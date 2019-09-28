Al Bello/Getty Images

League shoots down Spencer Dinwiddie’s plan to use contract as investment vehicle

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
During last season, Spencer Dinwiddie signed a three-year $34.4 million extension to stay in Brooklyn.

Recently, Dinwiddie announced plans to turn his contract into a “digital investment vehicle” where investors would buy digital tokens, backed by his contract. Dinwiddie would have more money upfront to invest, investors would make some money off interest, and if he opts out of the final year of his contract and signs for more than the $12.3 million he is owed, his investors will make more, too. If you want more details, here is a good explanation of his plans.

The league, is shooting the idea down, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The N.B.A. issued the following statement to The New York Times on Friday: “According to recent reports, Spencer Dinwiddie intends to sell investors a ‘tokenized security’ that will be backed by his player contract. The described arrangement is prohibited by the C.B.A., which provides that ‘no player shall assign or otherwise transfer to any third party his right to receive compensation from the team under his uniform player contract.’”

Dinwiddie, 26, intended to offer the security using the Ethereum blockchain and raise $4.95 million to $13.5 million. He planned to guarantee investors a few percentage points in interest over the three years of his deal. The minimum investment was to have been $150,000.

Dinwiddie took to Twitter to express his frustration, and he wants a meeting with the league office to talk this over.

Dinwiddie and the NBA will discuss this further, breaking down the minutia of whether this violates the CBA. However, the NBA lawyers rarely change their minds on this kind of thing.

If the league allows it, it would be interesting to see how many other NBA players will follow in Dinwiddie’s footsteps. My guess is not many, but one never knows.

Kings become more complete

By Dan FeldmanSep 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Kings burst way past expectations last season. They were the NBA’s most fun team. They played fast, hard and joyfully.

They also missed the playoffs.

Still trying to end an NBA-high 13-year active playoff drought, Sacramento filled several key gaps this summer:

  • Big wing
  • Reliable starting center
  • Backup point guard

After trading for forward Harrison Barnes at last season’s trade deadline, the Kings re-signed him (four years, $85 million). That’s a high price, but Sacramento has been spurned by free agents so often. An overpay was probably required. The deal also seemed preordained since the Kings acquired him and even more so by the time he opted out.

Sacramento also signed Trevor Ariza (two years, $25 million with $1.8 million of $12.8 million guaranteed in second season). As another wing with small forward size, Ariza will allow Barnes to spend time at power forward, Barnes’ optimal position. Ariza is a good glue guywhen engaged.

The Kings lost starting center Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency, but they can replace him from outside and within. Dewayne Dedmon (three years, $40 million with $1 million of $13,333,333 guaranteed in third season) is more dependable on both ends with an underrated versatile game. Marvin Bagley III can replace Cauley-Stein’s above-the-rim finishing.

Cory Joseph (three years, $37.2 million with $2.4 million of $12.6 million guaranteed in second season) steps in at backup point guard. He’s a solid defender and upgrade over Yogi Ferrell, who still got his $3.15 million salary guaranteed this summer.

Sacramento also signed Richaun Holmes (two years, room exception). Though it’s fine at that price, I’m not sure the Kings needed another center.

Behind Dedmon, Sacramento has Bagley and Harry Giles. Those promising young players could be in line for bigger roles as they develop – especially with Dave Joerger getting fired and replaced by Luke Walton.

Joerger did well coaching Sacramento last season. He found the right system and got the team to play with attitude. It was enjoyable while it lasted, in part because of the rough edges.

The Kings are trying to become more polished bow. I’m not convinced everything comes together as cleanly as they hope. Even if it does, that might not be enough to make the postseason in a loaded Western Conference. Progress isn’t always linear.

Sacramento still has its young core intact, improved around it on paper and did so at mostly reasonable costs.

Offseason grade: C+

LeBron James says Lakers’ offense needs to run through Anthony Davis

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Lakers players got the memo: Don’t talk about a title. Don’t talk about the incredibly deep West or that other team in Staples Center. Instead, talk about process and building chemistry. Talk about one day at a time, do not talk about the end result.

“I think our biggest opponent is in the mirror. We’ve got to look at ourselves as a team,” GM Rob Pelinka said, adding he would define success as a good two practices tomorrow.

“Been very quiet this summer, for a reason. My mother always taught me, ‘Don’t talk about it, be about it.’ That’s where I’m at,” LeBron James said.

It felt well rehearsed, but saying it in a Lakers’ practice facility where 10 Larry O’Brien trophies sit gleaming in a window overlooking the courts, where 12 banners representing 16 championships (the Minneapolis one has five on it) hang overhead, the words fall a little flat.

Everyone knows what the expectations are. The Lakers may have missed the playoffs for six seasons in a row, but with Anthony Davis now, a refreshed LeBron James after the longest summer break he’s had since 2005, and with a lot of veteran role players, the expectations are title or bust. From the fans and from the Lakers themselves.

First that means turning a lot of new faces into a real team.

LeBron said that starts by running the offense through Anthony Davis.

