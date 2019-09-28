Magic Johnson’s 1992 Olympic jersey up for bid

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Magic Johnson’s game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend.
Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the first Olympics to allow NBA players.
SCP Auctions says Johnson’s blue No. 15 jersey is expected to fetch at least $150,000 by the time bidding ends Saturday night. The jersey has been professionally photo-matched to confirm he wore it in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico. The California auction house says it was more than likely worn several times during the Olympics.
We’ve got a nice run of #gameworn jerseys across all #sports for every type of collector. These featured jerseys are just a small glimpse. Bidding is heating up and concludes on September 28! pic.twitter.com/wGXfTRZ0C2
Other items up for bid include 36 lots from the personal collection of New York Knicks coach Red Holzman, and game-worn jerseys from San Francisco Giants star Willie Mays in 1968 and Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks in 1969. Both jerseys are expected to sell for at least $100,000.
Also expected to top $100,000 is a 1928-30 Lou Gehrig game-used bat. The contract signed in 1950 by retired Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully that began his 67-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers is expected to fetch at least $40,000.
Are the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls the future of the Eastern Conference?
This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.
This season, the Eastern Conference shapes up to be a showdown between Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Joel Embiid. Two long and athletic teams that know how to defend. Both have questions — how will the losses of Jimmy Butler for the Sixers and Malcolm Brogdon for the Bucks impact them? — and there are teams like Boston and Indiana hanging on the fringes trying to get in the conversation, but the East is shaping up as a two-team race at the top.
The other question in the East: Who’s got next?
The Bucks and the Sixers are relatively young, they should be at the top for years, but what young teams are on the rise in the East and look like they could be coming for the Bucks and Sixers in a few years?
Atlanta and Chicago.
There’s a long road still to travel still, and plenty that can derail these teams, but the Hawks and Bulls have the potential to make that elite status. Let’s look at them.
“I made the declaration earlier this summer that Collins and Young ould be this generation’s Amar’e Stoudemire and Steve Nash. I stand by that. Collins may not be as strong and polished offensively as Stoudemire, but they play with the same force around the basket. Every time Collins dunks, you wonder what the basket ever did to him to deserve that assault.”
Young plays with a flash and style you just can’t take your eyes off of. He has shooting range out to the parking lot, impressive and improving handles, and the kind of court vision that cannot be taught. He must become a better defender, he’s got to score more efficiently around the rim, and the calls for him to be an All-Star in his second NBA season, at age 21, may be jumping the gun, but Young is poised to be one of the faces of the league.
The chemistry with Young and Collins can be everything for this team, and the foundation of a contender.
Around them they have Kevin Huerter as a potential long-term backcourt mate with Young, they added a solid young center who suddenly could hit threes last season in Alex Len, and on the wing they drafted a couple of guys with potential in DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish, hoping at least one of them develops into the No. 3 guy next to Collins and Young. (A lot of teams were not as high on Hunter as the Hawks heading into the draft, but Reddish could be a steal at No. 10.)
Those young players have landed in one of the best player development systems in the NBA — that’s why Lloyd Pierce was brought in as coach last season, and he delivered. He has found a great balance of letting guys learn and accountability, the kind of tough-but-fair teacher everyone respected in school. The Hawks are building something that feels real and lasting.
Is this the year they make the leap? Last year they had 29 wins, and the usual trajectory would have the Hawks mid-30s this season, which in the East likely keeps them on the fringes of the playoff chase most of the season. But a leap is coming, one up above .500. Maybe this season, more likely the following season, but it’s coming. The potential trajectory for this team looks like a rocket to the moon.
CHICAGO BULLS
Let’s be upfront here: I have less faith the Bulls eventually can reach the upper echelons of the NBA than I am the Hawks, and the primary reason is I don’t trust fully GarPax in the front office. Yes, they have built an impressive young team with potential, but if I told you in four years the front office had screwed up the chances, would anyone really be shocked?
But make no mistake, this team has potential.
