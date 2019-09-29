Getty

Frank Vogel on Lakers’ defensive plans: ‘You’re going to get smashed in the mouth’

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be an exciting offensive team with potential future Hall of Famers Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster. The team might not be much when those players aren’t on the floor, but when they are it should be a treat.

However, the rest of the roster is a bit lacking and I find myself a little down on their prospects for the playoffs this season. I think they will be fighting for one of the last spots out west.

New head coach Frank Vogel probably knows that one of the things an underpowered and understaffed team can do is play well on the defensive end. Vogel helped usher in a defensive presence in Indiana earlier this decade.

To that end, Davis has already said that Vogel wants the team to be a defensive-minded squad. Vogel reiterated that to reporters, saying it wasn’t going to be easy to play L.A.

“You’re coming to play [the] L.A. Lakers — you’re going to get hit,” Vogel said after his team finished the first of its two-a-day sessions. “You’re going to get smashed in the mouth.”

“He’s a defensive coach and wants to have a defensive mindset,” Davis said of Vogel. “We’re going to be a defensive team. We made sure we covered a lot of defensive schemes today.”

The Lakers were already a surprisingly good defensive team last season, finishing 12th in the NBA despite a roster that didn’t have James on the floor much of time.

It’s still a ramshackle roster in L.A., but there is real potential for this team to be more than the sum of its parts. At least, that’s what Jeanie Buss and the rest of the Lakers braintrust is hoping for.

Clippers pull all-time coup with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Dan FeldmanSep 29, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Clippers had a dream offseason.

Because they didn’t stop at dreaming it.

The Clippers envisioned greatness and executed to achieve it. They pursued Kawhi Leonard throughout the season. Then, when their roster initially wasn’t quite good enough to lure Leonard, they traded for Paul George.

Leonard to the Clippers was widely predicted. Getting George, too? That was a jaw-dropper even in an era where we’ve become accustomed to star movement.

This isn’t guaranteed to work. Leonard and George both have concerning injury issues. Those stars are each locked in only two seasons. L.A. surrendered a ton – five first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari – in the Thunder trade.

But the game is winning championships. The Clippers took favored status in the title chase. Focusing on anything else obscures the main point.

The Clippers even did nifty work even beyond their star acquisitions. They re-signed Patrick Beverley (three years, $39,999,980), Ivica Zubac (four years, $28,518,518 with a team option), Rodney McGruder (three years, $15 million with third-year $5 million salary unguaranteed) and JaMychal Green (1+1, $9,772,350 room exception). Beverley was instrumental in establishing last season’s scrappy identity, and the others provide key depth.

Now, L.A. adds FREAKING KAWHI LEONARD AND PAUL GEORGE. I just can’t say that enough.

The Clippers also got a first-rounder from the Heat for taking Maurice Harkless, who should be a positive off the bench (though is probably overpaid at $11,011,234). Other acquisitions – No. 27 pick Mfiondu Kabengele, No. 48 pick Terance Mann and Patrick Patterson – are less likely to contribute. Not every newcomer can be a star in his prime.

Two is plenty.

Offseason grade: A

Nuggets confident in core, prove it with Jamal Murray’s max extension

By Dan FeldmanSep 29, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Seven players – Klay Thompson (Warriors), Jimmy Butler (Heat), Kemba Walker (Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks), Ben Simmons (76ers) and Jamal Murray (Nuggets) signed max deals this offseason. Another two – Kevin Durant (Nets) and Kyrie Irving (Nets) – signed contracts that can become max deals by incentives.

Of those nine plyers, only one has never been an All-Star:

Murray.

A year before necessary, Denver bet big on its top young guard, giving him five-year max deal that projects to be worth $170 million. I think Murray will be worth it. I’m even more confident he would’ve drawn max offer sheets in restricted free agency next summer. But I’m not convinced the Nuggets should’ve paid him so much before gathering another year of evidence.

Murray (No. 15 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) is just 22 and highly talented. He scores all over the court. But a lack of foul-drawing limits his efficiency, and his playmaking responsibilities are eased by Nikola Jokic. Murray just hasn’t played like a max player yet.

The big plus to signing Murray early: The Nuggets locked him in for five years rather than risking matching a shorter offer sheet. They’ve improved four straight years and were the youngest team to win a playoff series last season. They want to keep this going.

Denver added to its young core by trading a top-10-protected first-round pick to the Thunder for Jerami Grant. His ability to defend small forwards, among other positions, will be welcome. So will his cutting around Jokic.

For now, Grant will share minutes at power forward with Paul Millsap, whose $30.35 million team option the Nuggets astutely exercised. Both will be free agents next summer. Denver can use both as leverage against each other when determining then how to proceed.

I’m not convince Bol Bol will ever stick in the NBA, but I love the value of trading for the No. 44 pick to get him there. I rated him No. 14 on my board because of his incredible upside. He adds a little more promise to a team that already had plenty.

