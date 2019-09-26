Christian Petersen/Getty Images

G-League to experiment with “one foul shot for all points” system this season

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT
4 Comments

When a member of the Santa Cruz Warriors lines up a three-point attempt and is fouled on the closeout by a player from the Raptors 905 this season, that player will walk up to the free-throw line and take just one shot. Make it and the Warriors get all three points. Miss it and they get none.

In an effort to speed up games — and because nobody enjoys a parade to the foul line — the G-League will experiment with a “one free throw for all the points” system this year on all trips to the line. That will apply all game, except for the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime. Here is the exact wording from the G-League press release.

Under the new experimental NBA G League rule, one free throw worth one, two or three points will be awarded in the event of any foul that would typically result in one, two or three free throws being shot under standard NBA rules.  

The NBA often uses the G-League to try out experimental rule changes before bringing them to the big show. For example, last season after an offensive rebound the shot clock only reset to 14 seconds, that had been tested in the G-League the season before.

The goal is simply quicker games and a better flow — free throws just slow everything down and do not make good television. This is expected to shave 6-8 minutes off a game, according to Brad Walker, head of basketball operations for the league, speaking to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Lowe added this note that really explains the motivations.

The average G League game clocked in at about two hours and five minutes last season, Walker says. This move could take that average below the two-hour barrier, a clean broadcast window that has been in the minds of league officials for years.

At the NBA level, with the longer and more numerous television timeouts, there would never be a game that fits neatly into a two-hour broadcast window (something that works well for soccer). However, anything that trims time off of games is something the league should consider.

There are reasons to question this, from if it will lead to a return of “hack-a-player” strategies (it’s more likely to lead to an empty trip down the court) to what it does to historical records (if James Harden sinks a free throw after being fouled, he gets the two points but should he be credited with two make foul shots?), but at the G-League level it’s worth a look. Maybe the teams and players hate it. Maybe not. There are always going to be unintended consequences, but what are they? That’s why experiments exist. Good on the G-League for at least trying it out.

It’s worth monitoring to see how this plays out.

 

 

Report: NBA teams told they must provide “precise” height, age for each player

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ever since he entered the league, Kevin Durant has been listed as 6’9″. He’s listed that way in every media guide and on basketball-reference.com. And that was Durant’s height — at age 17 at the Nike camp. At the NBA predraft camp in 2007 he measured 6’10.75″ and since then Durant has admitted that is his height, adding that with shoes on he is a 7-footer. Or, just look at a picture of him next to DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan and try to tell me KD is 6’9″.

Durant is not an isolated case, a lot of players have their height “adjusted” up or down a little.

The league is trying to do away with this — as well as some age questions — and sent a memo to teams saying they need to provide “precise” measurements and ages for all players. From Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Shoes off measurements are going to be interesting, a few guards are not going to be happy suddenly being listed as shorter than they have been for years.

It’s all part of the league’s push toward transparency and accuracy, just like now requiring coaches to turn in their starting lineups 30 minutes before game time, not just 10 (and that was often fudged). If the NBA is going to ask for a slice of sports gambling revenue, they are going to have to be very transparent with a lot of things — injury reports are at the top of that list —  and this new requirement dovetails with that.

What does Bradley Beal think of contract extension offer? “I haven’t thought about it”

By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first day they could, the Washington Wizards put a three-year, $111 million contract extension offer on the table for Bradley Beal. It sent a message to him: We want you here, we want to build around you in the future.

Beal’s reaction? So far a shrug.

Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington sat down with Beal and asked him about the extension.

“Honestly you might slap me, but I haven’t thought about it,” Beal said. “I’m just getting better and letting my agent, Tommy [Sheppard] and everybody else deal with it.

“I just go hoop. Every day I see somebody and they ask ‘Beal, you leaving?’ and I’m like ‘I’m still living in D.C., I ain’t going nowhere.'”…

“It’s a great thing that a lot of people love your game and want you on their team, but I love the situation I have too.”

Beal doesn’t want to be traded because he would like a supermax contract extension — five years, $250 million — but only the Wizards can give him that money, and only if he makes an All-NBA team (or is named MVP). Beal finished seventh in All-NBA guard voting last season, but there are just six guard spots on the team (Beal received the most votes of any player not to make the All-NBA team at any position). He rightfully feels he has a shot at it.

However, even if he doesn’t, he can make more money by playing out this contract, which still has two-years, $55.8 million left. He can sign a four-year extension next summer, or wait until 2021 when he is a free agent and sign a five-year, $214 million ($43 million per year) with the Wizards or leave and sign a four-year, $159 million ($40 million a season) contract with another team. The only reason to take the current deal is security, and Beal seems ready to bet on himself.

The Wizards do not want to trade him because they are trying more of a re-tooling on the fly than a complete rebuild, and they want Beal at the heart of what they do. Even with Tommy Sheppard as the new GM — hopefully thinking more long-term rather than just short-term with his moves — this is an owner in Ted Leonsis who wants to make the playoffs every year. Beal helps them win games (although probably not enough to make the playoffs this year, considering the roster around Beal).

