Reports: Heat extend Erik Spoelstra’s contract four years

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT
Talk to other NBA coaches about who impresses them as a coach in the league and Erik Spoelstra’s name comes up early and often. It’s not that he’s won a couple of rings, it’s getting the most out of the players he has, turning around the careers of “reclamation project” guys by putting them in good positions with smart schemes, and having a team that always works hard and is difficult to play against.

Pat Riley and Heat ownership know what they’ve got, and they have reached terms on a four-year contract extension for Spoelstra, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Spoelstra, who would have been entering the final season of his deal, quietly negotiated a new contract that allows him to continue as the league’s second-longest-tenured active coach with one team, trailing only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.

Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel confirmed the news.

Spoelstra has a 523-363 (.590) career regular-season record, which includes eight playoff appearances and a couple of titles.

Spoelstra will coach an interesting Heat team this season, one that missed the playoffs last season with 39 wins, but added Jimmy Butler and have everyone healthy. Miami also has a couple of tradable players on expiring contracts and will be in the mix if and when some big names become available via trade. The Heat need a big season out of Bam Adebayo (he’s the starting center now) as well as Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and others. Miami looks like a playoff team again, and you know with Spoelstra coaching them the Heat will be a tough out in the postseason.

Luke Walton: If Kings break playoff drought it will be thanks to defense

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
The last time the Sacramento Kings were in the playoffs “Hannah Montana” was the hottest new show on TV, the original “Cars” movie hadn’t come out yet but Dave Chappelle’s “Block Party” was in theaters, and Ne-Yo was on top of the charts with “So Sick.” It was 2006, 13 years ago. The longest playoff drought currently in the NBA, and it’s pushing the longest drought in NBA history.

The Kings finished ninth in the Western Conference last season, but they were the most entertaining team to watch thanks to the emergence of De'Aaron Fox. This season they are a trendy pick to jump up into the playoffs and end that streak.

If that’s going to happen, it’s not going to be just because Fox takes another leap, or Marvin Bagley III emerges as a force, or the combination of Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes play well on the wings. No, ask Luke Walton what matters and he says defense. From Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, at Kings’ media day:

“Defense is it,” Walton said. “That’s our priority. That’s what we’re going to start training camp with. That’s what we’re going to start practices with — defense, defense, defense — and that’s where we’re going to make a big jump.”

Last season the Kings were bottom 10 in the league in defense (21st overall, using NBA.com stats). Sacramento struggled all over the court, giving up the second-most three-point attempts, giving up the fifth most offensive rebounds, and also allowing more than 20 transition points against them a night.

Walton is right, this is the area they can make a leap. Become just an average defensive team, mature more on offense (they were only 17th in the league on that end), and they can take a step forward.

Is that enough to make the playoffs in the West with the Jazz, Nuggets, Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Warriors, and Spurs? It will not be easy, but if one of those teams stumble the Kings should be right there.

Anthony Davis is not going to talk about next summer’s free agency

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — We know how this movie ends: Anthony Davis re-signs with the Lakers for the max.

Talk to sources around the league and no other team expects him to be on the move as a free agent next summer. They will all watch, just in case things the Lakers implode in a Steve Nash/Dwight Howard/Kobe Bryant kind of way, but nobody expects that. After all Davis and his agent Rich Paul did to get him to Los Angeles, he’s not bolting.

Just don’t expect Davis to discuss it.

He was asked about it at Lakers’ media day and refused to play along, sticking to the Lakers’ “one day at a time, one season at a time” mantra.

“I just want to focus on this year,” Davis said. “Coming here, the Lakers definitely welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like this was home. But at the same time, it’s about what we can do this year. We have a special team, special unit, special coaching staff and we’re going to do whatever we can to focus on this year and try to come out victorious…

“What I’m interested in is the stuff we do on the floor. Obviously, it’s a bigger city, bigger media coverage, but I knew that when I got traded here, so I’m prepared for that. I think it can be a fun year.”

Davis has said a variation of this before and he will repeat it throughout the year. He’s been coached by Rich Paul and LeBron, who have been through this before. He gets how to play the game. At some point this season when the Lakers slump (as all teams do), there will be radio hot takes and some odd whispers, and Davis will brush them off. As he should.

Come on, he’s not actually going anywhere. We know how this movie ends.

James Harden, Anthony Davis want to play in Tokyo Olympics; LeBron James isn’t sure yet

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Stephen Curry says he wants to play, as have teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Count Damian Lillard in, too.

After a disappointing seventh-place finish for USA Basketball this summer at the World Cup — a tournament where FIBA gave the best players in the world reason to stay home, so they did — the NBA’s best players are lining up to play in the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

Add James Harden and Anthony Davis to the list. Harden said he was in at Rockets media day, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Davis was asked about it on ESPN’s The Jump.

LeBron James was asked if he wanted to chase a third Olympic gold during Lakers’ media day, but at age 35 he sounded more cautious.

“I don’t know,” LeBron said when asked if he would play with Team USA next summer. “I would love to. I want to stay healthy as well, that’s most important. “I was not happy about how we did this summer. We’re a brotherhood and I know the guys that was there this summer, they played extremely hard and played extremely well together, they just fell a little bit short of what our expectations are…

“We’ll see how I can do throughout this season and I will address that at some point. Hopefully have a conversation with Coach Pop [Gregg Popovich] at some point and see what his direction is, going forward with Team USA. But I will always bleed red, white, and blue, that’s for sure.”

At this point in his career, it would be a surprise if LeBron goes to Tokyo, but if he wants a spot on the roster it will be there waiting for him.

 

Kyrie Irving says Kevin Durant was rushed back during Finals, won’t be rushed again

Associated PressSep 28, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving says Kevin Durant wasn’t ready to play in the NBA Finals.

He wants his new Brooklyn teammate to come back to the court this time only when fully healthy.

Irving put up a fiery defense of Durant in Brooklyn on Friday, saying the former Golden State Warriors forward was rushed back to play “to end up selling a product that came before the person, Kevin.”

Durant had been recovering from a calf injury earlier in the postseason when he returned for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. He lasted just 12 minutes before going down with a ruptured Achilles tendon that required surgery.

Durant has said not to blame the Warriors, that he was part of the decision to play and he wanted to be on the court.

Irving added that Durant “was not ready to play in that environment. We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not.”

The Nets have said they expect Durant to miss the season, though Durant says he makes his own decisions.