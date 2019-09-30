PBT Podcast: What’s the plan now? A Washington Wizards season preview

There’s a new sheriff in town in Washington, Tommy Sheppard has taken over as GM, but the big question remains: What’s the plan?

Trade Bradley Beal and go all-in on a rebuild?

Or, re-tool on the fly and try to build around Beal?

The latter seems to be the goal, Beal is not available in a trade and he wants to stay to try to get a supermax contract extension, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington tells Kurt Helin in this NBC Sports Podcast. The pair get into how this Wizards team is not built to compete this season, with Ish Smith and Isaiah Thomas at the point and rookie Rui Hachimura likely to get heavy run, but they plan to down the line. The pair also discuss what happens next season when John Wall returns. It’s going to be an interesting year in our nation’s capital.

