Sam Presti, did Thunder want to break up team? “No.”

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT
Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers put it this way:

“We showed [Leonard] everybody else and he didn’t want to hear it. He just stayed on Paul George, so after the meeting we sat down and I said, ‘We got to get Paul George. I don’t know how we are going to do it, but we have to do it.’ We did know that Oklahoma City wanted to break their team up.”

The Washington Post would have given that statement four Pinocchios.

For one thing, Kawhi Leonard and George were talking before the start of free agency about teaming up.

Secondly, Sam Presti — the Thunder’s GM — disputes the idea OKC wanted to break up its team, as he told Royce Young of ESPN.

“No,” Presti said when asked if Rivers’ claim was true. “I mean, again, I don’t know the context in which that comment was made, and obviously no one asked us our opinion about it. But no. … We all know that players like Paul George and Russell Westbrook are extremely hard to acquire in cities, in the smaller cities in the league, and when you have those players, you try to do everything you can to retain them.”

“There’s nothing illegal about what took place,” Presti said. “PG handled that like a pro with us. It wasn’t the conversation I wanted to be having in the middle of free agency, but it was handled professionally and in a way that was respectful, and we were able to make it work for us.”

At this point we have a pretty good idea what actually happened:

Leonard reached out to George before the start of free agency, and in turn George — or really, his agent — sat down with Presti and said George wanted to be traded to the Clippers. Los Angeles knew they needed to get George to land Leonard (most likely) and started working on the deal. George was upfront with the Thunder, who may not have wanted to break up their team but ultimately had no choice (there were rumors who they really wanted to move was Westbrook). The Thunder got a huge haul from the Clippers, so it worked.

It’s all spin. Presti cannot say “we wanted to break this team up one year after we celebrated putting it together” so whether he did or not he has to say they wanted to keep it together. The Clippers have to avoid even the appearance of tampering (not to say they did, but they can’t have it look like they did. In the end, it’s all the kind of stuff Adam Silver would love to eliminate. Good luck with that.

Kyle Kuzma expected to be out until mid-October, still isn’t fully cleared

By Dane DelgadoSep 26, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting Kyle Kuzma to contribute quite a bit during this upcoming season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t get a third star over the offseason, and so kuzma will need to fill in the gaps best he can.

That, and the rest of the Lakers roster just isn’t very good.

Kuzma has been dealing with a left leg injury, and it appears that he is making some progress as we look toward the preseason. However, a recent update from the team says that Kuzma will likely be out until mid-October.

Via Lakers:

Kuzma is progressing with his rehabilitation from an injury (stress reaction, left foot) that occurred while he was with USA Basketball. He has not been cleared for full practice or game participation. He is scheduled for an MRI when the team returns from China, and a status update will be given at that time.

The Lakers can’t afford to not have Kuzma on the floor for their opening night game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

You don’t want to start the season by rushing somebody back from injury, but Los Angeles is already dangerously thin and they are going to need Kuzma sooner rather than later.That opening night game against the Clippers will be a real contrast in the potential fates of the two L.A. teams if he’s unable to play.

Report: NBA teams told they must provide “precise” height, age for each player

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Ever since he entered the league, Kevin Durant has been listed as 6’9″. He’s listed that way in every media guide and on basketball-reference.com. And that was Durant’s height — at age 17 at the Nike camp. At the NBA predraft camp in 2007 he measured 6’10.75″ and since then Durant has admitted that is his height, adding that with shoes on he is a 7-footer. Or, just look at a picture of him next to DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan and try to tell me KD is 6’9″.

Durant is not an isolated case, a lot of players have their height “adjusted” up or down a little.

The league is trying to do away with this — as well as some age questions — and sent a memo to teams saying they need to provide “precise” measurements and ages for all players. From Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Shoes off measurements are going to be interesting, a few guards are not going to be happy suddenly being listed as shorter than they have been for years.

It’s all part of the league’s push toward transparency and accuracy, just like now requiring coaches to turn in their starting lineups 30 minutes before game time, not just 10 (and that was often fudged). If the NBA is going to ask for a slice of sports gambling revenue, they are going to have to be very transparent with a lot of things — injury reports are at the top of that list —  and this new requirement dovetails with that.

G-League to experiment with “one foul shot for all points” system this season

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT
When a member of the Santa Cruz Warriors lines up a three-point attempt and is fouled on the closeout by a player from the Raptors 905 this season, that player will walk up to the free-throw line and take just one shot. Make it and the Warriors get all three points. Miss it and they get none.

