Sean Berry/NBAE via Getty Images

Knicks try to sell they built the team they wanted in free agency

Associated PressSep 30, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Free agency was only a few hours old when the New York Knicks acknowledged their fans’ disappointment.

Three months later, the Knicks have changed their tune.

Not only was free agency a success, they said at media day to tip-off training camp, but fans are going to forget about who the Knicks didn’t get because they’re going to love who they did.

“These are guys that our fans are going to like, the toughness that they bring every day when they come to the court to play for the Knicks,” team President Steve Mills said Monday.

The Knicks signed seven new players in free agency, adding Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Marcus Morris, Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock. But by that time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had already committed to Brooklyn in the early hours of free agency, and Mills released a statement that night saying he understood that fans could be disappointed but that the team remained confident in its plans.

And though the Knicks had enough money to afford two top free agents, Mills said the team they ended up assembling was exactly the type of roster the front office targeted all along.

“So we’re excited about the group of guys that we have,” Mills said. “Obviously based on the timeline and how we signed those guys it was clear they were on our radar and they were part of what we thought the future of the Knicks could be and what it should look like.”

It’s certainly good enough, combined with No. 3 draft pick RJ Barrett, to improve on what was an NBA-low 17 wins last season. The physicality in the frontcourt and the shooting just about everywhere should exceed anything the 2018-19 Knicks could offer.

“I can tell you this: First and foremost, it’s not going to be like last year,” said Morris, who said the Knicks have a lot of “dogs” on the roster who won’t back down from competition.

The Knicks seem content to view themselves as a hard-working group of underdogs who together can overcome a lack of individual talent.

“The fact that none of them has been heralded as superstars, they understand that they’re going to need each other to win games,” coach David Fizdale said.

Other things of note from Knicks media day:

OWNER ON BOARD

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan predicted the Knicks were going to have a successful summer during a radio interview last season, which seemed to hint that the Knicks believed they would get some of the top talent that was available. But Mills said Dolan was aware of what the Knicks were planning and satisfied with the results.

“Jim knew we were going to have a successful free agency period and we feel like we did that,” Mills said. “He was on board with what we were doing.”

GETTING THE POINT

The Knicks’ most interesting roster situation in training camp could be at point guard, where Payton will compete with former lottery picks Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina. Smith came from Dallas last season in the trade for Kristaps Porzingis, and Ntilikina hopes to jump-start what’s been a largely disappointing Knicks career after playing well for France when it beat the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup.

“I think it’s going to be a great battle,” Fizdale said. “I think they’re all going to push each other. I think they’re going to compete their butts off.”

INJURY UPDATES

The Knicks said Bullock is making progress from a cervical disk herniation and will be re-evaluated in early November. They added that swingman Damyean Dotson likely won’t play in the preseason because of a right shoulder injury but could be ready for the start of the season.

ROOKIE’S ROLE

Barrett was the Knicks’ highest draft pick since taking Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing with the No. 1 selection in 1985, but he won’t walk right into a starting spot. Fizdale said the swingman from Duke will be treated like Kevin Knox, last season’s first-round pick who had to earn his minutes.

“It’ll be the same but probably tougher on RJ because I think, again, this team is more talented,” Fizdale said. “I think we have more guys that he has to fight with to get those minutes, but I think the kid is up for it.”

 

New Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein sidelined for training camp

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 30, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) New Warriors big man Willie Cauley-Stein will be sidelined for training camp with a left foot injury.

General manager Bob Myers said at Monday’s media day that Cauley-Stein strained his foot last week while scrimmaging. Cauley-Stein is scheduled to be reevaluated in about a month with an update on his status expected at the end of October.

 

“Other than that [and Klay Thompson being out], we’re healthy,” Myers said at new Chase Center, where the Warriors will begin training camp Tuesday.

The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State doesn’t have its usual depth at center, but re-signed Kevon Looney to a three-year contract.