The good-and-young Nuggets didn’t have a huge offseason. They didn’t need one.

Offseason grade: C+

Drake loans his luxury $185 million Boeing 767 to Kings for trip to India

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The Sacramento Kings are on their way to India to play the first-ever NBA games in that country, taking on Indiana next Friday and Saturday in Mumbai.

The Kings are getting there in style.

Drake loaned his personal, modified $185 million Boeing 767 to the Kings for the trip — a plane built for luxury, which is what you want for a flight of more than 20 hours. Team owner Vivek Ranadive set the whole thing up.

“Yesterday, out of consideration for the comfort of the players given the travel time required to make this historic trip to India, the Kings finalized an additional aircraft for the players and several members of the coaching staff,” the team told James Ham of NBC Sports California.

Do we even need to ask if the players are good with this?

All the comfort in the world does not reduce jet lag and how this kind of trip throws off body clocks and rhythms. As Matt Moore of the Action Network has pointed out, teams that have made the preseason China trip in the past have finished below their projected Las Vegas betting win totals at a higher rate than expected — the trip takes a toll on them. India is actually a longer trip and harder to get to. It should be a concern for a team with playoff aspirations, maybe not a huge one but a legit concern. This is a more complete team that should take a step forward, but in the West nothing comes easy.

At least the Kings are getting there in style.

Can the Kings fight the Lakers for a playoff spot in the West this year?

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

It’s hard to figure out what to make of the Western Conference this year. Yes, the Golden State Warriors appear to be knocked off of their throne now that they lost another Finals… and Kevin Durant. They also will start the season without Klay Thompson, but that doesn’t mean the best conference in the NBA is weak. Teams like the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and New Orleans Pelicans have all added players to their roster in anticipation of a moor wide open west.

Of course, the Sacramento Kings want to be in that race, too. A surprising upstart last season, the Kings finished ninth in the West. But that place belies the reality of how far Sacramento has to go. They were a full nine games back of the eighth spot in the Western Conference, and they finished two games under .500 in 2018-19.

Last season, Sacramento was in the middle of the pack in terms of both offense and defense, and they didn’t particularly defend the rim all that well. According to Cleaning the Glass, they ranked 25th in at-rim percentage on defense, wiping out the good done by their 8th-best rating against the 3-pointer.

This issue near the hoop also plagued Sacramento on offense. A reasonable 3-point shooting team, the Kings ranked 17th in at-rim percentage last year. This also seemed to negate the good that De’Aaron Fox and the rest of the team did in transition, where they were one of the best running teams in the NBA.

Worryingly, the team also lost some of its best players in terms of on/off numbers. Ben McLemore now plays for the Houston Rockets, and Willie Cauley-Stein is on the Golden State Warriors. Truthfully, Kings fans might not exactly lament the loss of those two players, whose time with the team was largely marked with unfulfilled expectations. More concerning is the reliance Sacramento will have on some of its burgeoning players who have not yet proved themselves to be net positives.

Both Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley will see increased weight put upon their shoulders this year. Bagley was a breakout star, and a potential Rookie of the Year candidate last season for Sacramento. But as it stands now, it’s not clear how the Kings will fill the gaps they need in just one year with largely the same core in place.

Sacramento has done some work to ease the load on its stars, including adding Trevor Ariza, Cory Joseph, and Dewayne Dedmon. Those players — coupled with a summer of experience on the part of Bagley and Fox — are where the Kings have laid their hopes for raising the baseline of performance in Sacramento.

This is not to say that the Kings cannot be a playoff team this year. The Oklahoma City Thunder are without Russell Westbrook, and the six seed in last year’s playoffs could very easily miss the postseason in 2019-20. If Sacramento strengthens itself, there might also be a dip in how either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Houston Rockets perform.

But the real competitor when it comes to the playoff picture out west is the Los Angeles Lakers. If we are going to conservatively project that there will be one open playoff spot from last season, it would naturally be the choice of many to choose LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But health and resiliency is a major factor for L.A., not to mention depth. The players on the Lakers roster outside of James and Davis just flat-out aren’t very good, and as we’ve seen from teams like Utah, Denver, Portland, and San Antonio, depth can often trump superstars when it comes to playoff eligibility.

New head coach Luke Walton shouldn’t have a problem motivating the young players on his team. Before all the LeBron drama, Walton was building something interesting in Los Angeles. He should be able to do the same with perhaps an even better core this time around. Fox is a budding superstar, and with some guidance and defensive concentration, he should be able to lead to some kind of jump in results.

So this is where we land in Northern California: The Kings want to take the next step, and their spunkiness has everyone wishing them well. But they can’t be expected to rely on bad health breaks for their rivals. Walton will need to focus on finding a way for them to finish strong inside and defend at a rate which allows them to leap up into the playoff picture for 2020.