In an effort to speed up games — and because nobody enjoys a parade to the foul line — the G-League will experiment with a “one free throw for all the points” system this year on all trips to the line. That will apply all game, except for the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime. Here is the exact wording from the G-League press release.

Under the new experimental NBA G League rule, one free throw worth one, two or three points will be awarded in the event of any foul that would typically result in one, two or three free throws being shot under standard NBA rules.  

The NBA often uses the G-League to try out experimental rule changes before bringing them to the big show. For example, last season after an offensive rebound the shot clock only reset to 14 seconds, that had been tested in the G-League the season before.

The goal is simply quicker games and a better flow — free throws just slow everything down and do not make good television. This is expected to shave 6-8 minutes off a game, according to Brad Walker, head of basketball operations for the league, speaking to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Lowe added this note that really explains the motivations.

The average G League game clocked in at about two hours and five minutes last season, Walker says. This move could take that average below the two-hour barrier, a clean broadcast window that has been in the minds of league officials for years.

At the NBA level, with the longer and more numerous television timeouts, there would never be a game that fits neatly into a two-hour broadcast window (something that works well for soccer). However, anything that trims time off of games is something the league should consider.

There are reasons to question this, from if it will lead to a return of “hack-a-player” strategies (it’s more likely to lead to an empty trip down the court) to what it does to historical records (if James Harden sinks a free throw after being fouled, he gets the two points but should he be credited with two make foul shots?), but at the G-League level it’s worth a look. Maybe the teams and players hate it. Maybe not. There are always going to be unintended consequences, but what are they? That’s why experiments exist. Good on the G-League for at least trying it out.

It's worth monitoring to see how this plays out.

 

 

What does Bradley Beal think of contract extension offer? “I haven’t thought about it”

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The first day they could, the Washington Wizards put a three-year, $111 million contract extension offer on the table for Bradley Beal. It sent a message to him: We want you here, we want to build around you in the future.

Beal’s reaction? So far a shrug.

Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington sat down with Beal and asked him about the extension.

“Honestly you might slap me, but I haven’t thought about it,” Beal said. “I’m just getting better and letting my agent, Tommy [Sheppard] and everybody else deal with it.

“I just go hoop. Every day I see somebody and they ask ‘Beal, you leaving?’ and I’m like ‘I’m still living in D.C., I ain’t going nowhere.'”…

“It’s a great thing that a lot of people love your game and want you on their team, but I love the situation I have too.”

Beal doesn’t want to be traded because he would like a supermax contract extension — five years, $250 million — but only the Wizards can give him that money, and only if he makes an All-NBA team (or is named MVP). Beal finished seventh in All-NBA guard voting last season, but there are just six guard spots on the team (Beal received the most votes of any player not to make the All-NBA team at any position). He rightfully feels he has a shot at it.

However, even if he doesn’t, he can make more money by playing out this contract, which still has two-years, $55.8 million left. He can sign a four-year extension next summer, or wait until 2021 when he is a free agent and sign a five-year, $214 million ($43 million per year) with the Wizards or leave and sign a four-year, $159 million ($40 million a season) contract with another team. The only reason to take the current deal is security, and Beal seems ready to bet on himself.

The Wizards do not want to trade him because they are trying more of a re-tooling on the fly than a complete rebuild, and they want Beal at the heart of what they do. Even with Tommy Sheppard as the new GM — hopefully thinking more long-term rather than just short-term with his moves — this is an owner in Ted Leonsis who wants to make the playoffs every year. Beal helps them win games (although probably not enough to make the playoffs this year, considering the roster around Beal).

If Beal seems to be in line for an All-NBA spot this season, the Wizards have a $250 million question to answer — do they want to pay him that much? Would that force them to open up the trade market for Beal (like Sacramento with DeMarcus Cousins, for example)? The Wizards already have John Wall on a supermax, having two contracts like that on the books will make it hard to put players around them and win a lot (that does not even get into the question of how Wall bounces back from these injuries and what kind of player he becomes). Trading Wall right now is next to impossible with his contracts and injuries.

For now, it looks like things will just play out without a move. The Wizards do not want to trade Beal, but he’s betting on himself for a bigger payday.

So he says he’s not thinking about it and leaving it to his agent, which whether you believe him or not plays out the exact same way.