The Warriors have reached five straight NBA Finals but two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed for the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

 

James Harden breaks out one-legged three in preseason game, Russell Westbrook loves it

Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We showed you over the summer James Harden was working on a new move, a one-legged step-back three.

Monday night, in the Rockets first preseason game of the season, Harden broke it out — and Russell Westbrook loved it.

We’ll see how often Harden goes to this during the season, that “old” stepback move worked pretty well for him last season when he scored the most points per game of anyone since Jordan.

How good the Rockets will be is up for debate, but they will be entertaining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo not talking free agency, calls it “disrespectful” to teammates

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst got his organization fined $50,000 for stating the obvious: Next summer the Bucks are going to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract worth five-years, $254 million. After that slap on the wrist, no way Horst was going to talk free agency at the Bucks media day Monday.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t going to play along, either.

Of course the Greek Freak was asked about it, it’s a cloud that will follow the Bucks around all season. However, Antetokounmpo said was not and is not going to talk about what will happen next July, he’s focused on May and June. Here’s his quote, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“I’m not gonna talk about it a lot this season, and I’m not going to try to address it,” said Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s reigning MVP, of what could happen next summer…

“I feel like if you have a great team, and our goal is to win a championship and be the last team standing and get better each day, I think it’s disrespectful towards my teammates talking about my free agency and what I’m going through,” Antetokounmpo said. “So when the time is right, we’re all gonna talk about it. I don’t think the time is right.”

That is the right thing for Antetokounmpo to say on a few levels. First, try to make this less of a day-to-day issue around the team, less of a distraction. Second, it keeps some pressure on the Bucks — if this team misses Malcolm Brogdon more than it expects (a real possibility), they could feel pressure to make a move at the trade deadline.

Antetokoumpo is under contract for two more seasons (at $53 million, total). However, after winning the MVP last season, he is eligible for and will get a “supermax” extension offer from Milwaukee, potentially giving him 35 percent of the Bucks salary cap space.

Nearly everyone from other front offices expects Antetokounmpo will take the money and resign in Milwaukee, sources have told NBC Sports. Remember, Milwaukee is his home in the United States, the only city he’s ever lived and played in, he doesn’t have emotional ties pulling him elsewhere. Still, other teams will watch. There are few talents on the level of Antetokounmpo so any chance he leaves — or that Anthony Davis would not re-sign with the Lakers (an even longer shot than Antetokounmpo bolting) — has teams watching and hoping.

And looking for any signs in what Antetokounmpo says during the season.

Ben Simmons on three-pointers: “If it’s open, I’ll take it”

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Ben Simmons is 0-of-18 from three through his 182 NBA games (counting playoffs).

To be fair, eight of those shots were beyond halfcourt heaves, so he’s really just 0-of-10 from three through two NBA seasons. Which doesn’t sound a lot better, especially when you consider he shot 23.8 percent outside 10 feet last season.

This season Simmons is entering the season with a new confidence in his shot and he’s not going to hesitate when left open to take threes, he said at Philadelphia media day Monday (via Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“No. I’m not going to come out and shoot threes,” he said… “It’s just a part of the game. If it’s open, I’ll take it.”

Other teams are going to let him until he proves he can make it, however just taking them does help move defenses around.

Simmons spent the summer in Los Angeles working on his game and on his jump shot with trainer Chris Johnson. That led to the expected — and meaningless — video of him hitting open jumpers in a run recently.

Doing that in a pickup game when open and doing it in an NBA game are two very different things. He’s going to have plenty of room to take that shot when the games start to matter.

Last season deep in the playoffs, when the ball was in Jimmy Butler‘s hands, Simmons was often relegated to the dunker’s spot along the baseline. With Butler taking his talents to South Beach, Simmons will be moved out of that space and when he doesn’t have the ball he will be in the corners, coach Brett Brown said recently. That sounds great, but unless he’s a threat to hit that shot — and he has never even taken an NBA corner three — teams are not going to respect it.

However, if Simmons has an even decent jumper this season, the Sixers just got a whole lot better.