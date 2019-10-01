Getty Images

Damian Lillard, Shaq have a hip-hop beef. Both drop diss tracks. Seriously.

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
The NBA finally has its own hip-hop beef. About time.

It all started last month, when Damian Lillard went on The Joe Budden Podcast and was asked if he’s a better rapper than Shaq. What did you think he was going to say?

“I think I rap better than Shaq… People weren’t looking at it like he’s a real rapper. It was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping.’ So, of course, it was a big deal.”

Shaq was having none of that and on Monday threw down a four-minute diss track aimed at Lillard, being sure to mention his MVP, said Lillard was no Trevor Ariza, and more. (Warning, this is nowhere near safe for work listening.)

Tuesday, Lillard fired back, throwing in a shot at Shaq’s shoes for fun (again, NSFW, listen at your own discretion).

I’d love to think this is an intense, real, hate-filled beef, but I’ve got a feeling it’s going to end up with Lillard on a Carnival Cruise commercial somehow.

For the record: Lillard spits out the better rhymes but Shaq was the better player (and that’s not even really close, as awesome as Lillard is).

Can Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram thrive in New Orleans?

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT
New Orleans is buzzing.

New Orleans is usually buzzing in one definition or another, but when it comes to sports it is a Saints town through and through. Other teams, including the NBA’s Pelicans, were more of an afterthought.

Zion Williamson has changed that.

Alvin Gentry, now about to enter his fifth season as coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, said he has never seen the city buzzing about basketball and the NBA like this before. Williamson has that kind of magnetism — he was even on NBC’s Football Night in America before the Saints game Sunday talking about the city. Zion has the Big Easy excited about fast-paced, high-flying Pelicans team that will be League Pass darlings this season.

It’s the perfect platform for Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, a clean slate to turn around their underachieving reputations.

Can they seize the opportunity?

Ball and Ingram were at the heart of a trade package that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers, giving the Pelicans two recent No. 2 picks to go alongside Williamson and veterans such as Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick. Ball and Ingram both were up and down in Los Angeles, showing stretches of potential but also struggling to adapt to the NBA then to playing with LeBron James (something a lot of players have struggled with).

New Orleans gives Ball and Ingram a chance, outside the glare of the Lakers’ spotlight, to prove they were worthy of those lofty picks and expectations. That also comes with pressure because they are playing for their next contracts — Ingram will be a restricted free agent next summer, and Ball will be extension eligible.

The pair will get plenty of opportunities — Ball likely starts at point guard, next to the veteran Holiday at the two, and they will share shot creation duties. Ingram probably will start at the three, next to Williamson at the four. The question isn’t will they get minutes.

The big question is can they stay on the court?

Ball has played in just 99 games over two seasons, or 60.4 percent of the Lakers’ games, due to injuries. His season ended last March due to an ankle injury he was not recovering from as expected, and he has battled a host of injuries over his couple of NBA seasons.

Ingram has missed 53 games over the past two years due to injury, including playing in just 52 games last season, and his season was shut down in March also for the potentially more serious blood clotting issue called deep venous thrombosis. That diagnosis has teams cautious about him; if it is chronic it could cost him his NBA career. He’s also just thin (officially listed as 190 pounds at 6’9”) and the physicality of the NBA wears him down and leads to injuries.

If one or both have their season again shortened by injury, it will be a red flag to teams (including the Pelicans, which just upgraded its training staff considerably this summer).

There are reasons to believe Ball and Ingram can breakthrough.

They will also be in an up-tempo style that suits them — the Pelicans played in the second-fastest pace in the NBA last season and coach Alvin Gentry wants to speed things up, not slow them down.

That should be great news for Ball, who does his best work when playing on instinct in open space, more of a playground style. That’s when his look-ahead passes find targets, where his creation is at its best (he’s improved at thinking the game in the halfcourt, but that is still a work in progress). Ball, however, needs to be a bigger threat to score in transition to open up those passing lanes, he scored less than a point per possession on shots in transition last season. He improved as a finisher at the rim, although he’s pretty average there still, and force him into the midrange or a pull-up three and the defense wins. Ball has to change that.

