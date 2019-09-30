Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ben Simmons on three-pointers: “If it’s open, I’ll take it”

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Ben Simmons is 0-of-18 from three through his 182 NBA games (counting playoffs).

To be fair, eight of those shots were beyond halfcourt heaves, so he’s really just 0-of-10 from three through two NBA seasons. Which doesn’t sound a lot better, especially when you consider he shot 23.8 percent outside 10 feet last season.

This season Simmons is entering the season with a new confidence in his shot and he’s not going to hesitate when left open to take threes, he said at Philadelphia media day Monday (via Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“No. I’m not going to come out and shoot threes,” he said… “It’s just a part of the game. If it’s open, I’ll take it.”

Other teams are going to let him until he proves he can make it, however just taking them does help move defenses around.

Simmons spent the summer in Los Angeles working on his game and on his jump shot with trainer Chris Johnson. That led to the expected — and meaningless — video of him hitting open jumpers in a run recently.

Doing that in a pickup game when open and doing it in an NBA game are two very different things. He’s going to have plenty of room to take that shot when the games start to matter.

Last season deep in the playoffs, when the ball was in Jimmy Butler‘s hands, Simmons was often relegated to the dunker’s spot along the baseline. With Butler taking his talents to South Beach, Simmons will be moved out of that space and when he doesn’t have the ball he will be in the corners, coach Brett Brown said recently. That sounds great, but unless he’s a threat to hit that shot — and he has never even taken an NBA corner three — teams are not going to respect it.

However, if Simmons has an even decent jumper this season, the Sixers just got a whole lot better.

Warriors GM confirms what we all knew: Klay Thompson out until All-Star break

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
We knew this was coming because Klay Thompson himself said as much, but Warriors general manager Bob Myers made it official at the team’s media day Monday:

Thompson will be out until about the All-Star break in February, and around that time the team will update his status.

Which means he is out at least 55 games — and when he returns he will be on a restriction for a while. The Warriors are going to be cautious and think long-term here, but they could have him back and close to being himself again by the playoffs. With Kevin Durant gone to another coast and Thompson out, there is a temptation to write this off as a lost season for the Warriors, but do that at your own risk.

Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but that didn’t stop the Warriors from giving him a five-year, $190 million max extension this summer (nor should it have). Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game last season, shot 40.2 percent from three, and is one of the league’s better wing defenders.

Mavericks make do in busy summer

By Dan FeldmanSep 30, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Mavericks formed a promising young duo through sheer force of will.

No extreme tanking. No lottery luck. No free-agency coup.

Dallas traded up in the 2018 draft for Luka Doncic then traded multiple first-round picks and took undesirable salary to get Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavericks just aggressively pursued their targets and got them.

With a prime opportunity to add to its core this summer, Dallas came up empty on another big splash.

Doncic has three years left on his cheap rookie-scale contract. Porzingis and a couple other free agents had relatively low cap holds. The Mavericks had max-ish spending power. But they didn’t lure someone like Kemba Walker or Al Horford or even Danny Green.

Instead, Dallas re-signed Porzingis to a five-year max contract then signed several other middling players.

Porzingis will go a long way in determining whether the Mavericks blossom as they hope. He already demonstrated being worth that money ($158,253,000), but that was before he missed all of last season due to injury. There’s real risk in bestowing the full five-year max. Still, playing hardball could’ve alienated Porzingis the same way he soured on the Knicks. Dallas is putting its best foot forward with Porzingis and Doncic.

How will the Mavericks build around those two? They’re starting with several players signed this summer:

Dallas could open more cap space when Courtney Lee‘s contract expires next year or Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s expires the following year. But a key factor in the Mavericks’ flexibility will be whether these newly signed deals hold positive value.

With the exception of Powell’s, these contracts all look fine. Especially with Powell – who exercised a $10,259,375 player option – locked in another season, I wouldn’t have rushed to pay him so much. Centers are replaceable. Otherwise, these are all helpful players at reasonable prices.

There are no stars, though. This summer was a missed opportunity. Porzingis is now on his max deal. Several other players are signed to multi-year deals. Doncic will be off his rookie-scale deal soon enough.

This wasn’t the Mavericks’ last chance to add a third star, but it might have been their best chance.

At least they recovered reasonably well. They have the depth to compete for a playoff spot and maybe eventually consolidate via trade.

Offseason grade: C+

Lakers, Kings, Suns join Teams Of Despair

By Dan FeldmanSep 30, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

Nearly every NBA team was good, is good or will be good.

Teams often follow a general lifecycle. They’re young/bad then prime/good then old/bad then start over at the beginning. Teams usually advance through each stage quickly enough that rosters overlap.

But not every team. There are a few special teams – teams that have been nowhere and are going nowhere. I call them Teams of Despair.

The rules for being a Team of Despair (TOD):

1. It has no players remaining from the franchise’s last playoff team.

2. It has no players who will remain until the franchise’s next playoff team.

There have been 46 Teams of Despair in NBA history.

We don’t know which teams will qualify as a Team of Despair until after the fact, usually years later. But we can track which teams are in danger of joining this inferior group.

