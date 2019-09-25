Associated Press

The time Doc Rivers almost quit six days into Clippers’ job

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
This story is one of seemingly a thousand (some public, some not) that illustrate how chaotic things were when Donald Sterling owned the Clippers.

Doc Rivers is NBA coaching royalty, a championship coach (one of six now currently on an NBA sideline), a former NBA coach of the Year, and the kind of guy players — specifically Kawhi Leonard — love and want to play for. He’s a guy who played a big role in turning the Clippers around.

However, Rivers almost didn’t last six days on the Clippers job.

Rivers told the story to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times. It begins when Sterling tried to stop an already agreed to sign-and-trade to bring in J.J. Redick to Los Angeles. The Clippers’ coach explained what happened

“I was on the job for six days and I quit,” Rivers said. “The deal went through and everyone said it was a great deal. I flew back home to Orlando for a couple of days and I got a call from [former Clippers president] Andy Roeser saying Donald Sterling decided he didn’t want to do the deal. I said, ‘What do you mean? The deal is already done. JJ is a free agent. He backed out of a deal to sign with us. If we don’t do this deal we’ll never get another free agent. It’s our word.’”

“I got on the phone with Donald and he was telling me how great his word was,” Rivers said. … “I was in the airport parking lot screaming, ‘No, no, no, no! You’re not going to do this! This is my reputation!’ He just went on and on about his reputation and how great it was…

“Finally at the end of it I said, ‘If you don’t do the trade, I quit.’ He said, ‘You can’t quit, you signed a five-year deal, I’ll make sure you don’t coach anywhere!’ I said, ‘I’m fine with that. I’ll find a job…

The next morning, Roeser told Rivers the deal was done. “I still have no idea what happened,” Rivers said. “I guess Donald just changed his mind, but I had quit.”

Rivers was part of a wave that came in and worked to change the Clippers’ culture. Blake Griffin played a vital role in that — he not only was an elite talent, but he also has an incredible work ethic and Neil Olshey, among others, pushed the Clippers to start matching it off the court on the basketball side. Change did not come easy, something Rivers talks about in the L.A. Times story, which is why you should read it.

If you’re up for a deep dive into the sleazy world of Donald Sterling, check out the podcast series Ramona Shelburne of ESPN did on him, it’s nothing short of brilliant.

 

 

 

Chances Celtics, Jaylen Brown reach contract extension reportedly “pretty slim”

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The bill is coming due in Boston.

For years Boston was the team with promising young players and a treasure chest of draft picks. Now all those trade chips have been cashed in through a series of moves that didn’t pan out as well as Celtics’ fans hoped — and the bill is starting to come due on the picks they kept.

Starting with a potential rookie contract extension for Jaylen Brown, the two sides have until Oct. 21 to reach a deal. Although it is not likely to happen reports Sean Deveney at Heavy.com.

According to a league source, “the chance is pretty slim” that Brown signs a long-term deal with the team in the coming month. Around the league, the expectation is that Brown and the Celtics won’t come to a deal.

Brown would still be under contract for this season, at $6.5 million (that would be the case even with the extension). He would become a restricted free agent next summer, which means Boston would still control his rights and be able to match any contract offer he received.

There are a few key reasons an extension is unlikely. First, Boston with Danny Ainge has not been a team that agrees to a lot of extensions of rookie contracts. They didn’t with Kelly Olynyk, they took their time with Marcus Smart, and this summer rather than keep Terry Rozier he was packaged in a sign-and-trade with Charlotte for Kemba Walker.

Second, Boston is a capped out team the next couple of years. For example, they are $13 million below the tax line this season, and next season they will be flirting with it again (unless Gordon Hayward opts out of his $34.2 million final year then bolts the team, something that seems unlikely). Whatever salary the Celtics agree to for Brown could have them paying the tax.

Finally, there is the biggest obstacle: What is the salary figure for a Brown contract extension? The two sides are not going to see eye to eye on that.

To provide a little context, Brown had a somewhat down season early on (didn’t every Celtic) but bounced back later last season and averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds a game shooting 34.4 percent from three. However, in stretches, he looked much better than that, including having a strong run with Team USA this summer at the FIBA World Cup.

The Celtics are not going to give Brown a five-year, $168 million max extension, which is what Ben Simmons in Philadelphia and Jamal Murray in Denver got. The only other rookie extension agreed to so far this summer is Caris LeVert with the Nets for $52 million over three years, or $17.3 million a year average.

Boston may be open to re-signing Brown at a LeVert number, around $17 million or $18 million a year, but Brown certainly thinks he’s worth north of $20 million (especially after his strong FIBA performance). Brown may even believe that if he has a good season, then hits the restricted free agent market next summer in a very down free-agent class, some team may offer a max to try to poach him. Brown may want to bet on himself.

Everyone is going to let this play out, a deal is unlikely. But it’s something to watch as the season moves along — and remember Jayson Tatum becomes extension eligible next summer, too.

