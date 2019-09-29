AP

Can the Kings fight the Lakers for a playoff spot in the West this year?

By Dane DelgadoSep 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s hard to figure out what to make of the Western Conference this year. Yes, the Golden State Warriors appear to be knocked off of their throne now that they lost another Finals… and Kevin Durant. They also will start the season without Klay Thompson, but that doesn’t mean the best conference in the NBA is weak. Teams like the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and New Orleans Pelicans have all added players to their roster in anticipation of a moor wide open west.

Of course, the Sacramento Kings want to be in that race, too. A surprising upstart last season, the Kings finished ninth in the West. But that place belies the reality of how far Sacramento has to go. They were a full nine games back of the eighth spot in the Western Conference, and they finished two games under .500 in 2018-19.

Last season, Sacramento was in the middle of the pack in terms of both offense and defense, and they didn’t particularly defend the rim all that well. According to Cleaning the Glass, they ranked 25th in at-rim percentage on defense, wiping out the good done by their 8th-best rating against the 3-pointer.

This issue near the hoop also plagued Sacramento on offense. A reasonable 3-point shooting team, the Kings ranked 17th in at-rim percentage last year. This also seemed to negate the good that De’Aaron Fox and the rest of the team did in transition, where they were one of the best running teams in the NBA.

Worryingly, the team also lost some of its best players in terms of on/off numbers. Ben McLemore now plays for the Houston Rockets, and Willie Cauley-Stein is on the Golden State Warriors. Truthfully, Kings fans might not exactly lament the loss of those two players, whose time with the team was largely marked with unfulfilled expectations. More concerning is the reliance Sacramento will have on some of its burgeoning players who have not yet proved themselves to be net positives.

Both Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley will see increased weight put upon their shoulders this year. Bagley was a breakout star, and a potential Rookie of the Year candidate last season for Sacramento. But as it stands now, it’s not clear how the Kings will fill the gaps they need in just one year with largely the same core in place.

Sacramento has done some work to ease the load on its stars, including adding Trevor Ariza, Cory Joseph, and Dewayne Dedmon. Those players — coupled with a summer of experience on the part of Bagley and Fox — are where the Kings have laid their hopes for raising the baseline of performance in Sacramento.

This is not to say that the Kings cannot be a playoff team this year. The Oklahoma City Thunder are without Russell Westbrook, and the six seed in last year’s playoffs could very easily miss the postseason in 2019-20. If Sacramento strengthens itself, there might also be a dip in how either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Houston Rockets perform.

But the real competitor when it comes to the playoff picture out west is the Los Angeles Lakers. If we are going to conservatively project that there will be one open playoff spot from last season, it would naturally be the choice of many to choose LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But health and resiliency is a major factor for L.A., not to mention depth. The players on the Lakers roster outside of James and Davis just flat-out aren’t very good, and as we’ve seen from teams like Utah, Denver, Portland, and San Antonio, depth can often trump superstars when it comes to playoff eligibility.

New head coach Luke Walton shouldn’t have a problem motivating the young players on his team. Before all the LeBron drama, Walton was building something interesting in Los Angeles. He should be able to do the same with perhaps an even better core this time around. Fox is a budding superstar, and with some guidance and defensive concentration, he should be able to lead to some kind of jump in results.

So this is where we land in Northern California: The Kings want to take the next step, and their spunkiness has everyone wishing them well. But they can’t be expected to rely on bad health breaks for their rivals. Walton will need to focus on finding a way for them to finish strong inside and defend at a rate which allows them to leap up into the playoff picture for 2020.

Jazz trying to go from plucky to powerful

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Jazz have been repeatedly underestimated.

They topped their preseason over-under each of the last three seasons. They also won two playoff series as underdogs in that span.

But they’re tired of exceeding low expectations.

They’re ready to meet high expectations.

In a wide-open Western Conference, Utah pushed forward with a rare double dip of quality veterans. The Jazz traded for Mike Conley and signed Bojan Bogdanovic – showing clear emphasis on the present.

Conley, 31, posted 8.0 win shares for the Grizzlies last season. Bogdanovic, 30, posted 6.8 win shares for the Pacers last season.

This was just the third time a team in the same offseason acquired two 30+ players who each posted so many win shares the prior season. In 2003, the Lakers signed Karl Malone and Gary Payton. The Nets also added Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan this summer.

Most teams either can’t acquire that level of production and/or care more about youth. Utah wanted to make its move now and had the means to do so.

Conley and Bogdanovic should make the Jazz more dynamic offensively while allowing them to maintain their defensive identity. The scoring burden on Donovan Mitchell should be more tolerable. Utah is now a trendy pick to have the West’s best record.

The additions came at a cost, though.

The Jazz sent the Grizzlies the No. 23 pick, a future first-rounder, Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen and Kyle Korver for Conley. Utah also effectively let Ricky Rubio walk in the upgrade at point guard.

Bogdanovic got a lucrative four years, $73 million contract from the Jazz. To clear the cap room, Utah traded Derrick Favors to the Pelicans for two second-rounders.

