Ryan Anderson reportedly returning to Houston on non-guaranteed contract

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
From 2016-18, Ryan Anderson was a solid stretch big in Houston, hitting 335 three-pointers in that time. Last season he left but struggled in Phoenix and Miami (the Heat waived and stretched him in July).

Now he’s going back to Houston, a team with some available roster spots and minutes. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The Rockets signed Anderson to four-year, $80 million contract in 2016 but moved him in a salary dump before last season to Phoenix. The Suns traded Anderson to the Heat, who this summer waived and stretched him — and that contract is still paying Anderson more than the veteran minimum the Rockets deal will.

If Anderson can regain his form — he shot just 30 percent overall and 22.5 percent from three last season — there is a natural fit with the Rockets. P.J. Tucker will start at the four, and behind him it’s Gary Clark. It’s possible to see Anderson coming off the bench for 15 or so minutes a night as a good drive-and-kick option for both James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Anderson also played about a quarter of his minutes as a backup center in small-ball lineups last time he was in Houston, giving the team versatility. Not much defense, but offensive versatility.

For you salary cap nerds out there, if Anderson sticks with the Rockets the Heat save a little money on the stretch provision.

The Rockets will actually have to cut another non-guaranteed contract before signing Anderson (they already had the training camp maximum of 20). Houston has an interesting camp with actual position battles, they have just nine guaranteed contracts and the other 11 players in camp — of which five or six will make the opening day roster — are on non-guaranteed deals.

Brett Brown says Ben Simmons will not be in dunker’s spot, more in corner when off ball

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Last season in the playoffs, when the Sixers were in the second-round pushing the Raptors to the limit, late in games it was Jimmy Butler as the team’s primary shot creator. Ben Simmons, not a threat as a shooter off the ball, had been relegated to the dunker’s spot along the baseline (where Joel Embiid should patrol, mostly).

This season Butler spending the winter in Miami and the Sixers will go back to having the ball in the hands of Simmons a lot more to be a shot creator. However, what happens when Embiid has the ball in the post or Tobias Harris is the guys creating shots? Does Simmons slide back to the dunker’s spot?

No, expect him in the corner, Sixers coach Brett Brown said Wednesday.

That would be the same Ben Simmons who has never taken a corner three in an NBA game. Not one. Overall he is 0-of-17 from three for his career (although, to be fair eight of those shots were beyond halfcourt heaves, so he’s really just 0-of-9… which doesn’t sound much better).

Simmons can cut out of that spot, the Sixers are especially good at making seemingly random cuts when the ball is in the post and the defense is focused on Embiid. Simmons benefits from that and can from the corner.

“We get the ball to Ben and there’s different actions that can happen behind it,” Brown told NBC Sports Philadelphia in March. “There is a randomness to possibilities that has helped us. But the real key is movement. Playing static is not how we want to play with Ben Simmons on a back down.”

Also notice Brown said today, “at the start of the year.” This is how he hopes it will work out, but he realizes he’s going to have to adjust on the fly.

Brown also said Simmons is more confident in his jump shot now, so we may see more of it.

Simmons is going to have to prove he has a jumper to everyone, particularly opposing defenses, which will continue to back off him and dare him to shoot until he makes them pay consistently.

 

Magic release hype video for Markelle Fultz, who will ‘participate fully’ in camp

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
If your team just acquired a player that had battled some combination of injuries and confidence issues, leading him to struggle mightily during his two years in the NBA — where he has played in just 33 games — would you try to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible until he found his way, or would you release a hype video?

Here is the Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz hype video.

 

An Associated Press story by Tim Reynolds had this quote from team president Jeff Weltman:

“We’re going to remain patient,” Weltman said. “We’re not going to put expectations or timelines on his development. He hasn’t played basketball in a year. He’s played 33 games total in his career. So it’s going to unfold the way it unfolds.”

No expectations — but we will release a hype video or two.

Just a reminder because it’s that time of year: edited videos of guys working out and draining uncontested jumpers in a gym are less meaningful than a celebrity saying they will leave the country if Candidate X is elected president. Do not take them seriously. The reports out of practice were that Fultz had some nice jumpers, some that missed badly, he looked okay but his form still does not look smooth like it did at Washington.

What we do know about Fultz is that he will be all-in for Orlando’s training camp. Josh Robbins of the Athletic had this:

Fultz himself said this to the AP:

“Man, I always have joy every time I step in here no matter what’s going on,” Fultz said after his workout. “As I learned quickly, you can’t take it for granted. You never know when it’s going to get stripped away from you…

“I was the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Fultz said. “I knew that I work hard and what I can do on the basketball court. That’s all that matters.”

There are a lot of people around the league rooting for Fultz, including the Magic organization, which picked up his $12 million option for the 2020-21 season, too. Fultz is going to get his chance, this is a good Magic team but one devoid of guys who can create their own shot from the wing. Fultz has the skill set to bring that to the table.

He just has to ignore the hype and do it now.

 

 

 

Kyrie Irving suffers facial fracture, listed as day-to-day for Brooklyn

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson was not part of the team’s media day on Tuesday because he was at the hospital with Kyrie Irving, who had taken an elbow to the face and had to be checked out. Later in the day, the reports came that Irving was “okay.”

I guess it depends on how you define okay because he did suffer a facial fracture.

Again, this doesn’t appear to be serious in a “he’s going to miss regular-season games” kind of way, but it’s also not good to have a fractured face. This early in the preseason the Nets can go easy on Irving and make sure he’s healthy before he gets back into any contact.

Irving will be the guy with the ball in his hands for the Nets, a team with some interesting players — Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, a minutes battle at center between DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen — that don’t necessarily fit smoothly together. It’s going to take smart point guard play and strong leadership to help mold this team.

Is Irving up to that task? He’ll have to get healthy first before answering.

Spencer Dinwiddie sees irony in NBA tampering crackdown after non-traditional teams win

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The NBA, led by Commissioner Adam Silver, is cracking down on tampering. Larger fines, stricter enforcement, and an effort to create a “culture of compliance” are all part of the new drive.

What sparked it? Two things. First, that a free agent in Kawhi Leonard reached out to Paul George and convinced him to leave the Thunder and join forces on the Clippers. The other was Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant deciding to head to the Nets before free agency even officially started.

Spencer Dinwiddie helped recruit Irving to Brooklyn, and he sees it as ironic that when the biggest brands — the Lakers and Knicks — don’t win the race for the biggest stars, suddenly tampering is an issue. Here’s what Dinwiddie told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“You mean when non-traditional powers like the Nets and the Clippers win?” Dinwiddie laughed. “What you’re saying is, if it’d been the Lakers and the Knicks that won it wouldn’t be a problem, but because it’s the Clippers and the Nets that won it’s an issue? You said it, not me.”

The suits at the league office would argue that the pushback against tampering came from owners of smaller to mid-sized markets who just want a level playing field. The Nets and Clippers are certainly not the games biggest brands, but they are in the league’s biggest markets.

Still, the teams that won are the overlooked teams in those markets. The second sons. The timing is still that when they won it was time to enforce the rules. Dinwiddie isn’t wrong about that.

This crackdown on tampering and “culture of conformity” makes a good headline… and then the massive free agent class of 2021 hits. When franchise-changing talents potentially become available — Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Bradley Beal, and more — does anybody think teams will not tamper to try to land them?