Josh Hart hired a chef so he wouldn’t get fat on New Orleans food

By Dane DelgadoSep 27, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Josh Hart is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, and he will be part of a young core in the Big Easy that is hoping to make a push for the Western Conference playoffs this season.

Hart arrives in Louisiana from the Los Angeles Lakers, and it’s already been difficult for him to stay in shape. According to Hart, he had to hire a chef to make sure that he wasn’t partaking in all the calorically-dense fare that New Orleans has to offer.

This seems like a good idea, and I’m always surprised when NBA players don’t have chefs working for them part-time. Most of them make enough money to have someone at least do some prep work for them, and when stories come up about how much candy some of these guys eat it’s sort of mind-blowing.

You can understand how difficult it would be to resist all of the temptation in New Orleans. Good for Hart, and this is great news for the Pelicans. Having a chef and being smart about nutrition is proof that Hart is locked in for the season.

Rockets’ Nene re-injures adductor, will not be with team through training camp

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
Nene was an insurance policy for the Rockets — one they tried to get on an incentive-heavy contract to make him a valuable trade chip, but the league shot that cap circumvention down. Houston will start Clint Capela at the five and have the veteran Tyson Chandler behind him (plus they can play some small ball without either). Nene was there to split some minutes with Chandler and be a trade asset.

Now he’s not even going to be that, at least through training camp. The Rockets announced that “center Nenê re-injured an adductor that is chronic and will not be with the team in training camp.”

For financial reasons, we may not see much of Nene this season anyway.

Nene played a limited role for the Rockets last season, getting in 42 games (health was part of the problem) and averaging 3.6 points an 2.9 rebounds a game when he did get in. His efficiency slipped last season but the Rockets were hoping he could still give them some solid minutes. Now… we will see.

Raptors’ championship defense undercut before it begins

By Dan FeldmanSep 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Raptors became the first team to win a championship then lose an unquestioned star to another team the ensuing offseason.

Don’t lose the key takeaway from the preceding sentence: The Raptors won a championship!

That makes this bitter summer easy to swallow. Kawhi Leonard left for the Clippers, and Danny Green followed out to the Lakers.

All told, Toronto lost players responsible for 30% of its 2019 postseason minutes. That’s among the highest marks ever for a defending champion.

Here are the champions with the highest percentage of postseason minutes going to players who didn’t play for the team the following season:

Toronto made no major changes by its own volition. Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are under contract only one more season. The Raptors appear content to coast along with this depleted championship core for now. They can pivot into something new altogether soon enough.

With limited flexibility, Toronto mostly settled for signing a few mildly interesting players – Patrick McCaw (two years, $8 million), Stanley Johnson (two years, $7,427,150 with a player option), Rondae Hollis Jefferson (one year, $2.5 million), Matt Thomas (three years, minimum with a guaranteed season, a partially guaranteed season and an unguaranteed season) and Terence Davis (two years, minimum with a guaranteed season and an unguaranteed season. Maybe one of those players will become a keeper.

Obviously, none will replace Leonard. Heck, none will replace Green, an underrated contributor.

The Raptors downgraded this summer from championship contender to a middling Eastern Conference playoff team. At least they never had any pretense of certainty in Leonard staying. Of course, they wanted to keep him, but they were always aware of the possibility of him bolting after only one year. It was still worth it.

Toronto fell far but did it the best way – dropping from the greatest height.

Offseason grade: D-

Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton out 4-8 weeks with back injury

Associated PressSep 26, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis Grizzlies forward De'Anthony Melton will miss one to two months with what the team has described as a stress reaction in his back.

The Grizzlies announced Melton’s injury Thursday in a team release. Grizzlies officials said Melton should return to basketball activities in four to eight weeks. Stress reactions are a precursor to a stress fracture, so teams take them seriously.

Melton, who is 6-foot-4, played 50 games for the Phoenix Suns last season and averaged 5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 19.7 minutes.

The Grizzlies acquired the 21-year-old Melton along with forward Josh Jackson and two future second-round draft picks over the summer in a trade that sent forward Kyle Korver and guard Jevon Carter to Phoenix.

The Suns later waived Korver, who ended up signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyle Kuzma expected to be out until mid-October, still isn’t fully cleared

By Dane DelgadoSep 26, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting Kyle Kuzma to contribute quite a bit during this upcoming season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t get a third star over the offseason, and so kuzma will need to fill in the gaps best he can.

That, and the rest of the Lakers roster just isn’t very good.

Kuzma has been dealing with a left leg injury, and it appears that he is making some progress as we look toward the preseason. However, a recent update from the team says that Kuzma will likely be out until mid-October.

Kuzma is progressing with his rehabilitation from an injury (stress reaction, left foot) that occurred while he was with USA Basketball. He has not been cleared for full practice or game participation. He is scheduled for an MRI when the team returns from China, and a status update will be given at that time.

The Lakers can’t afford to not have Kuzma on the floor for their opening night game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

You don’t want to start the season by rushing somebody back from injury, but Los Angeles is already dangerously thin and they are going to need Kuzma sooner rather than later.That opening night game against the Clippers will be a real contrast in the potential fates of the two L.A. teams if he’s unable to play.