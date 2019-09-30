Paul George won’t play in preseason, hopes to return in November

The Los Angeles Clippers have two new superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They will challenge Anthony Davis and LeBron James for supremacy of the City of Angels.

But for at least the beginning of the year, the Clippers will have to do without George.

On Sunday, George announced that he will not participate in the NBA’s preseason as he recovers from surgery on his two shoulders. His rehab period will also last throughout the beginning of the regular season.

Via ESPN:

“I will be out of the preseason,” George told ESPN. “As of now, I’ll be out of October fully, but who knows? We’ll see. In the November range is our target date.”

This makes sense given please issues that George had with his shoulders last year. He was noticeably hampered during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first round exit against the Portland Trail Blazers, and getting him back on track for a long, 82 game haul is the right move.

There’s no reason to rush George back too soon. The Clippers are going to be a playoff team no matter what, and now that they have Leonard the name of the game is trying to retain as much health in its superstars as the team can.