But there were diminishing returns with Favors and Rudy Gobert, anyway. Plus, Ed Davis (two years, room exception) brings excellent value as Favors’ replacement.

Jeff Green (one year, minimum) is another value signing who should contribute in the rotation. No. 58 pick Miye Oni looks like a potential steal.

Emmanuel Mudiay (one year, minimum) was a more interesting addition. Perhaps, the Jazz can rehab his value.

Utah wants to remain similar – developing players, playing hard, playing together. Conley and Bogdanovic fit that vision.

Mitchell (No. 8 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) and Gobert (No. 32 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) had the Jazz ascending regardless. But the Warriors’ decline opens an opportunity now. The Jazz gave themselves a better chance of becoming elite more quickly.

Offseason grade: B+

Luke Walton: If Kings break playoff drought it will be thanks to defense

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
The last time the Sacramento Kings were in the playoffs “Hannah Montana” was the hottest new show on TV, the original “Cars” movie hadn’t come out yet but Dave Chappelle’s “Block Party” was in theaters, and Ne-Yo was on top of the charts with “So Sick.” It was 2006, 13 years ago. The longest playoff drought currently in the NBA, and it’s pushing the longest drought in NBA history.

The Kings finished ninth in the Western Conference last season, but they were the most entertaining team to watch thanks to the emergence of De'Aaron Fox. This season they are a trendy pick to jump up into the playoffs and end that streak.

If that’s going to happen, it’s not going to be just because Fox takes another leap, or Marvin Bagley III emerges as a force, or the combination of Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes play well on the wings. No, ask Luke Walton what matters and he says defense. From Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, at Kings’ media day:

“Defense is it,” Walton said. “That’s our priority. That’s what we’re going to start training camp with. That’s what we’re going to start practices with — defense, defense, defense — and that’s where we’re going to make a big jump.”

Last season the Kings were bottom 10 in the league in defense (21st overall, using NBA.com stats). Sacramento struggled all over the court, giving up the second-most three-point attempts, giving up the fifth most offensive rebounds, and also allowing more than 20 transition points against them a night.

Walton is right, this is the area they can make a leap. Become just an average defensive team, mature more on offense (they were only 17th in the league on that end), and they can take a step forward.

Is that enough to make the playoffs in the West with the Jazz, Nuggets, Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Warriors, and Spurs? It will not be easy, but if one of those teams stumble the Kings should be right there.

Reports: Heat extend Erik Spoelstra’s contract four years

Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Talk to other NBA coaches about who impresses them as a coach in the league and Erik Spoelstra’s name comes up early and often. It’s not that he’s won a couple of rings, it’s getting the most out of the players he has, turning around the careers of “reclamation project” guys by putting them in good positions with smart schemes, and having a team that always works hard and is difficult to play against.

Pat Riley and Heat ownership know what they’ve got, and they have reached terms on a four-year contract extension for Spoelstra, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Spoelstra, who would have been entering the final season of his deal, quietly negotiated a new contract that allows him to continue as the league’s second-longest-tenured active coach with one team, trailing only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.

Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel confirmed the news.

Spoelstra has a 523-363 (.590) career regular-season record, which includes eight playoff appearances and a couple of titles.

Spoelstra will coach an interesting Heat team this season, one that missed the playoffs last season with 39 wins, but added Jimmy Butler and have everyone healthy. Miami also has a couple of tradable players on expiring contracts and will be in the mix if and when some big names become available via trade. The Heat need a big season out of Bam Adebayo (he’s the starting center now) as well as Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and others. Miami looks like a playoff team again, and you know with Spoelstra coaching them the Heat will be a tough out in the postseason.

Anthony Davis is not going to talk about next summer’s free agency

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — We know how this movie ends: Anthony Davis re-signs with the Lakers for the max.

Talk to sources around the league and no other team expects him to be on the move as a free agent next summer. They will all watch, just in case things the Lakers implode in a Steve Nash/Dwight Howard/Kobe Bryant kind of way, but nobody expects that. After all Davis and his agent Rich Paul did to get him to Los Angeles, he’s not bolting.

Just don’t expect Davis to discuss it.

He was asked about it at Lakers’ media day and refused to play along, sticking to the Lakers’ “one day at a time, one season at a time” mantra.

“I just want to focus on this year,” Davis said. “Coming here, the Lakers definitely welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like this was home. But at the same time, it’s about what we can do this year. We have a special team, special unit, special coaching staff and we’re going to do whatever we can to focus on this year and try to come out victorious…

“What I’m interested in is the stuff we do on the floor. Obviously, it’s a bigger city, bigger media coverage, but I knew that when I got traded here, so I’m prepared for that. I think it can be a fun year.”

Davis has said a variation of this before and he will repeat it throughout the year. He’s been coached by Rich Paul and LeBron, who have been through this before. He gets how to play the game. At some point this season when the Lakers slump (as all teams do), there will be radio hot takes and some odd whispers, and Davis will brush them off. As he should.

Come on, he’s not actually going anywhere. We know how this movie ends.