West looks wide open after Warriors’ decline

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
LeBron James ruled the Eastern Conference eight straight years – four with the Heat then four with the Cavaliers – until going to Los Angeles last year. That left a power vacuum in the East last season, and several teams raced to seize LeBron’s vacated crown. The Bucks dominated at times. The 76ers rose throughout the season. The Celtics drew attention as a potential sleeping giant. The Pacers fought until the end. Ultimately, the Raptors emerged on their way to the 2019 NBA title. It was wonderful, intriguing competition.

Now, the Western Conference will get its turn.

The Warriors have won the West an incredible five straight years, but their hegemony appears over. Kevin Durant left. Klay Thompson is injured. D'Angelo Russell creates fit issues.

With Golden State downgraded from overwhelming favorite into a member of the pack, the field looks wide open. Each team’s odds of winning the West:*

*All odds in this article are derived from Sports Odds History. I converted the listed odds so the odds add up to 100% to effectively remove the vig.

  • L.A. Clippers: 27%
  • Los Angeles Lakers: 20%
  • Houston Rockets: 10%
  • Jazz: 10%
  • Warriors: 9%
  • Nuggets: 7%
  • Trail Blazers: 6%
  • Dallas Mavericks: 3%
  • San Antonio Spurs: 2%
  • New Orleans Pelicans: 1%
  • Sacramento Kings: 1%
  • Minnesota Timberwolves: 1%
  • Oklahoma City Thunder: 1%
  • Memphis Grizzlies: 1%
  • Phoenix Suns: 1%

Here’s how that distribution looks:

image

And here’s how this year’s preseason odds (orange) compare to last year’s preseason odds (blue):

image

The line is far flatter since the decline of the Warriors, who were favored over the field to win the West each of the previous three seasons.

Even relative to a larger historical sample that mostly predates Golden State’s dominance, this year’s odds are quite flat. Here are this season’s preseason odds (orange) and the average preseason odds based on conference rank in the previous decade (blue):

image

This is the first time since 2008-09 that… five teams had better than 9% odds… six teams had better than 7% odds… seven teams had better than 5% odds of winning the West.

Of course, preseason odds don’t dictate how the season will play out. The 2014-15 odds were fairly balanced, the Spurs leading (30%) and Golden State sixth (6%).

The Warriors earned the No. 1 seed by 11 games and mostly breezed through the playoffs.

In retrospect, that season usually gets lumped with presumptions of Golden State dominance. But the Warriors didn’t enter that year much hype. Heck, even after winning the 2015 NBA title, they fell behind San Antonio in the preseason 2016 Western Conference-title odds.

Few would be surprised if the Clippers or Lakers ran away with the conference this season. Maybe one of those Los Angeles teams will start a dynasty. Maybe the Warriors will extend theirs. Maybe some other team will emerge.

We often don’t have a clue, and predictions are even more difficult this year.

It should be fun.

Grizzlies’ Josh Jackson will not report to training camp, to start season in G-League

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Just two years ago, Josh Jackson was the No. 4 pick of the Phoenix Suns.

This summer, while he battled legal issues (again), Phoenix traded Jackson to the Grizzlies in what essentially was a salary dump. The Suns just wanted out. Now Jackson will not even start the season in the Grizzlies training camp, he is headed straight to the G-League, a story broken by Michael Wallace of Grind City Media.

The Suns are not exactly the best player developmental team in the NBA, and they quickly gave the athletic wing far more playmaking responsibility than he was ready for. The results were flashes of impressive play surrounded by lousy shot selection and just flat out missed shots. And that was just on the court, off the court Jackson’s short career has been marred by legal issuesoff-court problems, and frustration.

The Grizzlies are giving him a chance (and Jackson gets his paydays), but he’s going to have to earn his way back to the NBA.

Kyrie Irving says death of grandfather sucked joy out of game for him, led to Boston issues

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
The narrative has been out there for a while. Last fall Kyrie Irving was standing in front of a crowd of Celtics season ticket holders saying he wanted to re-sign in Boston. Then within a few months things had turned — the Celtics were struggling on the court as players didn’t adjust to Irving dominating the ball, there were chemistry issues in the locker room (only some of which have come to public light), and the Celtics’ season became a disappointing slog. By the end of the season Celtics fans were ready to run Irving out of town, and he bolted to Brooklyn with Kevin Durant.

However, there is always context to a story like that.

Irving provided some of that at Brooklyn media day Friday, saying that his grandfather passed away around the start of last season and that took him mentally out of the game, taking him to a darker place, and with that he failed the Celtics players. It ultimately led to him wanting out of Boston.

Irving would be far from the first player to have his personal life bleed into his game on the court and into the locker room. Anyone who has been through the death of a close family member knows it can throw you for a loop.

It also doesn’t change anything about the Celtics season, how it ended, or where all this left Boston in its quest to build a contender. The Celtics are still cleaning up the mess of last season as they head into this one, and Irving created a lot of it.

This just provides a little context. We tend to think of players as two dimensional, what we see in highlights and how they help our fantasy teams, but they are people dealing with the same issues you and I are with family and friends. They just do it in a fishbowl. As fans, we need to keep that in mind, it doesn’t always mean forgiveness, but at least an understanding.

Rockets’ Nene re-injures adductor, will not be with team through training camp

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
Nene was an insurance policy for the Rockets — one they tried to get on an incentive-heavy contract to make him a valuable trade chip, but the league shot that cap circumvention down. Houston will start Clint Capela at the five and have the veteran Tyson Chandler behind him (plus they can play some small ball without either). Nene was there to split some minutes with Chandler and be a trade asset.

Now he’s not even going to be that, at least through training camp. The Rockets announced that “center Nenê re-injured an adductor that is chronic and will not be with the team in training camp.”

For financial reasons, we may not see much of Nene this season anyway.

Nene played a limited role for the Rockets last season, getting in 42 games (health was part of the problem) and averaging 3.6 points an 2.9 rebounds a game when he did get in. His efficiency slipped last season but the Rockets were hoping he could still give them some solid minutes. Now… we will see.

Josh Hart hired a chef so he wouldn’t get fat on New Orleans food

By Dane DelgadoSep 27, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Josh Hart is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, and he will be part of a young core in the Big Easy that is hoping to make a push for the Western Conference playoffs this season.

Hart arrives in Louisiana from the Los Angeles Lakers, and it’s already been difficult for him to stay in shape. According to Hart, he had to hire a chef to make sure that he wasn’t partaking in all the calorically-dense fare that New Orleans has to offer.

Via Twitter:

This seems like a good idea, and I’m always surprised when NBA players don’t have chefs working for them part-time. Most of them make enough money to have someone at least do some prep work for them, and when stories come up about how much candy some of these guys eat it’s sort of mind-blowing.

You can understand how difficult it would be to resist all of the temptation in New Orleans. Good for Hart, and this is great news for the Pelicans. Having a chef and being smart about nutrition is proof that Hart is locked in for the season.