Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Spencer Dinwiddie sees irony in NBA tampering crackdown after non-traditional teams win

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA, led by Commissioner Adam Silver, is cracking down on tampering. Larger fines, stricter enforcement, and an effort to create a “culture of compliance” are all part of the new drive.

What sparked it? Two things. First, that a free agent in Kawhi Leonard reached out to Paul George and convinced him to leave the Thunder and join forces on the Clippers. The other was Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant deciding to head to the Nets before free agency even officially started.

Spencer Dinwiddie helped recruit Irving to Brooklyn, and he sees it as ironic that when the biggest brands — the Lakers and Knicks — don’t win the race for the biggest stars, suddenly tampering is an issue. Here’s what Dinwiddie told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“You mean when non-traditional powers like the Nets and the Clippers win?” Dinwiddie laughed. “What you’re saying is, if it’d been the Lakers and the Knicks that won it wouldn’t be a problem, but because it’s the Clippers and the Nets that won it’s an issue? You said it, not me.”

The suits at the league office would argue that the pushback against tampering came from owners of smaller to mid-sized markets who just want a level playing field. The Nets and Clippers are certainly not the games biggest brands, but they are in the league’s biggest markets.

Still, the teams that won are the overlooked teams in those markets. The second sons. The timing is still that when they won it was time to enforce the rules. Dinwiddie isn’t wrong about that.

This crackdown on tampering and “culture of conformity” makes a good headline… and then the massive free agent class of 2021 hits. When franchise-changing talents potentially become available — Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Bradley Beal, and more — does anybody think teams will not tamper to try to land them?

PBT Podcast: Golden State Warriors season preview with Logan Murdock

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now what happens?

Kevin Durant is gone, switching coasts and conferences. Also gone are some of the veterans — Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston — that provided depth and continuity. Even gone is Oakland, with the Warriors moving into the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco this season.

Everything feels different with the Golden State Warriors, but write them off at your own peril. They still have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they added an All-Star in D'Angelo Russell, they likely get Klay Thompson back late in the season. Plus, after years of contending, they have earned some institutional trust.

Is all of that enough in a deep West? Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area joins me to answer that question and talk all things Warriors and the West in this season preview. The West may be wide open this season, but if the Warriors can stay healthy and things break their way… watch out.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Dwight Howard says he has been inspired by the play of Draymond Green

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
3 Comments

Dwight Howard continues to say all the right things.

Which is both irrelevant — it’s about actions, not words — and has been enough to win over first Jason Kidd then the Lakers organization (to a degree, he doesn’t have a guaranteed contract) to give him a shot as their center after DeMarcus Cousins went down injured.

Howard’s “I have seen the light” media tour continued with a sitdown with Shams Charania of The Athletic where Howard praises the play of Draymond Green and said the Warriors’ lynchpin and former Defensive Player of the Year inspired him.

“I hated Draymond. I’m like, ‘This dude is a**.’ But I sat back this year and really watched everything he did and I was really impressed. They said he might not have been the best shooter, that’s fine he’s going to shoot with confidence when he get that shot. He might have a shot, but instead of shooting it he’s going to have to find the best shooter on the team at the right time and make the right play. I was like ‘Man, I really like that.’ And if he know the game is getting out of hand he’ll go and take three or four charges. He’ll try to get all the rebounds. Just all the little things he did that might not show up on the stat sheet.”

That’s Howard saying all the right things.

He’s said the right things before, then has turned around been selfish, has not been the guy willing to do all those little things that might not show up in the stat sheet. Maybe this time will be different because he’s matured, because LeBron James will keep him in line, and because he knows this is his last NBA contract if he doesn’t. Maybe. But Howard will have to prove it.

If he does that’s a big boost for the Lakers.

Three coaches on hottest seats entering 2019-20 NBA season

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 25, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

The 2016-17 season was a rarity: No coaches got fired. Since, three coaches have gotten fired each of the last two seasons.

Which three coaches are most likely to be fired during next season?

Mike D’Antoni (Rockets)

When D’Antoni rejected a contract extension, Rockets owner Tilman Ferttita said D’Antoni’s agent did Fertitta a favor because that’d make firing D’Antoni easier.