If Beal seems to be in line for an All-NBA spot this season, the Wizards have a $250 million question to answer — do they want to pay him that much? Would that force them to open up the trade market for Beal (like Sacramento with DeMarcus Cousins, for example)? The Wizards already have John Wall on a supermax, having two contracts like that on the books will make it hard to put players around them and win a lot (that does not even get into the question of how Wall bounces back from these injuries and what kind of player he becomes). Trading Wall right now is next to impossible with his contracts and injuries.

For now, it looks like things will just play out without a move. The Wizards do not want to trade Beal, but he’s betting on himself for a bigger payday.

So he says he’s not thinking about it and leaving it to his agent, which whether you believe him or not plays out the exact same way.

Ranking all 30 NBA teams by pressure faced next season

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 26, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

Pressure can be external. Pressure can be internal. Pressure can land on players, coaches, general managers and even owners.

Here’s how every team ranks by pressure faced next season:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis will be a free agent next summer. LeBron James will be a year older. This is the time for the Lakers to capitalize on their championship promise. Consider the internal combustibility of the coaching staff and a massive fan base with high expectations, and pressure comes from every direction.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are good enough to win a title this season, and that always carries pressure. Adding to it: Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a super-max extension next offseason. If Milwaukee doesn’t impress him enough to stay, this contender could fall apart quickly. With a successful season, the Bucks can depend on Antetokounmpo for another half decade. The stakes are incredibly high.

3. Houston Rockets

The Rockets are openly acknowledging their situation: Their championship window is open but will close soon. Houston pushed further in for the present by trading lightly protected distant future first-rounders for Russell Westbrook. The Rockets better quickly optimize the remaining primes of James Harden and Westbrook – two stars who don’t simply mesh. Oh, and Mike D’Antoni’s lame-duck status could add stress on the whole team.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers remade their starting lineup after winning 51 games and pushing the eventual-champion Raptors to seven games in the second round. Philadelphia is not content with merely good accomplishments. The 76ers are going for great. And with young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, why not? Still, plenty of potential pitfalls loom – luxury tax, Embiid’s health, Al Horford‘s aging and Brett Brown’s job security. A strong season could go a long way toward fending off storms.

5. L.A. Clippers

The Clippers opened a two-year window by signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George. But pressure always comes with championship expectations, and no teams has better title odds than the Clippers.

6. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors open a new arena this year, and they’ve bragged about how much revenue it will produce. But will those dollars still come if Golden State falls too far from its dynastic status and fun style? With Kevin Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured and D'Angelo Russell causing fit concerns, expectations have dropped for next season. Still, the Warriors must maintain a certain level of entertainment (of which winning is the most important component) to appease their deep-pocketed fans.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are only on the fringe of the championship discussion, but they’re still in it. After getting swept the previous two first rounds, Portland redeemed itself with a run to the Western Conference finals last season. Damian Lillard (four years, super max) and C.J. McCollum (three years, $100 million) were rewarded with large contract extensions. It’s important to maintain the good feelings.

8. Miami Heat

In the five years since LeBron James left, the Heat have made the playoffs only twice and won a series only once. So, they paid substantial costs to get Jimmy Butler. The only way to maintain a winning culture is to win, and Butler can help with that. But for how long? He’s on the wrong side of 30 and has heavy mileage. Still, if he helps enough, Miami could make a splash in 2021 free agency.

9. Orlando Magic

A middling Eastern Conference playoff team doesn’t generate national buzz. But the Magic were so proud of their last season – their best in seven years – they spent big to keep their core intact. That pays off only if the winning continues.

10. Utah Jazz

By trading for Mike Conley and signing Bojan Bogdanovic, the Jazz showed they’re serious about winning now. Those veterans could have a limited shelf life. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert offer a longer window, but again, there’s more pressure on good teams.

11. Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ championship hopes likely left with Kyrie Irving. But next season is a great opportunity to pin their problems on him. If young players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown suddenly get right back on track, that’d reflect poorly on Irving (perhaps somewhat unfairly). With Kemba Walker, Boston could be quite good – just probably with a lower ceiling.

12. Phoenix Suns

Few outsiders expect much from the Suns, but that’s rarely the case inside Phoenix. Owner Robert Sarver is notoriously impatient. The Suns messed around in the draft, but credible point guard Ricky Rubio fills a massive hole, and other veterans are also incoming. Expect Phoenix to improve. Enough to satisfy everyone there? Who knows?

13. Washington Wizards

The Wizards kept Bradley Beal despite a ton of outside trade interest. He sounds happy in Washington for now, but his 2021 unrestricted free agency is rapidly approaching. The Wizards appear headed toward a lousy season. Will they do enough to keep Beal happy? This year could define the next era of Washington basketball.

14. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are the best team this low on the list. But they’re so young, and their core is locked in. It’s always important for good teams to win, but next season is far from make-or-break for Denver.

15. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets’ window opens next year, when Kevin Durant returns from his Achilles injury. In the meantime, Brooklyn would like to celebrate its coup in free agency with improvement next season. That especially shines the spotlight on Kyrie Irving, who gets another crack at leading a young supporting cast. If he fails again, that could expose the Nets to real cultural concerns before they even get rolling.

16. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers got younger and probably slightly worse this summer. That’s an acceptable tradeoff, one that comes with reduced expectations for next season. However, if Indiana falls further than expected, that could create real problems for the people responsible for the disapointment.

17. Detroit Pistons

Ho hum. They’ll likely be mediocre – maybe good enough to make the playoffs, maybe not. Same as always. A looming potential shakeup adds some pressure.

18. Sacramento Kings

The Kings’ breakthrough season prompted them to fill holes with savvy veterans. The hope is everyone coalesces into a winner. But even if Sacramento regresses, most of those new contracts look reasonable. More importantly, the young core still provides long-term hope.

19. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas has its top tandem in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. But both are young, and Porzingis is just coming off injury. There will be patience. The deep Mavericks could play well enough for pressure to build throughout the season.

20. New York Knicks

After striking out in free agency this summer, the Knicks left themselves the ability to open major cap space in 2020 or 2021. For now, the roster is full of spare parts unlikely to win much. The large New York fan base won’t quietly accept yet another losing season. Knicks owner James Dolan, who has frequently shifted between plans, is the big wildcard in the franchise’s overall patience level.

21. Charlotte Hornets

They stink. Their future looks dim. Everyone knows this. Still, losing stresses everyone involved.

22. New Orleans Pelicans

After Anthony Davis’ trade request, the Pelicans got a new lease on life with No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. New lead executive David Griffin adds credibility, and he has already added significant talent around Williamson. If this year goes well, great. If not, that’d be disappointing, but New Orleans still has time to establish a winning identity.

23. Chicago Bulls

Maybe the Bulls are good now. Maybe they’ll be better later. Maybe neither. But there enough avenues for Chicago to show progress that this season doesn’t present much stress. The Bulls could make the playoffs, have their young players show progress and/or tank to add another blue-chipper. It’s unlikely they miss on all three.

24. Cleveland Cavaliers

Near rock bottom, the Cavaliers just want to boost the value of a few key players. Cleveland’s top two young prospects – Collin Sexton and Darius Garland – are both point guards, and that could create complications. Kevin Love is on an expensive contract, and more injuries/aging could sink him as a trade chip. As far as winning, that’s barely a consideration.

25. San Antonio Spurs

The Tim Duncan era was so long and the handover to Kawhi Leonard so seamless, the Spurs still feel like they’re in the honeymoon of their five championships in 16 years (1999-2014). It’d be nice to break the consecutive-playoff-season record. But it’s just hard to get too worked up about this late-stage Gregg Popovich season that holds only modest expectations.

26. Minnesota Timberwolves

New team president Gersson Rosas inherited an inflexible, losing – but talented – team and did little with it. That means little expectation of a quick breakthrough, but a path toward overachieving exists. Well-liked Ryan Saunders getting his interim tag removed is just another reason to view this as a reset year.

27. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are in the thick of rebuilding. It’s too soon to expect much from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

28. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have such a deep young base – Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Cameron Reddish plus a couple extra future first-round picks. Atlanta can patiently let this group grow together without even moderate expectations yet.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City willingly entered rebuilding by trading Paul George and Russell Westbrook for a whole bunch of other teams’ picks. Though tanking themselves could help their long-term outlook, the Thunder can do whatever they want and let those picks roll in from the Clippers (including potentially lucrative ones originally belonging to the Heat) and Rockets. Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams even give Oklahoma City a chance to overachieve.

30. Toronto Raptors

Toronto can happily enjoy its championship – no matter what happens this season. Kawhi Leonard’s exit ended any expectations of a repeat. The Raptors should still be solid, but even if they’re not, that banner will hang forever.

Nineteen years later, Shaq still angry at reporter who denied him unanimous MVP

JIM RUYMEN/AFP/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 26, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

In a dominant, Hall-of-Fame career, Shaquille O’Neal was never more dominant than the 1999-2000 season: 29.7 points per game on 54.4 percent shooting, pulling down 13.6 rebounds a game, averaging three blocks a night, with a PER of 30.6 (and the other advanced stats loved him as well). It was ultimately a championship season for Shaq and the Lakers (the first year of the Shaq/Kobe era three-peat).

It was also his MVP season.

But he didn’t win it unanimously — by one vote. And 19 years later Shaq is still pissed about that. He was on Kristine Leahy’s show “Fair Game” on Fox Sports, she asked him about that and couldn’t get the question out of her mouth before he called out the reporter who did not vote for him.

“Fred Idiot Hickman. I hate him. I don’t need to talk to him. There’s nothing to apologize about. Because he destroyed history being an a******…He messed up history.”

Hickman, a longtime sports broadcaster who at the time worked for CNN, voted for Allen Iverson (who averaged 28.4 points and 4.7 assists per game that season, had a 20 PER and was well behind Shaq in other advanced stats, although those weren’t a thing at the time). Iverson actually finished seventh overall in MVP voting that season, it was Kevin Garnett second and Alonzo Mourning third. Iverson would go on to win the MVP the following year.

Because of that vote, Stephen Curry went on to be the first unanimous NBA MVP for his insane 2015-16 season.

As you can see, that still bothers Shaq. A lot.

 