Here’s a history of Teams of Despair entering last season. What changed since?

All seasons are listed by their ending year.

Off the hook

Denver Nuggets (2019)

In their first season without a member of their 2013 playoff team, the 2019 Nuggets had the Western Conference’s second-best record. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray should have Denver off TOD watch for a long time.

Brooklyn Nets (2018-2019)

It seemed likely some young members of these Nets teams – D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – would make the playoffs in Brooklyn. It happened more quickly than expected.

Orlando Magic (2015-2019)

The Magic finally made the playoffs after Dwight Howard‘s departure. Long-time Orlando players Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier keyed the postseason run and got five years of teams TOD clearance.

New inductions

Los Angeles Lakers (2017)

This is the Lakers’ first Team of Despair in their storied history. What a pitiful era between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. The Lakers have the right idea now: Build a championship contender around LeBron. (Their execution has left much to be desired.) That strategy has meant prioritizing veterans over youth, including Ivica Zubac and Brandon Ingram, who were the last remaining Lakers from 2017. For some reason, the Lakers dealt Zubac to the Clippers just before last season’s trade deadline. Ingram went to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade.

Sacramento Kings (2016)

The Kings have missed the playoffs the last 13 years, in part, because they didn’t commit to a direction. They drafted young players in an attempt to rebuild. Then, they signed veterans to win sooner. The veterans weren’t good enough to get Sacramento to the playoffs, and the pool of young players wasn’t strong enough to build around. Those issues could be changing soon, but the 2016 Kings were a great example of this era. A rookie in 2016, Willie Cauley-Stein never found staying power in Sacramento and signed with the Warriors this summer. A relatively expensive signing the same season, Kosta Koufos was fine but not much more. Now, he’s playing in Russia, and the 2016 Kings are a Team Of Despair.

Phoenix Suns (2015)

The Suns’ long rut was bound to produce a Team Of Despair. The big question: How many? Phoenix trading T.J. Warren to the Pacers clinched 2015 as a TOD. Incidentally, that silly trade – the Suns attaching the No. 32 pick to dump Warren – increases their odds of placing more teams on this list.

Still in limbo

New York Knicks (2018-2020)

Kristaps Porzingis was supped to bridge the Knicks from Carmelo Anthony’s 2013 playoff team to their next success. But with Porzingis on the Mavericks, New York’s hopes of avoiding TOD status are hanging by a thread. Only Frank Ntilikina and Damyean Dotson remain from the 2018 Knicks.

Los Angeles Lakers (2018-2020)

The Lakers will make the playoffs with LeBron James. (Right?) So, I wouldn’t worry much about the 2019 and 2020 teams. (Right?)

But only Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso remain from the 2018 Lakers. If Los Angeles doesn’t make the 2020 postseason, those three could be moved before the following season. Still, it’s highly likely either the Lakers make the 2020 playoffs or at least one of those three stays and the Lakers make the 2021 playoffs.

Phoenix Suns (2016-2020)

Poor drafting and a front-office change that sparked major roster turnover has left three Phoenix teams with only one hope to escape TOD status: Devin Booker. Only he remains from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Suns.

Booker should eventually lead Phoenix to the playoffs. But the Suns are a longshot this season, and the West is always tough. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and though it seems crazy to set that countdown clock for just making the playoffs, this is Phoenix.

Sacramento Kings (2017-2020)

The Kings have something positive going, and it’s remarkable how quickly they built up. Buddy Hield is the only remaining member of the 2017 team. Only Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic remain from 2018. It’d be quite disappointing if Sacramento doesn’t make the playoffs with Hield, but he’s only one player, and he can become a restricted free agent next summer.

Memphis Grizzlies (2020)

The Grizzlies lost the final members of their 2017 playoff team this offseason, trading Mike Conley to the Jazz and Chandler Parsons to the Hawks. But Memphis has a bright future with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. It might take a while, but it’d be quite surprising if nobody from this team makes the playoffs with the Grizzlies.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard both say they want to play in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
When FIBA, in its “infinite wisdom,” decided to move its World Cup from 2018 — spaced directly between Olympic years — to 2019 this year, it essentially forced top NBA players to choose between the World Cup and Olympics.

The results of that move are in. The USA finished seventh in the World Cup in large part because our best players stayed home (it wasn’t just the USA, Nicola Mirotic and others made the same call). Now, a year out from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and maybe LeBron James have all said they want to suit up for Team USA next summer.

Now add Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to the list of players who want to go.

George’s sentiment being healthy is one caveat almost every player has mentioned. The NBA season and playoffs are a marathon grind and players are more aware of the need for rest and recovery to extend their careers than ever. Also, because the Olympics start earlier (the opening ceremonies are July 24), it means USA Basketball training camp will likely begin in late June, making it more likely that players on teams that make a run to the Finals may choose to sit out due to a lack of rest.

Just know next summer Team USA in Tokyo will be stacked with talent. The main reason will be FIBA, which in an effort to turn its World Cup (where it gets the revenue) into something bigger than the Olympics, forced a choice that is not working out for it.