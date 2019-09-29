Getty

Kevin Durant is out shooting hoops with Kyrie Irving already (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant injured his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, ending the Golden State Warriors chance at beating the Toronto Raptors.

Durant is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets along with Kyrie Irving, and the team has said it is unlikely he will play during the 2019-20 season. Still, that doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to be treated with lots of video of Durant working out as he moves along the process of his recovery.

To that end, video surfaced this week of Durant shooting hoops with Irving in the Nets’ practice facility. Durant’s right leg was noticeably smaller than his left, and he wasn’t really jumping, but it was nice to see him back out there after the agony of an Achilles tear.

There is a lot of talk (and hope) in Brooklyn right now, and it’s not clear what is going to come of it. Durant and Irving should be a formidable duo, even if Durant isn’t ever able to come back fully from his Achilles injury.

The East is weak enough that Brooklyn could make a dent with just those two players in 2020-21. It’s all got to start somewhere, even if it means little shots together in practice.

Mike D’Antoni on James Harden: ‘His patented move is not a travel’

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously uttered the phrase, “I know it when I see it” when describing his threshold for obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio. First spoken in 1964, Potter’s expression has been used colloquially across myriad applications ever since.

And for Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni, he just doesn’t see it.

Speaking to a group of reporters this week, D’Antoni said that the NBA has made it abundantly clear that James Harden‘s patented step-back move is not a travel according to the new, stricter guidelines.

D’Antoni went on to say that several other items — including the players lifting their back foot when beginning a dribble drive — would be looked at with more scrutiny, but Harden’s move would not.

[The NBA] made a point to tell every head coach that that is is not traveling. And it’s not travelling! Hopefully coaches will quit complaining and hopefully you guys in the news will understand that’s not traveling.

His patented move is not a travel.

Harden’s move, which, you know, is absolutely a travel by the spirit of the rule, will apparently not be judged as such. Of course, there are contextual factors for why he will be refereed this way, but someone like Josh Okogie will not. Mostly it’s that Harden is a former MVP, and a deadly scorer outside of anything he nets with ticky-tack dribble moves. He’s a star, a franchise cornerstone, and the NBA is not in the business of handicapping its most marketable commodities.

So D’Antoni will go on cheerleading for a convenient free pass given to Harden as his “gather step” establishes two pivot feet on his way to 400 threes this season. The rest of us will roll our eyes at the legacy of one of the most electrifying scorers in league history continuing to be marred by remarks about free throws and 3-pointers.

Pro sports leagues keep trying to legislate their games into stasis; a perfect, consumer-friendly version of The Thing That Makes Us Money. Despite rule changes, and fan confusion about things like pass interference, or what constitutes a catch, or traveling, the truth is the truth.

The NBA has decided to better define a travel, and Harden’s gather move it outside that explanation. But that doesn’t really matter, because we know it when we see it.

Frank Vogel on Lakers’ defensive plans: ‘You’re going to get smashed in the mouth’

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be an exciting offensive team with potential future Hall of Famers Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster. The team might not be much when those players aren’t on the floor, but when they are it should be a treat.

However, the rest of the roster is a bit lacking and I find myself a little down on their prospects for the playoffs this season. I think they will be fighting for one of the last spots out west.

New head coach Frank Vogel probably knows that one of the things an underpowered and understaffed team can do is play well on the defensive end. Vogel helped usher in a defensive presence in Indiana earlier this decade.

To that end, Davis has already said that Vogel wants the team to be a defensive-minded squad. Vogel reiterated that to reporters, saying it wasn’t going to be easy to play L.A.

“You’re coming to play [the] L.A. Lakers — you’re going to get hit,” Vogel said after his team finished the first of its two-a-day sessions. “You’re going to get smashed in the mouth.”

“He’s a defensive coach and wants to have a defensive mindset,” Davis said of Vogel. “We’re going to be a defensive team. We made sure we covered a lot of defensive schemes today.”