Brett Brown says Ben Simmons will not be in dunker’s spot, more in corner when off ball

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Last season in the playoffs, when the Sixers were in the second-round pushing the Raptors to the limit, late in games it was Jimmy Butler as the team’s primary shot creator. Ben Simmons, not a threat as a shooter off the ball, had been relegated to the dunker’s spot along the baseline (where Joel Embiid should patrol, mostly).

This season Butler spending the winter in Miami and the Sixers will go back to having the ball in the hands of Simmons a lot more to be a shot creator. However, what happens when Embiid has the ball in the post or Tobias Harris is the guys creating shots? Does Simmons slide back to the dunker’s spot?

No, expect him in the corner, Sixers coach Brett Brown said Wednesday.

That would be the same Ben Simmons who has never taken a corner three in an NBA game. Not one. Overall he is 0-of-17 from three for his career (although, to be fair eight of those shots were beyond halfcourt heaves, so he’s really just 0-of-9… which doesn’t sound much better).

Simmons can cut out of that spot, the Sixers are especially good at making seemingly random cuts when the ball is in the post and the defense is focused on Embiid. Simmons benefits from that and can from the corner.

“We get the ball to Ben and there’s different actions that can happen behind it,” Brown told NBC Sports Philadelphia in March. “There is a randomness to possibilities that has helped us. But the real key is movement. Playing static is not how we want to play with Ben Simmons on a back down.”

Also notice Brown said today, “at the start of the year.” This is how he hopes it will work out, but he realizes he’s going to have to adjust on the fly.

Brown also said Simmons is more confident in his jump shot now, so we may see more of it.

Simmons is going to have to prove he has a jumper to everyone, particularly opposing defenses, which will continue to back off him and dare him to shoot until he makes them pay consistently.

 

Ryan Anderson reportedly returning to Houston on non-guaranteed contract

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
From 2016-18, Ryan Anderson was a solid stretch big in Houston, hitting 335 three-pointers in that time. Last season he left but struggled in Phoenix and Miami (the Heat waived and stretched him in July).

Now he’s going back to Houston, a team with some available roster spots and minutes. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The Rockets signed Anderson to four-year, $80 million contract in 2016 but moved him in a salary dump before last season to Phoenix. The Suns traded Anderson to the Heat, who this summer waived and stretched him — and that contract is still paying Anderson more than the veteran minimum the Rockets deal will.

If Anderson can regain his form — he shot just 30 percent overall and 22.5 percent from three last season — there is a natural fit with the Rockets. P.J. Tucker will start at the four, and behind him it’s Gary Clark. It’s possible to see Anderson coming off the bench for 15 or so minutes a night as a good drive-and-kick option for both James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Anderson also played about a quarter of his minutes as a backup center in small-ball lineups last time he was in Houston, giving the team versatility. Not much defense, but offensive versatility.

For you salary cap nerds out there, if Anderson sticks with the Rockets the Heat save a little money on the stretch provision.

The Rockets will actually have to cut another non-guaranteed contract before signing Anderson (they already had the training camp maximum of 20). Houston has an interesting camp with actual position battles, they have just nine guaranteed contracts and the other 11 players in camp — of which five or six will make the opening day roster — are on non-guaranteed deals.

Magic release hype video for Markelle Fultz, who will ‘participate fully’ in camp

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
If your team just acquired a player that had battled some combination of injuries and confidence issues, leading him to struggle mightily during his two years in the NBA — where he has played in just 33 games — would you try to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible until he found his way, or would you release a hype video?

Here is the Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz hype video.

 

An Associated Press story by Tim Reynolds had this quote from team president Jeff Weltman:

“We’re going to remain patient,” Weltman said. “We’re not going to put expectations or timelines on his development. He hasn’t played basketball in a year. He’s played 33 games total in his career. So it’s going to unfold the way it unfolds.”

No expectations — but we will release a hype video or two.

Just a reminder because it’s that time of year: edited videos of guys working out and draining uncontested jumpers in a gym are less meaningful than a celebrity saying they will leave the country if Candidate X is elected president. Do not take them seriously. The reports out of practice were that Fultz had some nice jumpers, some that missed badly, he looked okay but his form still does not look smooth like it did at Washington.

What we do know about Fultz is that he will be all-in for Orlando’s training camp. Josh Robbins of the Athletic had this:

Fultz himself said this to the AP:

“Man, I always have joy every time I step in here no matter what’s going on,” Fultz said after his workout. “As I learned quickly, you can’t take it for granted. You never know when it’s going to get stripped away from you…

“I was the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Fultz said. “I knew that I work hard and what I can do on the basketball court. That’s all that matters.”

There are a lot of people around the league rooting for Fultz, including the Magic organization, which picked up his $12 million option for the 2020-21 season, too. Fultz is going to get his chance, this is a good Magic team but one devoid of guys who can create their own shot from the wing. Fultz has the skill set to bring that to the table.

He just has to ignore the hype and do it now.

 

 

 