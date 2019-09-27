Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James says Lakers’ offense needs to run through Anthony Davis

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Lakers players got the memo: Don’t talk about a title. Don’t talk about the incredibly deep West or that other team in Staples Center. Instead, talk about process and building chemistry. Talk about one day at a time, do not talk about the end result.

“I think our biggest opponent is in the mirror. We’ve got to look at ourselves as a team,” GM Rob Pelinka said, adding he would define success as a good two practices tomorrow.

“Been very quiet this summer, for a reason. My mother always taught me, ‘Don’t talk about it, be about it.’ That’s where I’m at,” LeBron James said.

It felt well rehearsed, but saying it in a Lakers’ practice facility where 10 Larry O’Brien trophies sit gleaming in a window overlooking the courts, where 12 banners representing 16 championships (the Minneapolis one has five on it) hang overhead, the words fall a little flat.

Everyone knows what the expectations are. The Lakers may have missed the playoffs for six seasons in a row, but with Anthony Davis now, a refreshed LeBron James after the longest summer break he’s had since 2005, and with a lot of veteran role players, the expectations are title or bust. From the fans and from the Lakers themselves.

First that means turning a lot of new faces into a real team.

LeBron said that starts by running the offense through Anthony Davis.

“We do all know how good Anthony Davis is, and if we are not playing through Anthony Davis while he is on the floor, then there’s no sense to have him on the floor,” LeBron said. “He’s that great. It doesn’t mean every time down, we throw it to him, we throw it to him, we throw it to him. But we have the ability of doing it.”

“Aw, he said that?” Davis said later, almost sheepishly. “Very kind of him. We’re going to feed off each other tremendously. I think we’re two guys who are very selfless and just want to win, when we have two guys like that it makes both of our jobs easier.”

Nobody really questions if LeBron and Davis can be elite, and probably form the best pick-and-roll combo in the league.

The question is everyone around them. Can Kyle Kuzma — once he gets healthy from the stress reaction in his leg — become the No. 3 option on this team?  Is Dwight Howard willing to accept a role and play it well as a big who just sets picks, rolls hard, grabs boards and defends the rim? Do they have enough shooting with Danny Green, Quinn Cook, and Jared Dudley, plus a little Davis? Will this team defend well.

Also, can this team coalesce into something greater than the sum of its parts?

“Guys understand the importance of the opportunity and the magnitude of the situation,” Green said, at points referencing a team bonding trip to Las Vegas recently. “It’s a win-now situation. [Last season in Toronto] guys put their pride and egos to the side, and knew it was the team. I see it here already… It’s about the team, and everybody knows that. In order for us to make it, we have to continue that attitude moving forward.”

Guys want to play their roles. Kuzma may be at the heart of what happens, the Lakers need him to take the steps as a smart offensive player he showed in flashes with Team USA before his injury. And he has to play better defense.

Dudley wants to help get him there.

“My guy would be Kyle Kuzma,” Dudley said, adding he wants to do is take him under his wing as he did D'Angelo Russell last season in Brooklyn and Devin Booker in Phoenix before that. “What can I do off the court to help him get to his full potential? He’s really the key for us.”

Optimism abounded at Lakers’ media day, as it should. Guys are mostly healthy, rested, and ready to get after it.

On this first day, the Lakers stuck to the script. They also understand the expectation of those trophies and banners overhead.

“As a team, me myself, need to get the Lakers back to what they’ve been accustomed to every year,” LeBron said.

 

 

NBA details tampering guidelines, including players inducing others to demand trade

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
It happens multiple times during a season: A media member would be talking to a GM and say, “what do you think of Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s play the past weeks?” That GM would respond with something casual and obvious like “he’s a force of nature, one of the game’s top players.”

Two days later, that GM would be $25,000 poorer, fined for tampering. It was always rather silly.

It’s too late for Magic Johnson, but that fine is going away; however, other rules are being tightened up teams were told in a memo from the league on Friday. Shams Charania of The Athletic got a hold of it.

A few thoughts:

As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver detailed, the league is only going after player-to-player tampering when it is done as a proxy or agent of a team. For example, this summer Kawhi Leonard influenced Paul George to ask for a trade out of Oklahoma City. At the time, Leonard was essentially a free agent (technically he was still under contract with the Raptors, but he certainly wasn’t working on their behest) and the league can’t go after a free agent in that setting. Nor will they go after just a couple of players going to dinner and talking about playing together one day. However, if the Clippers had orchestrated and guided Leonard’s moves — and there is absolutely no indication of this, on and off the record officials with the team have said they were surprised by the request to get George — then the league would come down hard on the team.

• Some teams and GMs were very up in arms about the idea of the league taking phones or computers during the random audits. That said, they will be asked to keep a record of correspondence with agents and other teams (which teams can easily circumvent with burner phones and the like, but that’s another discussion).

• The hotline is a decent idea in that it’s low cost. Not sure if anyone calls it, however.

