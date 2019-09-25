Getty Images

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant is right, Warriors did play more iso against best defenses

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
“The motion offense we run in Golden State, it only works to a certain point. We can totally rely on our system for maybe the first two rounds. Then the next two rounds we’re going to have to mix in individual play. We’ve got to throw teams off, because they’re smarter in that round of playoffs. So now I have to dive into my bag, deep, to create stuff on my own, off the dribble, isos, pick-and-rolls, more so than let the offense create points for me.”

That was Kevin Durant speaking to Wall Street Journal’s J.R. Moehringer about the Warriors offense and KD’s role in it.

A lot of people wanted to take that as an insult to Steve Kerr and his Warriors’ offense. Not Kerr. He thinks Durant is right, he told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I wasn’t at all offended what Kevin said because it’s basically the truth,” Kerr said. “You look at any system, I mean, I played the triangle with Michael Jordan. The offense ran a lot smoother all regular season and the first couple rounds of the playoffs than it did in the conference finals and Finals. It just did.”

Kerr continued: “That’s why guys like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are who they are. They can transcend any defense. But defenses in the playoffs, deep in the playoffs, combined with the physicality of the game — where refs can’t possibly call a foul every time — means that superstars have to take over. No system is just going to dice a Finals defense up. You have to rely on individual play. I didn’t look at (his comment) as offensive. I look at that as fact…

“For us, with Kevin, I look at the ’16-17 season, his first year, as really our apex,” Kerr said. “We had great offenses every year. But that year, we had a great combination of movement and flow and systemic success combined with the brilliance of his 1-on-1 play. That was the peak of our offense functioning.”

Durant is one of the better isolation players this game has ever seen, the Warriors would have been doing themselves a disservice not to use that skill. They didn’t need it every night, not with skill on their roster and the buy-in for the system the team had, but in big moments you lean on a guy like Durant. It was most evident at the end of the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were able to create some isolation offense and the Warriors needed their guy to do the same. Durant was that guy.

Some people want Durant’s exit from Golden State to be an acrimonious divorce with shots fired. Sorry, it’s not The War of the Roses. Maybe a better explanation is that the two sides grew apart. That doesn’t mean everything was or is perfect between the sides, but it’s not venomous. Durant just felt it was time for a change.

Kerr is good with Durant and good with his comments about the Warriors’ offense. They’ve moved on. We can too.

Magic release hype video for Markelle Fultz, who will ‘participate fully’ in camp

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
If your team just acquired a player that had battled some combination of injuries and confidence issues, leading him to struggle mightily during his two years in the NBA — where he has played in just 33 games — would you try to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible until he found his way, or would you release a hype video?

Here is the Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz hype video.

 

An Associated Press story by Tim Reynolds had this quote from team president Jeff Weltman:

“We’re going to remain patient,” Weltman said. “We’re not going to put expectations or timelines on his development. He hasn’t played basketball in a year. He’s played 33 games total in his career. So it’s going to unfold the way it unfolds.”

No expectations — but we will release a hype video or two.

Just a reminder because it’s that time of year: edited videos of guys working out and draining uncontested jumpers in a gym are less meaningful than a celebrity saying they will leave the country if Candidate X is elected president. Do not take them seriously. The reports out of practice were that Fultz had some nice jumpers, some that missed badly, he looked okay but his form still does not look smooth like it did at Washington.

What we do know about Fultz is that he will be all-in for Orlando’s training camp. Josh Robbins of the Athletic had this:

Fultz himself said this to the AP:

“Man, I always have joy every time I step in here no matter what’s going on,” Fultz said after his workout. “As I learned quickly, you can’t take it for granted. You never know when it’s going to get stripped away from you…

“I was the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Fultz said. “I knew that I work hard and what I can do on the basketball court. That’s all that matters.”

There are a lot of people around the league rooting for Fultz, including the Magic organization, which picked up his $12 million option for the 2020-21 season, too. Fultz is going to get his chance, this is a good Magic team but one devoid of guys who can create their own shot from the wing. Fultz has the skill set to bring that to the table.

He just has to ignore the hype and do it now.

 

 

 

Kyrie Irving suffers facial fracture, listed as day-to-day for Brooklyn

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson was not part of the team’s media day on Tuesday because he was at the hospital with Kyrie Irving, who had taken an elbow to the face and had to be checked out. Later in the day, the reports came that Irving was “okay.”

I guess it depends on how you define okay because he did suffer a facial fracture.

Again, this doesn’t appear to be serious in a “he’s going to miss regular-season games” kind of way, but it’s also not good to have a fractured face. This early in the preseason the Nets can go easy on Irving and make sure he’s healthy before he gets back into any contact.

Irving will be the guy with the ball in his hands for the Nets, a team with some interesting players — Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, a minutes battle at center between DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen — that don’t necessarily fit smoothly together. It’s going to take smart point guard play and strong leadership to help mold this team.

Is Irving up to that task? He’ll have to get healthy first before answering.

Spencer Dinwiddie sees irony in NBA tampering crackdown after non-traditional teams win

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The NBA, led by Commissioner Adam Silver, is cracking down on tampering. Larger fines, stricter enforcement, and an effort to create a “culture of compliance” are all part of the new drive.

What sparked it? Two things. First, that a free agent in Kawhi Leonard reached out to Paul George and convinced him to leave the Thunder and join forces on the Clippers. The other was Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant deciding to head to the Nets before free agency even officially started.

Spencer Dinwiddie helped recruit Irving to Brooklyn, and he sees it as ironic that when the biggest brands — the Lakers and Knicks — don’t win the race for the biggest stars, suddenly tampering is an issue. Here’s what Dinwiddie told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“You mean when non-traditional powers like the Nets and the Clippers win?” Dinwiddie laughed. “What you’re saying is, if it’d been the Lakers and the Knicks that won it wouldn’t be a problem, but because it’s the Clippers and the Nets that won it’s an issue? You said it, not me.”

The suits at the league office would argue that the pushback against tampering came from owners of smaller to mid-sized markets who just want a level playing field. The Nets and Clippers are certainly not the games biggest brands, but they are in the league’s biggest markets.

Still, the teams that won are the overlooked teams in those markets. The second sons. The timing is still that when they won it was time to enforce the rules. Dinwiddie isn’t wrong about that.

This crackdown on tampering and “culture of conformity” makes a good headline… and then the massive free agent class of 2021 hits. When franchise-changing talents potentially become available — Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Bradley Beal, and more — does anybody think teams will not tamper to try to land them?

PBT Podcast: Golden State Warriors season preview with Logan Murdock

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Now what happens?

Kevin Durant is gone, switching coasts and conferences. Also gone are some of the veterans — Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston — that provided depth and continuity. Even gone is Oakland, with the Warriors moving into the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco this season.

Everything feels different with the Golden State Warriors, but write them off at your own peril. They still have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they added an All-Star in D'Angelo Russell, they likely get Klay Thompson back late in the season. Plus, after years of contending, they have earned some institutional trust.

Is all of that enough in a deep West? Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area joins me to answer that question and talk all things Warriors and the West in this season preview. The West may be wide open this season, but if the Warriors can stay healthy and things break their way… watch out.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.