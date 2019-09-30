PBT Podcast: What’s the plan now? A Washington Wizards season preview

There’s a new sheriff in town in Washington, Tommy Sheppard has taken over as GM, but the big question remains: What’s the plan?
Trade Bradley Beal and go all-in on a rebuild?
Or, re-tool on the fly and try to build around Beal?
The latter seems to be the goal, Beal is not available in a trade and he wants to stay to try to get a supermax contract extension, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington tells Kurt Helin in this NBC Sports Podcast. The pair get into how this Wizards team is not built to compete this season, with Ish Smith and Isaiah Thomas at the point and rookie Rui Hachimura likely to get heavy run, but they plan to down the line. The pair also discuss what happens next season when John Wall returns. It’s going to be an interesting year in our nation’s capital.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.
Russell Westbrook is the latest star to be added to the Houston Rockets, and he’s back with friend and former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden. Many have high hopes for the Rockets, who will sport new leadership now that Chris Paul is in Oklahoma.
It’s not clear whether Harden and Westbrook can play a side-by-side at this juncture in their careers, despite their desire to do so. Still, that hasn’t curbed the enthusiasm that Westbrook has for joining Houston.
In an Instagram video posted to the team account this week, Westbrook said that he has one goal and one goal only: to win a championship.
Via Instagram:
This makes a lot of sense, and folks are thinking that the Western Conference is more wide open and now that the Golden State Warriors are dinged up with injuries.
That doesn’t account for the new firepower that has been added in Los Angeles, both with the Clippers and the Lakers. Other teams like Utah and Denver have solidified themselves, and squads like the Sacramento Kings could be new playoff challengers.
It’s not going to be easy for Westbrook and Harden to win a championship, and with the way things have gone in Houston it seems like their window is closing soon. It would be absolutely fascinating if the Rockets could come together and make these personalities and playing styles emulsify toward a championship.
Kawhi Leonard is now back in his native Los Angeles, but some folks aren’t happy to see him there. Leonard could have chosen the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, but instead went for the Clippers, signing up with Doc Rivers and adding Paul George.
That disappointed many Lakers fans, and on Sunday they got to voice their displeasure toward Leonard in person.
As the L.A. Rams took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leonard was in attendance at the Coliseum. After the newest Clipper was shown on the video board, La fans decided to boo him.
Via Twitter:
They say you can never go home again, but this is ridiculous.
Things may be forgiven — or at least soften — for Leonard if he wins a championship with the Clippers. But until that happens, and until people can say things like “I’ve always rooted for both teams!” expect Leonard to get this kind of reception from Lakers fans.
The Los Angeles Clippers have two new superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They will challenge Anthony Davis and LeBron James for supremacy of the City of Angels.
But for at least the beginning of the year, the Clippers will have to do without George.
On Sunday, George announced that he will not participate in the NBA’s preseason as he recovers from surgery on his two shoulders. His rehab period will also last throughout the beginning of the regular season.
Via ESPN:
“I will be out of the preseason,” George told ESPN. “As of now, I’ll be out of October fully, but who knows? We’ll see. In the November range is our target date.”
This makes sense given please issues that George had with his shoulders last year. He was noticeably hampered during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first round exit against the Portland Trail Blazers, and getting him back on track for a long, 82 game haul is the right move.
There’s no reason to rush George back too soon. The Clippers are going to be a playoff team no matter what, and now that they have Leonard the name of the game is trying to retain as much health in its superstars as the team can.
Kevin Durant injured his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, ending the Golden State Warriors chance at beating the Toronto Raptors.
Durant is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets along with Kyrie Irving, and the team has said it is unlikely he will play during the 2019-20 season. Still, that doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to be treated with lots of video of Durant working out as he moves along the process of his recovery.
To that end, video surfaced this week of Durant shooting hoops with Irving in the Nets’ practice facility. Durant’s right leg was noticeably smaller than his left, and he wasn’t really jumping, but it was nice to see him back out there after the agony of an Achilles tear.
Via Twitter:
There is a lot of talk (and hope) in Brooklyn right now, and it’s not clear what is going to come of it. Durant and Irving should be a formidable duo, even if Durant isn’t ever able to come back fully from his Achilles injury.
The East is weak enough that Brooklyn could make a dent with just those two players in 2020-21. It’s all got to start somewhere, even if it means little shots together in practice.