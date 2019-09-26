Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lakers show much better urgency, understanding in second summer with LeBron James

By Dan FeldmanSep 26, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

LeBron James’ teams have an implicit mandate: Compete for championships.

He’s good enough to singlehandedly elevate a team near that level. As he approaches the end of his prime, it’s even more important to optimize each year.

The Lakers drastically failed in that regard last season.

They made amends this offseason.

Los Angeles added a superstar, upgraded its supporting cast and hopefully gave LeBron time to get healthy. Yet, the Lakers still face major uncertainty. Such is life in the wide-open NBA — especially with the Lakers’ uninspiring front office.

The Lakers did well to add Anthony Davis. He’s an elite two-way big whose finishing could could fit well with LeBron’s playmaking and can cover a lot of ground defensively. But make no mistake: The cost was high — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick, two future first-rounders (including one that can be deferred), first-round swap rights to the Pelicans and Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones and a second-rounder to the Wizards. Los Angeles depleted nearly every asset to get Davis. Also bake into the price that Davis seemed likely to sign with the Lakers next summer even if they didn’t acquire him sooner.

Again, this was worth it considering LeBron’s timeline. The Lakers couldn’t waste another year waiting for Davis.

They’ll have to wait for a third star, though. Kawhi Leonard chose the Clippers, leaving Los Angeles’ other team loading up on role players.

The Lakers selected far better than last season, placing more emphasis on outside shooting and defense – essential skills around LeBron. But the signings still run the gamut from clear-and-obvious Danny Green (two years, $30 million) to poor-fitting Rajon Rondo (1+1, minimum).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1+1 with starting salary of $8,089,282), Jared Dudley (one year, minimum), Alex Caruso (two years, $5.5 million), JaVale McGee (1+1 with starting salary of $4 million), Quinn Cook (two years, $6 million with second season unguaranteed), Dwight Howard (one year, unguaranteed minimum), Troy Daniels (one year, minimum) and Avery Bradley (1+1 with starting salary of $4,767,000) land in between.

DeMarcus Cousins also signed with the Lakers, but he’ll likely miss the season with a torn ACL. That caused one problem – a lack of depth at center – but maybe helped with another.

The Lakers have a lot of, um, personality. They’re full of players who have their own ideas about how things should operate and aren’t afraid to speak on it. Even the new coaching staff – with Frank Vogel as head coach an Jason Kidd as assistant – looks combustible.

Potential difficulties extend to the front office and beyond. The Lakers put Rob Pelinka in charge of the front office after Magic Johnson’s stunning resignation. Pelinka did well to distance himself this summer from Johnson’s poor decision-making, but major questions still linger around Pelinka. And Kurt Rambis and Linda Rambis. And Jeanie Buss. And even Rich Paul, LeBron’s and Davis’ agent.

A simple move – buying into second round for No. 46 pick Talen Horton-Tucker, a young and interesting prospect I pegged 18 spots higher – raised eyebrows, because Paul represents Horton-Tucker. Just who’s in charge? It’s a murky power structure full of people I’m unconvinced will deliver for the Lakers.

Pelinka and co. did enough this summer to bring the Lakers into the forefront of the championship chase. That’s why this grade is so high.

But if they haven’t done enough yet to win a title, I don’t trust this regime to find a way over the top.

Offseason grade: B

Nineteen years later, Shaq still angry at reporter who denied him unanimous MVP

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
In a dominant, Hall-of-Fame career, Shaquille O’Neal was never more dominant than the 1999-2000 season: 29.7 points per game on 54.4 percent shooting, pulling down 13.6 rebounds a game, averaging three blocks a night, with a PER of 30.6 (and the other advanced stats loved him as well). It was ultimately a championship season for Shaq and the Lakers (the first year of the Shaq/Kobe era three-peat).

It was also his MVP season.

But he didn’t win it unanimously — by one vote. And 19 years later Shaq is still pissed about that. He was on Kristine Leahy’s show “Fair Game” on Fox Sports, she asked him about that and couldn’t get the question out of her mouth before he called out the reporter who did not vote for him.

“Fred Idiot Hickman. I hate him. I don’t need to talk to him. There’s nothing to apologize about. Because he destroyed history being an a******…He messed up history.”

Hickman, a longtime sports broadcaster who at the time worked for CNN, voted for Allen Iverson (who averaged 28.4 points and 4.7 assists per game that season, had a 20 PER and was well behind Shaq in other advanced stats, although those weren’t a thing at the time). Iverson actually finished seventh overall in MVP voting that season, it was Kevin Garnett second and Alonzo Mourning third. Iverson would go on to win the MVP the following year.

Because of that vote, Stephen Curry went on to be the first unanimous NBA MVP for his insane 2015-16 season.

As you can see, that still bothers Shaq. A lot.

 

The time Doc Rivers almost quit six days into Clippers’ job

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
This story is one of seemingly a thousand (some public, some not) that illustrate how chaotic things were when Donald Sterling owned the Clippers.

Doc Rivers is NBA coaching royalty, a championship coach (one of six now currently on an NBA sideline), a former NBA coach of the Year, and the kind of guy players — specifically Kawhi Leonard — love and want to play for. He’s a guy who played a big role in turning the Clippers around.

However, Rivers almost didn’t last six days on the Clippers job.

Rivers told the story to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times. It begins when Sterling tried to stop an already agreed to sign-and-trade to bring in J.J. Redick to Los Angeles. The Clippers’ coach explained what happened

“I was on the job for six days and I quit,” Rivers said. “The deal went through and everyone said it was a great deal. I flew back home to Orlando for a couple of days and I got a call from [former Clippers president] Andy Roeser saying Donald Sterling decided he didn’t want to do the deal. I said, ‘What do you mean? The deal is already done. JJ is a free agent. He backed out of a deal to sign with us. If we don’t do this deal we’ll never get another free agent. It’s our word.’”