The Lakers were already a surprisingly good defensive team last season, finishing 12th in the NBA despite a roster that didn’t have James on the floor much of time.

It’s still a ramshackle roster in L.A., but there is real potential for this team to be more than the sum of its parts. At least, that’s what Jeanie Buss and the rest of the Lakers braintrust is hoping for.

Clippers pull all-time coup with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Dan FeldmanSep 29, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Clippers had a dream offseason.

Because they didn’t stop at dreaming it.

The Clippers envisioned greatness and executed to achieve it. They pursued Kawhi Leonard throughout the season. Then, when their roster initially wasn’t quite good enough to lure Leonard, they traded for Paul George.

Leonard to the Clippers was widely predicted. Getting George, too? That was a jaw-dropper even in an era where we’ve become accustomed to star movement.

This isn’t guaranteed to work. Leonard and George both have concerning injury issues. Those stars are each locked in only two seasons. L.A. surrendered a ton – five first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari – in the Thunder trade.

But the game is winning championships. The Clippers took favored status in the title chase. Focusing on anything else obscures the main point.

The Clippers even did nifty work even beyond their star acquisitions. They re-signed Patrick Beverley (three years, $39,999,980), Ivica Zubac (four years, $28,518,518 with a team option), Rodney McGruder (three years, $15 million with third-year $5 million salary unguaranteed) and JaMychal Green (1+1, $9,772,350 room exception). Beverley was instrumental in establishing last season’s scrappy identity, and the others provide key depth.

Now, L.A. adds FREAKING KAWHI LEONARD AND PAUL GEORGE. I just can’t say that enough.

The Clippers also got a first-rounder from the Heat for taking Maurice Harkless, who should be a positive off the bench (though is probably overpaid at $11,011,234). Other acquisitions – No. 27 pick Mfiondu Kabengele, No. 48 pick Terance Mann and Patrick Patterson – are less likely to contribute. Not every newcomer can be a star in his prime.

Two is plenty.

Offseason grade: A

Nuggets confident in core, prove it with Jamal Murray’s max extension

By Dan FeldmanSep 29, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Seven players – Klay Thompson (Warriors), Jimmy Butler (Heat), Kemba Walker (Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks), Ben Simmons (76ers) and Jamal Murray (Nuggets) signed max deals this offseason. Another two – Kevin Durant (Nets) and Kyrie Irving (Nets) – signed contracts that can become max deals by incentives.

Of those nine plyers, only one has never been an All-Star:

Murray.

A year before necessary, Denver bet big on its top young guard, giving him five-year max deal that projects to be worth $170 million. I think Murray will be worth it. I’m even more confident he would’ve drawn max offer sheets in restricted free agency next summer. But I’m not convinced the Nuggets should’ve paid him so much before gathering another year of evidence.

Murray (No. 15 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) is just 22 and highly talented. He scores all over the court. But a lack of foul-drawing limits his efficiency, and his playmaking responsibilities are eased by Nikola Jokic. Murray just hasn’t played like a max player yet.

The big plus to signing Murray early: The Nuggets locked him in for five years rather than risking matching a shorter offer sheet. They’ve improved four straight years and were the youngest team to win a playoff series last season. They want to keep this going.

Denver added to its young core by trading a top-10-protected first-round pick to the Thunder for Jerami Grant. His ability to defend small forwards, among other positions, will be welcome. So will his cutting around Jokic.

For now, Grant will share minutes at power forward with Paul Millsap, whose $30.35 million team option the Nuggets astutely exercised. Both will be free agents next summer. Denver can use both as leverage against each other when determining then how to proceed.

I’m not convince Bol Bol will ever stick in the NBA, but I love the value of trading for the No. 44 pick to get him there. I rated him No. 14 on my board because of his incredible upside. He adds a little more promise to a team that already had plenty.

The good-and-young Nuggets didn’t have a huge offseason. They didn’t need one.

Offseason grade: C+