That starts along the frontline — Lauri Markkanen is very good at basketball. He averaged 18.9 points a game and nine rebounds a game, shooting 36.1 percent from three, all at age 21. He’s entering his third NBA season and we could see a leap in his game. Next to him is second-year man Wendell Carter, who averaged 10.3 points and seven rebounds a game, and more importantly, was the kind of rim protector any good team needs in the modern NBA. Together, that’s a very good frontcourt of the future, one that fits the modern game.
Scoring on the wing comes in bunches from Zach LaVine, who showed he more than a dunk contest guy. He took more than five threes a game and shot 37.4 percent, he is a good passer who keeps the ball moving, and is at least trying on defense. Next to him is a quality wing in Otto Porter, who averaged 13.9 points per game last season, shot 40 percent from three, and could become a free agent next summer (although don’t bet on him opting out of $28.5 million).
The point of the future will be Coby White, who has a world of potential but it’s going to take a few years of work to get there.
This summer the Bulls made two pickups that — in my mind — will vault them into the playoffs this season. One is point guard Tomas Satoransky, who Washington let walk (one of their confusing moves) and will be the guy that knows how to start plays, hit threes, defend, and just go get a bucket now and again when they need it. He played well for stretches with the Wizards when John Wall was out. The other quality pickup is Thaddeus Young, who was critical to the Pacers’ defense last season, plus he just is a glue guy on the offensive end who can be a backup four and give them quality minutes (don’t be shocked if he closes games for Jim Boylen at times).
The Bulls have a young but reasonably well-rounded roster, and while they won 22 games last season they could be in the high 30s this season and pushing for a playoff spot in the East. It’s a big leap.
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.
The Kings burst way past expectations last season. They were the NBA’s most fun team. They played fast, hard and joyfully.
After trading for forward Harrison Barnes at last season’s trade deadline, the Kings re-signed him (four years, $85 million). That’s a high price, but Sacramento has been spurned by free agents so often. An overpay was probably required. The deal also seemed preordained since the Kings acquired him and even more so by the time he opted out.
Sacramento also signed Trevor Ariza (two years, $25 million with $1.8 million of $12.8 million guaranteed in second season). As another wing with small forward size, Ariza will allow Barnes to spend time at power forward, Barnes’ optimal position. Ariza is a good glue guy… when engaged.
The Kings lost starting center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency, but they can replace him from outside and within. Dewayne Dedmon (three years, $40 million with $1 million of $13,333,333 guaranteed in third season) is more dependable on both ends with an underrated versatile game. Marvin Bagley III can replace Cauley-Stein’s above-the-rim finishing.
Cory Joseph (three years, $37.2 million with $2.4 million of $12.6 million guaranteed in second season) steps in at backup point guard. He’s a solid defender and upgrade over Yogi Ferrell, who still got his $3.15 million salary guaranteed this summer.
Sacramento also signed Richaun Holmes (two years, room exception). Though it’s fine at that price, I’m not sure the Kings needed another center.
Behind Dedmon, Sacramento has Bagley and Harry Giles. Those promising young players could be in line for bigger roles as they develop – especially with Dave Joerger getting fired and replaced by Luke Walton.
Joerger did well coaching Sacramento last season. He found the right system and got the team to play with attitude. It was enjoyable while it lasted, in part because of the rough edges.
The Kings are trying to become more polished bow. I’m not convinced everything comes together as cleanly as they hope. Even if it does, that might not be enough to make the postseason in a loaded Western Conference. Progress isn’t always linear.
Sacramento still has its young core intact, improved around it on paper and did so at mostly reasonable costs.
Offseason grade: C+
League shoots down Spencer Dinwiddie’s plan to use contract as investment vehicle
The N.B.A. issued the following statement to The New York Times on Friday: “According to recent reports, Spencer Dinwiddie intends to sell investors a ‘tokenized security’ that will be backed by his player contract. The described arrangement is prohibited by the C.B.A., which provides that ‘no player shall assign or otherwise transfer to any third party his right to receive compensation from the team under his uniform player contract.’”
Dinwiddie, 26, intended to offer the security using the Ethereum blockchain and raise $4.95 million to $13.5 million. He planned to guarantee investors a few percentage points in interest over the three years of his deal. The minimum investment was to have been $150,000.
