Dwight Howard says he has been inspired by the play of Draymond Green

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Dwight Howard continues to say all the right things.

Which is both irrelevant — it’s about actions, not words — and has been enough to win over first Jason Kidd then the Lakers organization (to a degree, he doesn’t have a guaranteed contract) to give him a shot as their center after DeMarcus Cousins went down injured.

Howard’s “I have seen the light” media tour continued with a sitdown with Shams Charania of The Athletic where Howard praises the play of Draymond Green and said the Warriors’ lynchpin and former Defensive Player of the Year inspired him.

“I hated Draymond. I’m like, ‘This dude is a**.’ But I sat back this year and really watched everything he did and I was really impressed. They said he might not have been the best shooter, that’s fine he’s going to shoot with confidence when he get that shot. He might have a shot, but instead of shooting it he’s going to have to find the best shooter on the team at the right time and make the right play. I was like ‘Man, I really like that.’ And if he know the game is getting out of hand he’ll go and take three or four charges. He’ll try to get all the rebounds. Just all the little things he did that might not show up on the stat sheet.”

That’s Howard saying all the right things.

He’s said the right things before, then has turned around been selfish, has not been the guy willing to do all those little things that might not show up in the stat sheet. Maybe this time will be different because he’s matured, because LeBron James will keep him in line, and because he knows this is his last NBA contract if he doesn’t. Maybe. But Howard will have to prove it.

If he does that’s a big boost for the Lakers.

Three coaches on hottest seats entering 2019-20 NBA season

By Dan FeldmanSep 25, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

The 2016-17 season was a rarity: No coaches got fired. Since, three coaches have gotten fired each of the last two seasons.

Which three coaches are most likely to be fired during next season?

Mike D’Antoni (Rockets)

When D’Antoni rejected a contract extension, Rockets owner Tilman Ferttita said D’Antoni’s agent did Fertitta a favor because that’d make firing D’Antoni easier.

Maybe Fertitta worded that more harshly than intended. He has also praised D’Antoni and even predicted the coach would return in 2020.

But that sure sounded revealing.

D’Antoni is guiding a team with sky-high internal expectations, an upgraded roster and a clicking tock. James Harden and Russell Westbrook are a tricky fit. This job is a pressure cooker.

Complicating matters, D’Antoni is in the last year of his contract. In extension negotiations, the sides couldn’t even agree on what was offered. Lame-duck status alone isn’t enough to sink a season, but Houston players know that if they develop a problem with D’Antoni, they might be able to get him fired.

It sounds like Fertitta is already at least considering the possibility.

Frank Vogel (Lakers)

Vogel said he’s not worried about assistant coach Jason Kidd undermining him. Vogel said he feels supported by LeBron James.

Good luck with all that.

Vogel enters his first season with the Lakers facing threats from within – both below and above. Lakers management has a clear affinity for Kidd, who’s not against pursuing the Lakers’ occupied head-coaching position. LeBron is notoriously tricky to coach.

I thought Vogel was a good coach, but he was quite uninspiring with the Magic. He’ll have little margin for error in Los Angeles. The Lakers have championship expectations with LeBron, Anthony Davis and a better-fitting supporting cast. LeBron, 34, can’t afford to waste another season.

Vogel has a lot on his plate – managing stars, fitting together a mostly new rotation and fending off any desire to elevate Kidd. Slip in any area, and it could cost Vogel his job.

Luke Walton (Kings)

Walton is on this list for far more unfortunate reasons. In April, Kelli Tennant sued Walton for sexual assault and harassment. Walton denied the claims. The NBA and Kings investigated and found no wrongdoing.

However, Tennant refused to participate in the investigation. That allows the possibility for more information to emerge through her lawsuit, and that leaves open the possibility of Walton losing his job.

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is right, they did play more iso against best defenses

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
“The motion offense we run in Golden State, it only works to a certain point. We can totally rely on our system for maybe the first two rounds. Then the next two rounds we’re going to have to mix in individual play. We’ve got to throw teams off, because they’re smarter in that round of playoffs. So now I have to dive into my bag, deep, to create stuff on my own, off the dribble, isos, pick-and-rolls, more so than let the offense create points for me.”

That was Kevin Durant speaking to Wall Street Journal’s J.R. Moehringer about the Warriors offense and KD’s role in it.

A lot of people wanted to take that as an insult to Steve Kerr and his Warriors’ offense. Not Kerr. He thinks Durant is right, he told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I wasn’t at all offended what Kevin said because it’s basically the truth,” Kerr said. “You look at any system, I mean, I played the triangle with Michael Jordan. The offense ran a lot smoother all regular season and the first couple rounds of the playoffs than it did in the conference finals and Finals. It just did.”

