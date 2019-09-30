Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

New Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein sidelined for training camp

Associated PressSep 30, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) New Warriors big man Willie Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for training camp with a left foot injury.

General manager Bob Myers said at Monday’s media day that Cauley-Stein strained his foot last week while scrimmaging. Cauley-Stein is scheduled to be reevaluated in about a month with an update on his status expected at the end of October.

 

“Other than that [and Klay Thompson being out], we’re healthy,” Myers said at new Chase Center, where the Warriors will begin training camp Tuesday.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State doesn’t have its usual depth at center, but re-signed Kevon Looney to a three-year contract.

The Warriors have reached five straight NBA Finals but two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed for the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

 

James Harden breaks out one-legged three in preseason game, Russell Westbrook loves it

Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT
We showed you over the summer James Harden was working on a new move, a one-legged step-back three.

Monday night, in the Rockets first preseason game of the season, Harden broke it out — and Russell Westbrook loved it.

We’ll see how often Harden goes to this during the season, that “old” stepback move worked pretty well for him last season when he scored the most points per game of anyone since Jordan.

How good the Rockets will be is up for debate, but they will be entertaining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo not talking free agency, calls it “disrespectful” to teammates

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst got his organization fined $50,000 for stating the obvious: Next summer the Bucks are going to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract worth five-years, $254 million. After that slap on the wrist, no way Horst was going to talk free agency at the Bucks media day Monday.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t going to play along, either.

Of course the Greek Freak was asked about it, it’s a cloud that will follow the Bucks around all season. However, Antetokounmpo said was not and is not going to talk about what will happen next July, he’s focused on May and June. Here’s his quote, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“I’m not gonna talk about it a lot this season, and I’m not going to try to address it,” said Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s reigning MVP, of what could happen next summer…

“I feel like if you have a great team, and our goal is to win a championship and be the last team standing and get better each day, I think it’s disrespectful towards my teammates talking about my free agency and what I’m going through,” Antetokounmpo said. “So when the time is right, we’re all gonna talk about it. I don’t think the time is right.”

That is the right thing for Antetokounmpo to say on a few levels. First, try to make this less of a day-to-day issue around the team, less of a distraction. Second, it keeps some pressure on the Bucks — if this team misses Malcolm Brogdon more than it expects (a real possibility), they could feel pressure to make a move at the trade deadline.

Antetokoumpo is under contract for two more seasons (at $53 million, total). However, after winning the MVP last season, he is eligible for and will get a “supermax” extension offer from Milwaukee, potentially giving him 35 percent of the Bucks salary cap space.

Nearly everyone from other front offices expects Antetokounmpo will take the money and resign in Milwaukee, sources have told NBC Sports. Remember, Milwaukee is his home in the United States, the only city he’s ever lived and played in, he doesn’t have emotional ties pulling him elsewhere. Still, other teams will watch. There are few talents on the level of Antetokounmpo so any chance he leaves — or that Anthony Davis would not re-sign with the Lakers (an even longer shot than Antetokounmpo bolting) — has teams watching and hoping.

And looking for any signs in what Antetokounmpo says during the season.

Ben Simmons on three-pointers: “If it’s open, I’ll take it”

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Ben Simmons is 0-of-18 from three through his 182 NBA games (counting playoffs).

To be fair, eight of those shots were beyond halfcourt heaves, so he’s really just 0-of-10 from three through two NBA seasons. Which doesn’t sound a lot better, especially when you consider he shot 23.8 percent outside 10 feet last season.

This season Simmons is entering the season with a new confidence in his shot and he’s not going to hesitate when left open to take threes, he said at Philadelphia media day Monday (via Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“No. I’m not going to come out and shoot threes,” he said… “It’s just a part of the game. If it’s open, I’ll take it.”

Other teams are going to let him until he proves he can make it, however just taking them does help move defenses around.

Simmons spent the summer in Los Angeles working on his game and on his jump shot with trainer Chris Johnson. That led to the expected — and meaningless — video of him hitting open jumpers in a run recently.

Doing that in a pickup game when open and doing it in an NBA game are two very different things. He’s going to have plenty of room to take that shot when the games start to matter.

Last season deep in the playoffs, when the ball was in Jimmy Butler‘s hands, Simmons was often relegated to the dunker’s spot along the baseline. With Butler taking his talents to South Beach, Simmons will be moved out of that space and when he doesn’t have the ball he will be in the corners, coach Brett Brown said recently. That sounds great, but unless he’s a threat to hit that shot — and he has never even taken an NBA corner three — teams are not going to respect it.

However, if Simmons has an even decent jumper this season, the Sixers just got a whole lot better.

Warriors GM confirms what we all knew: Klay Thompson out until All-Star break

Zheng Hongliang/VCG via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
We knew this was coming because Klay Thompson himself said as much, but Warriors general manager Bob Myers made it official at the team’s media day Monday:

Thompson will be out until about the All-Star break in February, and around that time the team will update his status.

Which means he is out at least 55 games — and when he returns he will be on a restriction for a while. The Warriors are going to be cautious and think long-term here, but they could have him back and close to being himself again by the playoffs. With Kevin Durant gone to another coast and Thompson out, there is a temptation to write this off as a lost season for the Warriors, but do that at your own risk.

Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but that didn’t stop the Warriors from giving him a five-year, $190 million max extension this summer (nor should it have). Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game last season, shot 40.2 percent from three, and is one of the league’s better wing defenders.