Dinwiddie took to Twitter to express his frustration, and he wants a meeting with the league office to talk this over.
I love the @NBA it is the greatest league in the world. And it is an honor to be their partner. But to put this quite simply I’m not assigning my contract and have been explicit in that when I’ve spoken to them.
The news tonight is disappointing because all it does is inspire #FUD in the birth of a previously unrealized asset class under the assumption that I’m breaking a rule that I’ve been clear I’m not breaking in multiple conversations.
I look forward to an understanding because as I stated in the previous articles it was made with the @NBA in mind. Hopefully being able to bring added fan engagement to the different players/teams and liquidity for team owners.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Lakers players got the memo: Don’t talk about a title. Don’t talk about the incredibly deep West or that other team in Staples Center. Instead, talk about process and building chemistry. Talk about one day at a time, do not talk about the end result.
“I think our biggest opponent is in the mirror. We’ve got to look at ourselves as a team,” GM Rob Pelinka said, adding he would define success as a good two practices tomorrow.
“Been very quiet this summer, for a reason. My mother always taught me, ‘Don’t talk about it, be about it.’ That’s where I’m at,” LeBron James said.
It felt well rehearsed, but saying it in a Lakers’ practice facility where 10 Larry O’Brien trophies sit gleaming in a window overlooking the courts, where 12 banners representing 16 championships (the Minneapolis one has five on it) hang overhead, the words fall a little flat.
Everyone knows what the expectations are. The Lakers may have missed the playoffs for six seasons in a row, but with Anthony Davis now, a refreshed LeBron James after the longest summer break he’s had since 2005, and with a lot of veteran role players, the expectations are title or bust. From the fans and from the Lakers themselves.
First that means turning a lot of new faces into a real team.
LeBron said that starts by running the offense through Anthony Davis.
“We do all know how good Anthony Davis is, and if we are not playing through Anthony Davis while he is on the floor, then there’s no sense to have him on the floor,” LeBron said. “He’s that great. It doesn’t mean every time down, we throw it to him, we throw it to him, we throw it to him. But we have the ability of doing it.”
“Aw, he said that?” Davis said later, almost sheepishly. “Very kind of him. We’re going to feed off each other tremendously. I think we’re two guys who are very selfless and just want to win, when we have two guys like that it makes both of our jobs easier.”
Nobody really questions if LeBron and Davis can be elite, and probably form the best pick-and-roll combo in the league.
The question is everyone around them. Can Kyle Kuzma — once he gets healthy from the stress reaction in his leg — become the No. 3 option on this team? Is Dwight Howard willing to accept a role and play it well as a big who just sets picks, rolls hard, grabs boards and defends the rim? Do they have enough shooting with Danny Green, Quinn Cook, and Jared Dudley, plus a little Davis? Will this team defend well.
Also, can this team coalesce into something greater than the sum of its parts?
“Guys understand the importance of the opportunity and the magnitude of the situation,” Green said, at points referencing a team bonding trip to Las Vegas recently. “It’s a win-now situation. [Last season in Toronto] guys put their pride and egos to the side, and knew it was the team. I see it here already… It’s about the team, and everybody knows that. In order for us to make it, we have to continue that attitude moving forward.”
Guys want to play their roles. Kuzma may be at the heart of what happens, the Lakers need him to take the steps as a smart offensive player he showed in flashes with Team USA before his injury. And he has to play better defense.
Dudley wants to help get him there.
“My guy would be Kyle Kuzma,” Dudley said, adding he wants to do is take him under his wing as he did D'Angelo Russell last season in Brooklyn and Devin Booker in Phoenix before that. “What can I do off the court to help him get to his full potential? He’s really the key for us.”
Optimism abounded at Lakers’ media day, as it should. Guys are mostly healthy, rested, and ready to get after it.
On this first day, the Lakers stuck to the script. They also understand the expectation of those trophies and banners overhead.
“As a team, me myself, need to get the Lakers back to what they’ve been accustomed to every year,” LeBron said.