Russell Westbrook on teaming up with James Harden: “It’s going to be scary….not for us”

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
NBA media days are filled with eternal optimism. Two-a-days haven’t even started yet, everyone is healthy and energized, the weaknesses of a team have not been laid bare, and the grind of the marathon season has yet to wear anyone down. Everyone still has a shot.

For Russell Westbrook, media days are also the days for bold proclamations.

That’s so very Russ.

James Harden was not quite as aggressive, but the message was the same.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of individual accolades. Now it’s time to accomplish something together that we haven’t accomplished before.”

There are a lot of questions about just how good Westbrook and Harden can be together. On the surface it’s easy to see the concern: Harden and Westbrook have been two of the most ball-dominant players in the NBA in recent years. Last season, Harden had a usage rate of 40.47, the second-highest in NBA history — behind Westbrook from two years ago. Both players thrive in isolation.

Yet it can work. Not will, but can. Expect a little more classic Mike D’Antoni with him asking Westbrook to push the ball in transition, and it’s easy to picture Harden being the trail man on those plays and stepping into wide-open threes. Also, expect D’Antoni to stagger the minutes for Westbrook and Harden a decent amount. 

The offense should work, it should be scary for opposing teams.

Whether the Rockets defense and depth are enough to take them as far as Harden and Westbrook want is another question entirely — one that will not be answered until next April. But this is just media day, so let the optimism and bold proclamations reign.

Shanghai gets first NBA 2K League team outside North America

Associated PressSep 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) The NBA 2K League is adding a team in Shanghai for the 2020 season, its first franchise outside of North America.

The 2K League announced the addition Thursday. The Shanghai club will be operated by esports organization Gen.G and will join 22 existing teams, all of which are operated by NBA franchises.

The 2K League, run by the NBA, partnered with internet giant Tencent to stream games in China for the first time in July.

The Shanghai team does not yet have a name and will train at Gen.G’s Los Angeles headquarters in 2020. The majority of the 2K League’s matches take place at its studio in New York City, although the league also had tournaments in Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, this year.

Gen.G’s investors include Los Angeles Clippers alternate governor Dennis Wong, and the group has teams competing in seven other video game titles, including the Seoul Dynasty of the Overwatch League.

The 2K League and Gen.G also announced a partnership to scout and develop esports talent in Asia.

More AP Esports: https://apnews.com/esports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

West looks wide open after Warriors’ decline

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

LeBron James ruled the Eastern Conference eight straight years – four with the Heat then four with the Cavaliers – until going to Los Angeles last year. That left a power vacuum in the East last season, and several teams raced to seize LeBron’s vacated crown. The Bucks dominated at times. The 76ers rose throughout the season. The Celtics drew attention as a potential sleeping giant. The Pacers fought until the end. Ultimately, the Raptors emerged on their way to the 2019 NBA title. It was wonderful, intriguing competition.

Now, the Western Conference will get its turn.

The Warriors have won the West an incredible five straight years, but their hegemony appears over. Kevin Durant left. Klay Thompson is injured. D'Angelo Russell creates fit issues.

With Golden State downgraded from overwhelming favorite into a member of the pack, the field looks wide open. Each team’s odds of winning the West:*

*All odds in this article are derived from Sports Odds History. I converted the listed odds so the odds add up to 100% to effectively remove the vig.

  • L.A. Clippers: 27%
  • Los Angeles Lakers: 20%
  • Houston Rockets: 10%
  • Jazz: 10%
  • Warriors: 9%
  • Nuggets: 7%
  • Trail Blazers: 6%
  • Dallas Mavericks: 3%
  • San Antonio Spurs: 2%
  • New Orleans Pelicans: 1%
  • Sacramento Kings: 1%
  • Minnesota Timberwolves: 1%
  • Oklahoma City Thunder: 1%
  • Memphis Grizzlies: 1%
  • Phoenix Suns: 1%

Here’s how that distribution looks:

image

And here’s how this year’s preseason odds (orange) compare to last year’s preseason odds (blue):

image

The line is far flatter since the decline of the Warriors, who were favored over the field to win the West each of the previous three seasons.

Even relative to a larger historical sample that mostly predates Golden State’s dominance, this year’s odds are quite flat. Here are this season’s preseason odds (orange) and the average preseason odds based on conference rank in the previous decade (blue):

image

This is the first time since 2008-09 that… five teams had better than 9% odds… six teams had better than 7% odds… seven teams had better than 5% odds of winning the West.

Of course, preseason odds don’t dictate how the season will play out. The 2014-15 odds were fairly balanced, the Spurs leading (30%) and Golden State sixth (6%).

The Warriors earned the No. 1 seed by 11 games and mostly breezed through the playoffs.

In retrospect, that season usually gets lumped with presumptions of Golden State dominance. But the Warriors didn’t enter that year much hype. Heck, even after winning the 2015 NBA title, they fell behind San Antonio in the preseason 2016 Western Conference-title odds.

Few would be surprised if the Clippers or Lakers ran away with the conference this season. Maybe one of those Los Angeles teams will start a dynasty. Maybe the Warriors will extend theirs. Maybe some other team will emerge.

We often don’t have a clue, and predictions are even more difficult this year.

It should be fun.