Kerr continued: “That’s why guys like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are who they are. They can transcend any defense. But defenses in the playoffs, deep in the playoffs, combined with the physicality of the game — where refs can’t possibly call a foul every time — means that superstars have to take over. No system is just going to dice a Finals defense up. You have to rely on individual play. I didn’t look at (his comment) as offensive. I look at that as fact…

“For us, with Kevin, I look at the ’16-17 season, his first year, as really our apex,” Kerr said. “We had great offenses every year. But that year, we had a great combination of movement and flow and systemic success combined with the brilliance of his 1-on-1 play. That was the peak of our offense functioning.”

Durant is one of the better isolation players this game has ever seen, the Warriors would have been doing themselves a disservice not to use that skill. They didn’t need it every night, not with skill on their roster and the buy-in for the system the team had, but in big moments you lean on a guy like Durant. It was most evident at the end of the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were able to create some isolation offense and the Warriors needed their guy to do the same. Durant was that guy.

Some people want Durant’s exit from Golden State to be an acrimonious divorce with shots fired. Sorry, it’s not The War of the Roses. Maybe a better explanation is that the two sides grew apart. That doesn’t mean everything was or is perfect between the sides, but it’s not venomous. Durant just felt it was time for a change.

Kerr is good with Durant and good with his comments about the Warriors’ offense. They’ve moved on. We can too.

NBA players’ favorite new investment? Veggie burger companies.

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
For years now, if you headed to a modern burger joint or gastropub, some pretty good veggie burgers would be on the menu.

Now, however, you don’t have to go to a hipster spot for a good veggie burger. Thanks to big brands such as Beyond Meat and the Impossible Burger, you can get a plant-based Whopper at Burger King, or Famous Star at Carl’s Jr., or plant-based tacos at Del Taco, or plant-based sausages at Dunkin’. And the list goes on and on and on, right down to being able to buy plant-based burgers at your local grocery store and cooking them on your own grill.

Plant-based proteins are everywhere — and some NBA players are making a killing off it.

A number of NBA players were early investors in the product, before Beyond Meat went public, something Chris Ballard reports on at Sports Illustrated. These players, already well off, made a killing (so to speak) when the stock price for Beyond Meat opened at $25 a share in May and, as of this writing, was at $140.

Among those fortunate few was a cohort of NBA players; in addition to J.J. Redick, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul, investors included Victor Oladipo, Harrison Barnes and DeAndre Jordan, none of whom, it’s safe to say, needed a windfall. Most weren’t in it for the cash; rather, they are both converts and proselytizers. Some, like Paul and Redick, eat both plant and animal protein. Others, like Jordan—who was recently in New York hyping the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich at Dunkin’ Donuts—have gone, as Redick says, “full vegan on us.”

The NBA connection makes sense, at least in one respect. Today’s players are constantly seeking micro advantages. The Lakers traveled with a bone broth chef at Kobe Bryant’s behest; LeBron James uses cryotherapy. If a plant-based diet really can extend a playing career—as Brown contends and many believe—then reducing meat intake is worth the trade-off.

For the players, this investment works on a few levels.

First, yes they have made a lot of money (not that they were not already wealthy). Second, it ties into a healthy diet, something players are more and more focused on (and a growing number of players, such as Jordan, do not eat meat anymore). Third, plant-based proteins are simply better for the environment, something that generally matters a lot more to people the age of NBA players than it does to people the age of politicians in Washington.

“I think that’s a societal change in that there are a lot of pillars of masculinity that we’re stripping down and have been for the last few years and rightfully so,” says the 35-year-old Redick. “To use a phrase that I don’t often use, the NBA is very much a woke league. It’s at the forefront of a lot of things—training, fashion, food, diet. A lot of things that have happened in a macro way with society [are reflected in] these micro changes in the NBA.”

How healthy these plant-based burgers actually are for you is up for debate (like a beef burger, you probably shouldn’t eat one every day), but it is unquestionably a trend that is not only taking off but also is not going away. For many people, this is an option they want.

Some NBA players just got lucky to make even more money off it.

 

Kyrie Irving “okay” after being elbowed in head in practice, going to hospital

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Nets’ coach Kenny Atkinson did not attend the team’s media day on Tuesday, but he had a good reason:

He had gone to the hospital with Kyrie Irving, who had taken an elbow to the head during a pickup game at the team’s facility. It was serious enough that the Nets decided to get things checked out.

However, it apparently is not that serious.

Hopefully, this really is nothing.

After a season where Irving did not connect (to put it very kindly) with a good young core of players in Boston, the pressure is on him to show something different in Brooklyn this season with Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and others. The Nets, a playoff team in the East a year ago, should be better this season with Irving. Should. And while the team says Kevin Durant will not play this season, if that changes some time after the All-Star break, the Nets become a potential threat to 76ers and Bucks on top of the East.

But to get there, Irving has to do more than just put up numbers. Team GM Sean Marks is confident he will.

 