Ingram got 18.8 percent of his shots in transition last season and score an impressive 1.22 points per possession that way.

Ingram played his best ball in the middle of his sophomore season, when the Lakers put the ball in his hands and made him their primary scorer. In February 2018, he was aggressive and attacked the rim, averaging 18.6 points per game shooting 54 percent overall and better than 50 percent from three for the Lakers through 10 games. He seemed to be breaking out, then ankle and knee issues essentially shut him down. The next season the ball was in LeBron’s hands more, and Ingram was slow to adjust.

Ingram can put up numbers — he averaged 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game while shooting a career-high 49.7 percent overall last season — and nobody questions his athleticism, he just tends not to be efficient, shooting just 33 percent from three last season (after 39 percent the season before). When he’s aggressive and attacks the rim he gets to the line, but shot just 67.5 percent of free throws. He simply does not get easy buckets

Ball has skills that teams like — the court vision and passing, plus he is an excellent defensive point guard. Around the league, Ball still has fans in front offices watching as he cleans up some fundamentals (funky shot, taking off on the wrong foot on shots at the rim, etc.). He just needs to become more of a scoring threat. Right now defenses tend to treat him like Rajon Rondo and back off, he needs to develop a floater, and a more consistent three-point shot (he hit 32.9 percent last season, but let him set his feet and have space and he can hit it).

The trade gives Ball and Ingram a chance, an opportunity. That’s all they can ask for. Now it’s on them to grab it.

Nuggets want more, less out of Nikola Jokic

Associated PressOct 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
DENVER (AP) — Four months later and Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone is still blown away by Nikola Jokic‘s playoff performance.

“What Nikola did in the postseason was remarkable,” Malone said Monday as the team reconvened amid heightened expectations in an elevated Western Conference.

In 14 playoff games, the Nuggets’ 24-year-old All-Star center averaged 25.1 points, 13 rebounds and 8.4 assists, putting him in some pretty elite company.

The only other players to post averages of at least 20 points, 10 boards and eight assists while playing at least 10 games in the postseason are Oscar Robertson in 1963, Wilt Chamberlin in 1967 and LeBron James in 2015.

“Going into the year I don’t know how you can even have an MVP discussion without mentioning his name because of what he did last year, for a guy that is supposedly un-athletic and out of shape,” Malone said. “I think he proved a lot of people wrong.”

“We became so reliant upon Nikola in the postseason,” Malone said. “I go back to Game 7, when we lost to Portland and he came to my office he’s crying and apologizing for missing a big free throw. He missed the free throw because he was dead tired. The guy was playing 40 minutes a night.

“Hopefully this year in the playoffs – if we get back to the playoffs – we don’t have to be so reliant on him,” Malone said. “I’m looking for an improvement in all of our other players this postseason. Our bench unit was so impactful in the regular season and this coming year they’ll be much more impactful in the playoffs.

“If that’s the case I don’t have to play Nikola so much.”

Where he does want Jokic to improve is by keeping his emotions in check.

“For Nikola to have a great year for us, it’s going to be: does he embrace being a leader of this team and can he handle his emotions?” Malone said. “Nikola Jokic, as we all know, is emotional. And I love it. I don’t want him to change who he is, I want the best version of Nikola Jokic. We can’t afford to have him thrown out of games arguing with the referees. Leave that to me.

“If he does those things, be a better leader and handle adversity, that’s going to allow him to have an even better season.”

And the Nuggets, too.

After ending a six-year playoff drought and winning a series for the first time since 2009, the Nuggets need to guard against letting up.

“How do you keep these guys motivated and not relax? That’s going to be our greatest challenge,” Malone said. “It’s not the Lakers, the Clippers, the Warriors, the Jazz or Rockets. It’s us.”

