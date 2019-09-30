Getty

Kawhi Leonard got booed by Lakers fans at LA Rams game (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 30, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is now back in his native Los Angeles, but some folks aren’t happy to see him there. Leonard could have chosen the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, but instead went for the Clippers, signing up with Doc Rivers and adding Paul George.

That disappointed many Lakers fans, and on Sunday they got to voice their displeasure toward Leonard in person.

As the L.A. Rams took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leonard was in attendance at the Coliseum. After the newest Clipper was shown on the video board, La fans decided to boo him.

Via Twitter:

They say you can never go home again, but this is ridiculous.

Things may be forgiven — or at least soften — for Leonard if he wins a championship with the Clippers. But until that happens, and until people can say things like “I’ve always rooted for both teams!” expect Leonard to get this kind of reception from Lakers fans.

Paul George won’t play in preseason, hopes to return in November

By Dane DelgadoSep 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Los Angeles Clippers have two new superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They will challenge Anthony Davis and LeBron James for supremacy of the City of Angels.

But for at least the beginning of the year, the Clippers will have to do without George.

On Sunday, George announced that he will not participate in the NBA’s preseason as he recovers from surgery on his two shoulders. His rehab period will also last throughout the beginning of the regular season.

Via ESPN:

“I will be out of the preseason,” George told ESPN. “As of now, I’ll be out of October fully, but who knows? We’ll see. In the November range is our target date.”

This makes sense given please issues that George had with his shoulders last year. He was noticeably hampered during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first round exit against the Portland Trail Blazers, and getting him back on track for a long, 82 game haul is the right move.

There’s no reason to rush George back too soon. The Clippers are going to be a playoff team no matter what, and now that they have Leonard the name of the game is trying to retain as much health in its superstars as the team can.

Kevin Durant is out shooting hoops with Kyrie Irving already (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant injured his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, ending the Golden State Warriors chance at beating the Toronto Raptors.

Durant is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets along with Kyrie Irving, and the team has said it is unlikely he will play during the 2019-20 season. Still, that doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to be treated with lots of video of Durant working out as he moves along the process of his recovery.

To that end, video surfaced this week of Durant shooting hoops with Irving in the Nets’ practice facility. Durant’s right leg was noticeably smaller than his left, and he wasn’t really jumping, but it was nice to see him back out there after the agony of an Achilles tear.

Via Twitter:

There is a lot of talk (and hope) in Brooklyn right now, and it’s not clear what is going to come of it. Durant and Irving should be a formidable duo, even if Durant isn’t ever able to come back fully from his Achilles injury.

The East is weak enough that Brooklyn could make a dent with just those two players in 2020-21. It’s all got to start somewhere, even if it means little shots together in practice.

Mike D’Antoni on James Harden: ‘His patented move is not a travel’

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously uttered the phrase, “I know it when I see it” when describing his threshold for obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio. First spoken in 1964, Potter’s expression has been used colloquially across myriad applications ever since.

And for Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni, he just doesn’t see it.

Speaking to a group of reporters this week, D’Antoni said that the NBA has made it abundantly clear that James Harden‘s patented step-back move is not a travel according to the new, stricter guidelines.

D’Antoni went on to say that several other items — including the players lifting their back foot when beginning a dribble drive — would be looked at with more scrutiny, but Harden’s move would not.

Via ESPN:

[The NBA] made a point to tell every head coach that that is is not traveling. And it’s not travelling! Hopefully coaches will quit complaining and hopefully you guys in the news will understand that’s not traveling.

His patented move is not a travel.

Harden’s move, which, you know, is absolutely a travel by the spirit of the rule, will apparently not be judged as such. Of course, there are contextual factors for why he will be refereed this way, but someone like Josh Okogie will not. Mostly it’s that Harden is a former MVP, and a deadly scorer outside of anything he nets with ticky-tack dribble moves. He’s a star, a franchise cornerstone, and the NBA is not in the business of handicapping its most marketable commodities.

So D’Antoni will go on cheerleading for a convenient free pass given to Harden as his “gather step” establishes two pivot feet on his way to 400 threes this season. The rest of us will roll our eyes at the legacy of one of the most electrifying scorers in league history continuing to be marred by remarks about free throws and 3-pointers.

Pro sports leagues keep trying to legislate their games into stasis; a perfect, consumer-friendly version of The Thing That Makes Us Money. Despite rule changes, and fan confusion about things like pass interference, or what constitutes a catch, or traveling, the truth is the truth.

The NBA has decided to better define a travel, and Harden’s gather move is outside that explanation. But that doesn’t really matter, because we know it when we see it.

Frank Vogel on Lakers’ defensive plans: ‘You’re going to get smashed in the mouth’

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be an exciting offensive team with potential future Hall of Famers Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster. The team might not be much when those players aren’t on the floor, but when they are it should be a treat.

However, the rest of the roster is a bit lacking and I find myself a little down on their prospects for the playoffs this season. I think they will be fighting for one of the last spots out west.

New head coach Frank Vogel probably knows that one of the things an underpowered and understaffed team can do is play well on the defensive end. Vogel helped usher in a defensive presence in Indiana earlier this decade.

To that end, Davis has already said that Vogel wants the team to be a defensive-minded squad. Vogel reiterated that to reporters, saying it wasn’t going to be easy to play L.A.

Via ESPN:

“You’re coming to play [the] L.A. Lakers — you’re going to get hit,” Vogel said after his team finished the first of its two-a-day sessions. “You’re going to get smashed in the mouth.”

“He’s a defensive coach and wants to have a defensive mindset,” Davis said of Vogel. “We’re going to be a defensive team. We made sure we covered a lot of defensive schemes today.”

The Lakers were already a surprisingly good defensive team last season, finishing 12th in the NBA despite a roster that didn’t have James on the floor much of time.

It’s still a ramshackle roster in L.A., but there is real potential for this team to be more than the sum of its parts. At least, that’s what Jeanie Buss and the rest of the Lakers braintrust is hoping for.