Maybe Fertitta worded that more harshly than intended. He has also praised D’Antoni and even predicted the coach would return in 2020.

But that sure sounded revealing.

D’Antoni is guiding a team with sky-high internal expectations, an upgraded roster and a clicking tock. James Harden and Russell Westbrook are a tricky fit. This job is a pressure cooker.

Complicating matters, D’Antoni is in the last year of his contract. In extension negotiations, the sides couldn’t even agree on what was offered. Lame-duck status alone isn’t enough to sink a season, but Houston players know that if they develop a problem with D’Antoni, they might be able to get him fired.

It sounds like Fertitta is already at least considering the possibility.

Frank Vogel (Lakers)

Vogel said he’s not worried about assistant coach Jason Kidd undermining him. Vogel said he feels supported by LeBron James.

Good luck with all that.

Vogel enters his first season with the Lakers facing threats from within – both below and above. Lakers management has a clear affinity for Kidd, who’s not against pursuing the Lakers’ occupied head-coaching position. LeBron is notoriously tricky to coach.

I thought Vogel was a good coach, but he was quite uninspiring with the Magic. He’ll have little margin for error in Los Angeles. The Lakers have championship expectations with LeBron, Anthony Davis and a better-fitting supporting cast. LeBron, 34, can’t afford to waste another season.

Vogel has a lot on his plate – managing stars, fitting together a mostly new rotation and fending off any desire to elevate Kidd. Slip in any area, and it could cost Vogel his job.

Luke Walton (Kings)

Walton is on this list for far more unfortunate reasons. In April, Kelli Tennant sued Walton for sexual assault and harassment. Walton denied the claims. The NBA and Kings investigated and found no wrongdoing.

However, Tennant refused to participate in the investigation. That allows the possibility for more information to emerge through her lawsuit, and that leaves open the possibility of Walton losing his job.

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is right, they did play more iso against best defenses

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“The motion offense we run in Golden State, it only works to a certain point. We can totally rely on our system for maybe the first two rounds. Then the next two rounds we’re going to have to mix in individual play. We’ve got to throw teams off, because they’re smarter in that round of playoffs. So now I have to dive into my bag, deep, to create stuff on my own, off the dribble, isos, pick-and-rolls, more so than let the offense create points for me.”

That was Kevin Durant speaking to Wall Street Journal’s J.R. Moehringer about the Warriors offense and KD’s role in it.

A lot of people wanted to take that as an insult to Steve Kerr and his Warriors’ offense. Not Kerr. He thinks Durant is right, he told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I wasn’t at all offended what Kevin said because it’s basically the truth,” Kerr said. “You look at any system, I mean, I played the triangle with Michael Jordan. The offense ran a lot smoother all regular season and the first couple rounds of the playoffs than it did in the conference finals and Finals. It just did.”

Kerr continued: “That’s why guys like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are who they are. They can transcend any defense. But defenses in the playoffs, deep in the playoffs, combined with the physicality of the game — where refs can’t possibly call a foul every time — means that superstars have to take over. No system is just going to dice a Finals defense up. You have to rely on individual play. I didn’t look at (his comment) as offensive. I look at that as fact…

“For us, with Kevin, I look at the ’16-17 season, his first year, as really our apex,” Kerr said. “We had great offenses every year. But that year, we had a great combination of movement and flow and systemic success combined with the brilliance of his 1-on-1 play. That was the peak of our offense functioning.”

Durant is one of the better isolation players this game has ever seen, the Warriors would have been doing themselves a disservice not to use that skill. They didn’t need it every night, not with skill on their roster and the buy-in for the system the team had, but in big moments you lean on a guy like Durant. It was most evident at the end of the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were able to create some isolation offense and the Warriors needed their guy to do the same. Durant was that guy.

Some people want Durant’s exit from Golden State to be an acrimonious divorce with shots fired. Sorry, it’s not The War of the Roses. Maybe a better explanation is that the two sides grew apart. That doesn’t mean everything was or is perfect between the sides, but it’s not venomous. Durant just felt it was time for a change.

Kerr is good with Durant and good with his comments about the Warriors’ offense. They’ve moved on. We can too.