The Nuggets didn’t land the big free agents like their Western Conference rivals, but they like the additions they did make.

Denver bolstered its front court by acquiring 25-year-old power forward Jerami Grant from the Thunder for a 2020 first-round pick. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Grant is coming off a breakout season that saw him set career highs in points (13.6) and rebounds (5.2). He shot 49.7% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range. On the defensive end, he displayed his versatility by blocking 100 shots and recording 61 steals.

Grant was thrilled to land in Denver.

“It’s good to get off a sinking ship,” said Grant, the son of longtime NBA player Harvey Grant.

The Nuggets are coming off a 54-28 season that earned them the No. 2 seed in the West. They didn’t make any splashy moves in the offseason although they did bring back forward Paul Millsap, picking up his $30 million option and agreed on a $170 million extension for point guard Jamal Murray.

“It’s their team,” Malone said of Jokic and Murray. “Step up and embrace being a leader. We need that desperately. I know Isaiah Thomas only played nine games last year but he was so impactful for our group. That voice and that presence is gone. Who’s going to fill that void? I really hope it’s going to be Nikola and Jamal who take that leadership mantel because it’s going to be a big part of our locker room and our team this year.”

Michael Porter Jr., the No. 14 selection in 2018 who sat out last season as he recovered from another back surgery, is finally ready to give it a go after a knee injury scuttled his Summer League plans in Las Vegas.

 

Slimmed-down Joel Embiid wants to play in more than 64 games he did last season

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Joel Embiid said Monday at Philadelphia media day high expectations this season: He wants the Sixers to win 60 or more games, and he wants to be in the running for awards such as MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

For any of that to happen, he has to play in more than the 64 games he did last season — and he knows it. Last season, after a heavy workload to start the season, he played through knee pain the second half and it slowed him. Then he got sick in the playoffs. Embiid felt he let his teammates — and the city of Philadelphia — down, and he knew taking better care of his body had to be the next step in his game.

Embiid said Monday that he had dropped 20 pounds and is in the best shape he’s ever been in, but he has yet to reach his weight loss goal. While a lot of players talk about weight gained or lost during the summer, there were a lot of eyes around the league watching Embiid on this front — conditioning and health were about the only thing slowing him down. Embiid was dominant when on the court, but he missed 18 games, and if he plays more with less pain, then Philadelphia is an even bigger threat.

Embiid gets it, he said he knows his availability is critical for the Sixers to take the next leap. From Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I feel like my focus when it comes to being in the gym, taking care of my body, making sure I’m strong — I feel like it’s been on another level the whole summer. I’ve definitely been more focused than ever because I feel like if I take care of that stuff, basketball is going to be easier, I guess. …

“I can’t accomplish winning 60 games or Defensive Player of the Year if I don’t take care of my body. So, I think the main thing is just adopting a new mindset, a different mindset, when it comes to taking care of my body. And the rest is going to take care of itself.”

There will still be — and needs to be — load management with Embiid. Early last season Embiid led the league in minutes played, and he was on the court in 54 of the Sixers’ first 58 games. That took a toll. He was out more down the stretch battling knee pain. This season, expect a smarter, more balanced approach from the Sixers, although Embiid would not put an exact number on how many games he wants to play.

“We had some type of load management specialist come in to just figure out all the math and analytics,” he said. “And then we just figured out together what’s best for me and the way to do it. If I remember correctly, last year from the beginning I played a lot of minutes and it might’ve affected me, so this year we’ve gotta have a different approach.”

It’s all a new process for Embiid. When he was on the court last season, the Sixers outscored opponents by 11.1 points per 100 possessions, with a big jump on both ends of the floor. In the playoffs it was even more dramatic, in a dozen games the Sixers were +42.4 with him on the court (there’s a lot of noise in that number, he played a lot with Jimmy Butler and the Sixers bench struggled mightily).