“I got on the phone with Donald and he was telling me how great his word was,” Rivers said. … “I was in the airport parking lot screaming, ‘No, no, no, no! You’re not going to do this! This is my reputation!’ He just went on and on about his reputation and how great it was…

“Finally at the end of it I said, ‘If you don’t do the trade, I quit.’ He said, ‘You can’t quit, you signed a five-year deal, I’ll make sure you don’t coach anywhere!’ I said, ‘I’m fine with that. I’ll find a job…

The next morning, Roeser told Rivers the deal was done. “I still have no idea what happened,” Rivers said. “I guess Donald just changed his mind, but I had quit.”

Rivers was part of a wave that came in and worked to change the Clippers’ culture. Blake Griffin played a vital role in that — he not only was an elite talent, but he also has an incredible work ethic and Neil Olshey, among others, pushed the Clippers to start matching it off the court on the basketball side. Change did not come easy, something Rivers talks about in the L.A. Times story, which is why you should read it.

If you’re up for a deep dive into the sleazy world of Donald Sterling, check out the podcast series Ramona Shelburne of ESPN did on him, it’s nothing short of brilliant.

 

 

 

Chances Celtics, Jaylen Brown reach contract extension reportedly “pretty slim”

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The bill is coming due in Boston.

For years Boston was the team with promising young players and a treasure chest of draft picks. Now all those trade chips have been cashed in through a series of moves that didn’t pan out as well as Celtics’ fans hoped — and the bill is starting to come due on the picks they kept.

Starting with a potential rookie contract extension for Jaylen Brown, the two sides have until Oct. 21 to reach a deal. Although it is not likely to happen reports Sean Deveney at Heavy.com.

According to a league source, “the chance is pretty slim” that Brown signs a long-term deal with the team in the coming month. Around the league, the expectation is that Brown and the Celtics won’t come to a deal.

Brown would still be under contract for this season, at $6.5 million (that would be the case even with the extension). He would become a restricted free agent next summer, which means Boston would still control his rights and be able to match any contract offer he received.

There are a few key reasons an extension is unlikely. First, Boston with Danny Ainge has not been a team that agrees to a lot of extensions of rookie contracts. They didn’t with Kelly Olynyk, they took their time with Marcus Smart, and this summer rather than keep Terry Rozier he was packaged in a sign-and-trade with Charlotte for Kemba Walker.

Second, Boston is a capped out team the next couple of years. For example, they are $13 million below the tax line this season, and next season they will be flirting with it again (unless Gordon Hayward opts out of his $34.2 million final year then bolts the team, something that seems unlikely). Whatever salary the Celtics agree to for Brown could have them paying the tax.

Finally, there is the biggest obstacle: What is the salary figure for a Brown contract extension? The two sides are not going to see eye to eye on that.

To provide a little context, Brown had a somewhat down season early on (didn’t every Celtic) but bounced back later last season and averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds a game shooting 34.4 percent from three. However, in stretches, he looked much better than that, including having a strong run with Team USA this summer at the FIBA World Cup.

The Celtics are not going to give Brown a five-year, $168 million max extension, which is what Ben Simmons in Philadelphia and Jamal Murray in Denver got. The only other rookie extension agreed to so far this summer is Caris LeVert with the Nets for $52 million over three years, or $17.3 million a year average.

Boston may be open to re-signing Brown at a LeVert number, around $17 million or $18 million a year, but Brown certainly thinks he’s worth north of $20 million (especially after his strong FIBA performance). Brown may even believe that if he has a good season, then hits the restricted free agent market next summer in a very down free-agent class, some team may offer a max to try to poach him. Brown may want to bet on himself.

Everyone is going to let this play out, a deal is unlikely. But it’s something to watch as the season moves along — and remember Jayson Tatum becomes extension eligible next summer, too.

Brett Brown says Ben Simmons will not be in dunker’s spot, more in corner when off ball

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Last season in the playoffs, when the Sixers were in the second-round pushing the Raptors to the limit, late in games it was Jimmy Butler as the team’s primary shot creator. Ben Simmons, not a threat as a shooter off the ball, had been relegated to the dunker’s spot along the baseline (where Joel Embiid should patrol, mostly).

This season Butler spending the winter in Miami and the Sixers will go back to having the ball in the hands of Simmons a lot more to be a shot creator. However, what happens when Embiid has the ball in the post or Tobias Harris is the guys creating shots? Does Simmons slide back to the dunker’s spot?

No, expect him in the corner, Sixers coach Brett Brown said Wednesday.

That would be the same Ben Simmons who has never taken a corner three in an NBA game. Not one. Overall he is 0-of-17 from three for his career (although, to be fair eight of those shots were beyond halfcourt heaves, so he’s really just 0-of-9… which doesn’t sound much better).

Simmons can cut out of that spot, the Sixers are especially good at making seemingly random cuts when the ball is in the post and the defense is focused on Embiid. Simmons benefits from that and can from the corner.

“We get the ball to Ben and there’s different actions that can happen behind it,” Brown told NBC Sports Philadelphia in March. “There is a randomness to possibilities that has helped us. But the real key is movement. Playing static is not how we want to play with Ben Simmons on a back down.”

Also notice Brown said today, “at the start of the year.” This is how he hopes it will work out, but he realizes he’s going to have to adjust on the fly.

Brown also said Simmons is more confident in his jump shot now, so we may see more of it.

Simmons is going to have to prove he has a jumper to everyone, particularly opposing defenses, which will continue to back off him and dare him to shoot until he makes them pay consistently.

 