second rookie of the year after Jason Kidd, who shared the award with Detroit’s Grant Hill in 1995.

The 20-year-old Slovenian was good enough for Dallas to declare him the point guard of the future by trading 2017 No. 9 overall pick Dennis Smith Jr. to New York to get Porzingis, who was named an All-Star just before getting injured.

Now that Porzingis has signed a $158 million, five-year maximum contract, and the 6-7 Doncic figures to do the same on a max deal before too long, the Mavericks know who’s in charge of establishing whatever this club will become in the post-Nowitzki years.

“I’ve never played with a guy like Luka,” Porzingis said. “His vision, his passing ability, he can score and take attention off of his teammates. That’s something I haven’t really had. I can’t wait for us to actually get some NBA minutes on the court to start creating that bond on the court.”

LOAD MANAGEMENT

The Mavericks have hinted that they might ease in Porzingis a bit, even after giving him extra time to recover from the injury after deciding he wouldn’t play the rest of last season following the seven-player trade.

“I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like,” Carlisle said. “I think it’s conceivable that back-to-backs will be something we look at early in the season.”

THE OTHER 7-3 GUY

The Mavericks also added 7-3 Boban Marjanovic, whose career began in Texas with rival San Antonio four years ago. The Serbian finished last season in Philadelphia, helping the 76ers reach the second round of the playoffs.

“Since he walked in the door about six days ago from the world championships, has been a huge breath of fresh air,” Carlisle said. “He came in smiling and hugging everybody. He said, `I landed in Dallas, it just feels like a great place, I love it here already.’ That’s a winner.”

 

J.J. Redick warned Zion Williamson not to kill his playoff streak

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

J.J. Redick has never missed the playoffs. Thirteen seasons in the NBA, 13 trips to the postseason. Whether in Orlando or with the Clippers or the past couple of seasons in Philly, the team always made it.

That streak is in jeopardy this season. Redick is on a promising but young New Orleans team playing in a stacked Western Conference. Vegas oddsmakers have the Pelicans ninth in the West (based on title odds) and most pundits see New Orleans being competitive but just out of a playoff chase where it’s likely going to take somewhere close to the 48 wins it did last year to make the postseason.

Reddick wants none of that, he expects to make the playoffs and doesn’t want No. 1 pick Zion Williamson screwing it up — and Reddick told him that. And he didn’t use the word “screw” either.

The Pelicans got this right: Reddick and Jrue Holiday are exactly the kind of veterans you want in the locker room around Williamson his rookie year.

Damian Lillard, Shaq have a hip-hop beef. Both drop diss tracks. Seriously.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
4 Comments

The NBA finally has its own hip-hop beef. About time.

It all started last month, when Damian Lillard went on The Joe Budden Podcast and was asked if he’s a better rapper than Shaq. What did you think he was going to say?

“I think I rap better than Shaq… People weren’t looking at it like he’s a real rapper. It was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping.’ So, of course, it was a big deal.”

Shaq was having none of that and on Monday threw down a four-minute diss track aimed at Lillard, being sure to mention his MVP, said Lillard was no Trevor Ariza, and more. (Warning, this is nowhere near safe for work listening.)

Tuesday, Lillard fired back, throwing in a shot at Shaq’s shoes for fun (again, NSFW, listen at your own discretion).

I’d love to think this is an intense, real, hate-filled beef, but I’ve got a feeling it’s going to end up with Lillard on a Carnival Cruise commercial somehow.

For the record: Lillard spits out the better rhymes but Shaq was the better player (and that’s not even really close, as awesome as Lillard is).