Talk to people around the league about the Sixers chances and you hear Embiid getting in better shape and being both on the court more and healthy was the next step to title contention (even more than Ben Simmons finding a jump shot). If Embiid has done that, if the Sixers have figured out a load management program to maximize what he can do, the East — and the rest of the league — should be worried.

Now he just has to prove all this is more than words.

 

Trail Blazers had to lock in premier backcourt, right?

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 1, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Calls for the Trail Blazers to break up their Damian LillardC.J. McCollum backcourt reached a fever pitch last summer. Portland had gotten swept in the previous two first rounds. The latest loss came as the No. 3 seed – the highest seed ever to get swept in a four-game first-round series.

But Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey held firm on keeping Lillard and McCollum together.

Those guards rewarded Olshey’s faith. Lillard hit an incredible series-winning 3-pointer against the Thunder in the first round. McCollum made several big shots against the Nuggets in the second round. Portland reached its first Western Conference finals in nearly two decades.

If keeping Lillard and McCollum, why other than for a season like that?

So, the Trail Blazers are doubling down. They extended Lillard (four years, projected $196 million) and McCollum (three years, $100 million) this summer.

Lillard’s super-max extension offer was nearly fait accompli once he qualified. It would’ve just been untenable to tell the franchise player he’s not worth that investment. Lillard is everything Portland could ask for – an elite player who works tirelessly to lift everyone around him. When designated-veteran-player extensions were designed, players like Lillard came to mind.

But I can’t shake the feeling not even he will live up to this deal. The salaries are so high and run from his age 31-34 seasons. And they don’t even kick for another two years. It’s so difficult to predict how Lillard will be playing in 2021, let alone 2025. If this doesn’t work with Lillard, it’d be a referendum on the whole super-max system. But maybe the system is that flawed.

Extending McCollum, who also had two years left on his deal, was less of an imperative. He just couldn’t feel as entitled to an extension offer. Maybe the price will be fair, though. It certainly isn’t outrageous. But like with Lillard, I don’t feel great about guaranteeing McCollum so much for his age 30-32 seasons.

This what happens when teams succeed, though. The Trail Blazers feel good about what they accomplished last season (as they should). They want to keep it going. Olshey and coach Terry Stotts also received contract extensions.

But the principals will have plenty of change around them.

Portland lost its entire postseason starting frontcourt. Al-Farouq Aminu (Magic) and Enes Kanter (Celtics) left via free agency. The Trail Blazers also traded Maurice Harkless to upgrade from Meyers Leonard to Hassan Whiteside.

Whiteside should help at center with Jusuf Nurkic still injured. But small forwards are generally more valuable than centers, which is why I disliked that trade for Portland – even with a couple surprisingly good moves to replace Harkless at small forward.

The Trail Blazers somehow got to trade Evan Turner for Kent Bazemore and re-sign Rodney Hood with the taxpayer mid-level exception(1+1, $11,721,900). But Bazemore and Hood skew more toward shooting guard on the positional spectrum.

Portland also drafted forward Nassir Little No. 25. I was lower than most on him, but even I thought getting him there presented good value. Still, he’s a project.

Another forward, Mario Hezonja (1+1 minimum), brings some raw skill. But he was available at the minimum for a reason.

I’m not sure how much Anthony Tolliver and Pau Gasol have left in the tank, but at one-year minimum deals, it’s worth finding out. Still, this is not a reliable big-man rotation.

Nurkic should help once he gets healthy. He was playing so well before getting hurt last season, which make Lillard’s and McCollum’s playoff accomplishments even more impressive. Those two led Portland with their top teammate sidelined.

Yet, context can also go the other way. The Trail Blazers advanced through the easier side of the Western Conference playoffs then got swept by the Warriors in the conference finals. With a different draw, Portland could have gotten eliminated early once again.

Of course, that didn’t happen. We know only what did happen.

The Trail Blazers flourished last postseason then, in the aftermath, had the sensible-looking, expensive offseason that typically follows a deep playoff run. I’m just not sure they’ll be better long-term for it.

Offseason grade: C