“We do all know how good Anthony Davis is, and if we are not playing through Anthony Davis while he is on the floor, then there’s no sense to have him on the floor,” LeBron said. “He’s that great. It doesn’t mean every time down, we throw it to him, we throw it to him, we throw it to him. But we have the ability of doing it.”

“Aw, he said that?” Davis said later, almost sheepishly. “Very kind of him. We’re going to feed off each other tremendously. I think we’re two guys who are very selfless and just want to win, when we have two guys like that it makes both of our jobs easier.”

Nobody really questions if LeBron and Davis can be elite, and probably form the best pick-and-roll combo in the league.

The question is everyone around them. Can Kyle Kuzma — once he gets healthy from the stress reaction in his leg — become the No. 3 option on this team?  Is Dwight Howard willing to accept a role and play it well as a big who just sets picks, rolls hard, grabs boards and defends the rim? Do they have enough shooting with Danny Green, Quinn Cook, and Jared Dudley, plus a little Davis? Will this team defend well.

Also, can this team coalesce into something greater than the sum of its parts?

“Guys understand the importance of the opportunity and the magnitude of the situation,” Green said, at points referencing a team bonding trip to Las Vegas recently. “It’s a win-now situation. [Last season in Toronto] guys put their pride and egos to the side, and knew it was the team. I see it here already… It’s about the team, and everybody knows that. In order for us to make it, we have to continue that attitude moving forward.”

Guys want to play their roles. Kuzma may be at the heart of what happens, the Lakers need him to take the steps as a smart offensive player he showed in flashes with Team USA before his injury. And he has to play better defense.

Dudley wants to help get him there.

“My guy would be Kyle Kuzma,” Dudley said, adding he wants to do is take him under his wing as he did D'Angelo Russell last season in Brooklyn and Devin Booker in Phoenix before that. “What can I do off the court to help him get to his full potential? He’s really the key for us.”

Optimism abounded at Lakers’ media day, as it should. Guys are mostly healthy, rested, and ready to get after it.

On this first day, the Lakers stuck to the script. They also understand the expectation of those trophies and banners overhead.

“As a team, me myself, need to get the Lakers back to what they’ve been accustomed to every year,” LeBron said.

 

 

NBA details tampering guidelines, including players inducing others to demand trade

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
It happens multiple times during a season: A media member would be talking to a GM and say, “what do you think of Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s play the past weeks?” That GM would respond with something casual and obvious like “he’s a force of nature, one of the game’s top players.”

Two days later, that GM would be $25,000 poorer, fined for tampering. It was always rather silly.

It’s too late for Magic Johnson, but that fine is going away; however, other rules are being tightened up teams were told in a memo from the league on Friday. Shams Charania of The Athletic got a hold of it.

A few thoughts:

As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver detailed, the league is only going after player-to-player tampering when it is done as a proxy or agent of a team. For example, this summer Kawhi Leonard influenced Paul George to ask for a trade out of Oklahoma City. At the time, Leonard was essentially a free agent (technically he was still under contract with the Raptors, but he certainly wasn’t working on their behest) and the league can’t go after a free agent in that setting. Nor will they go after just a couple of players going to dinner and talking about playing together one day. However, if the Clippers had orchestrated and guided Leonard’s moves — and there is absolutely no indication of this, on and off the record officials with the team have said they were surprised by the request to get George — then the league would come down hard on the team.

• Some teams and GMs were very up in arms about the idea of the league taking phones or computers during the random audits. That said, they will be asked to keep a record of correspondence with agents and other teams (which teams can easily circumvent with burner phones and the like, but that’s another discussion).

• The hotline is a decent idea in that it’s low cost. Not sure if anyone calls it, however.

Russell Westbrook on teaming up with James Harden: “It’s going to be scary….not for us”

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
NBA media days are filled with eternal optimism. Two-a-days haven’t even started yet, everyone is healthy and energized, the weaknesses of a team have not been laid bare, and the grind of the marathon season has yet to wear anyone down. Everyone still has a shot.

For Russell Westbrook, media days are also the days for bold proclamations.

That’s so very Russ.

James Harden was not quite as aggressive, but the message was the same.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of individual accolades. Now it’s time to accomplish something together that we haven’t accomplished before.”

There are a lot of questions about just how good Westbrook and Harden can be together. On the surface it’s easy to see the concern: Harden and Westbrook have been two of the most ball-dominant players in the NBA in recent years. Last season, Harden had a usage rate of 40.47, the second-highest in NBA history — behind Westbrook from two years ago. Both players thrive in isolation.

Yet it can work. Not will, but can. Expect a little more classic Mike D’Antoni with him asking Westbrook to push the ball in transition, and it’s easy to picture Harden being the trail man on those plays and stepping into wide-open threes. Also, expect D’Antoni to stagger the minutes for Westbrook and Harden a decent amount. 

The offense should work, it should be scary for opposing teams.

Whether the Rockets defense and depth are enough to take them as far as Harden and Westbrook want is another question entirely — one that will not be answered until next April. But this is just media day, so let the optimism and bold proclamations reign.