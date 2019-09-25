Getty Images

Dwight Howard inspired by play of Draymond Green

By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
6 Comments

Dwight Howard continues to say all the right things.

Which is both irrelevant — it’s about actions, not words — and has been enough to win over first Jason Kidd then the Lakers organization (to a degree, he doesn’t have a guaranteed contract) to give him a shot as their center after DeMarcus Cousins went down injured.

Howard’s “I have seen the light” media tour continued with a sitdown with Shams Charania of The Athletic where Howard praises the play of Draymond Green and said the Warriors’ lynchpin and former Defensive Player of the Year inspired him.

“I hated Draymond. I’m like, ‘This dude is a**.’ But I sat back this year and really watched everything he did and I was really impressed. They said he might not have been the best shooter, that’s fine he’s going to shoot with confidence when he get that shot. He might have a shot, but instead of shooting it he’s going to have to find the best shooter on the team at the right time and make the right play. I was like ‘Man, I really like that.’ And if he know the game is getting out of hand he’ll go and take three or four charges. He’ll try to get all the rebounds. Just all the little things he did that might not show up on the stat sheet.”

That’s Howard saying all the right things.

He’s said the right things before, then has turned around been selfish, has not been the guy willing to do all those little things that might not show up in the stat sheet. Maybe this time will be different because he’s matured, because LeBron James will keep him in line, and because he knows this is his last NBA contract if he doesn’t. Maybe. But Howard will have to prove it.

If he does that’s a big boost for the Lakers.

Magic release hype video for Markelle Fultz, who will ‘participate fully’ in camp

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If your team just acquired a player that had battled some combination of injuries and confidence issues, leading him to struggle mightily during his two years in the NBA — where he has played in just 33 games — would you try to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible until he found his way, or would you release a hype video?

Here is the Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz hype video.

 

An Associated Press story by Tim Reynolds had this quote from team president Jeff Weltman:

“We’re going to remain patient,” Weltman said. “We’re not going to put expectations or timelines on his development. He hasn’t played basketball in a year. He’s played 33 games total in his career. So it’s going to unfold the way it unfolds.”

No expectations — but we will release a hype video or two.

Just a reminder because it’s that time of year: edited videos of guys working out and draining uncontested jumpers in a gym are less meaningful than a celebrity saying they will leave the country if Candidate X is elected president. Do not take them seriously. The reports out of practice were that Fultz had some nice jumpers, some that missed badly, he looked okay but his form still does not look smooth like it did at Washington.

What we do know about Fultz is that he will be all-in for Orlando’s training camp. Josh Robbins of the Athletic had this:

Fultz himself said this to the AP:

“Man, I always have joy every time I step in here no matter what’s going on,” Fultz said after his workout. “As I learned quickly, you can’t take it for granted. You never know when it’s going to get stripped away from you…

“I was the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Fultz said. “I knew that I work hard and what I can do on the basketball court. That’s all that matters.”

There are a lot of people around the league rooting for Fultz, including the Magic organization, which picked up his $12 million option for the 2020-21 season, too. Fultz is going to get his chance, this is a good Magic team but one devoid of guys who can create their own shot from the wing. Fultz has the skill set to bring that to the table.

He just has to ignore the hype and do it now.

 

 

 

Kyrie Irving suffers facial fracture, listed as day-to-day for Brooklyn

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson was not part of the team’s media day on Tuesday because he was at the hospital with Kyrie Irving, who had taken an elbow to the face and had to be checked out. Later in the day, the reports came that Irving was “okay.”

I guess it depends on how you define okay because he did suffer a facial fracture.

Again, this doesn’t appear to be serious in a “he’s going to miss regular-season games” kind of way, but it’s also not good to have a fractured face. This early in the preseason the Nets can go easy on Irving and make sure he’s healthy before he gets back into any contact.

Irving will be the guy with the ball in his hands for the Nets, a team with some interesting players — Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, a minutes battle at center between DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen — that don’t necessarily fit smoothly together. It’s going to take smart point guard play and strong leadership to help mold this team.

Is Irving up to that task? He’ll have to get healthy first before answering.

Spencer Dinwiddie sees irony in NBA tampering crackdown after non-traditional teams win

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NBA, led by Commissioner Adam Silver, is cracking down on tampering. Larger fines, stricter enforcement, and an effort to create a “culture of compliance” are all part of the new drive.

What sparked it? Two things. First, that a free agent in Kawhi Leonard reached out to Paul George and convinced him to leave the Thunder and join forces on the Clippers. The other was Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant deciding to head to the Nets before free agency even officially started.

Spencer Dinwiddie helped recruit Irving to Brooklyn, and he sees it as ironic that when the biggest brands — the Lakers and Knicks — don’t win the race for the biggest stars, suddenly tampering is an issue. Here’s what Dinwiddie told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“You mean when non-traditional powers like the Nets and the Clippers win?” Dinwiddie laughed. “What you’re saying is, if it’d been the Lakers and the Knicks that won it wouldn’t be a problem, but because it’s the Clippers and the Nets that won it’s an issue? You said it, not me.”

The suits at the league office would argue that the pushback against tampering came from owners of smaller to mid-sized markets who just want a level playing field. The Nets and Clippers are certainly not the games biggest brands, but they are in the league’s biggest markets.

Still, the teams that won are the overlooked teams in those markets. The second sons. The timing is still that when they won it was time to enforce the rules. Dinwiddie isn’t wrong about that.

This crackdown on tampering and “culture of conformity” makes a good headline… and then the massive free agent class of 2021 hits. When franchise-changing talents potentially become available — Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Bradley Beal, and more — does anybody think teams will not tamper to try to land them?

PBT Podcast: Golden State Warriors season preview with Logan Murdock

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 25, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Now what happens?

Kevin Durant is gone, switching coasts and conferences. Also gone are some of the veterans — Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston — that provided depth and continuity. Even gone is Oakland, with the Warriors moving into the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco this season.

Everything feels different with the Golden State Warriors, but write them off at your own peril. They still have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they added an All-Star in D'Angelo Russell, they likely get Klay Thompson back late in the season. Plus, after years of contending, they have earned some institutional trust.

Is all of that enough in a deep West? Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area joins me to answer that question and talk all things Warriors and the West in this season preview. The West may be wide open this season, but if the Warriors can stay healthy and things break their way… watch out.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.