NBA players’ favorite new investment? Veggie burger companies.

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
For years now, if you headed to a modern burger joint or gastropub, some pretty good veggie burgers would be on the menu.

Now, however, you don’t have to go to a hipster spot for a good veggie burger. Thanks to big brands such as Beyond Meat and the Impossible Burger, you can get a plant-based Whopper at Burger King, or Famous Star at Carl’s Jr., or plant-based tacos at Del Taco, or plant-based sausages at Dunkin’. And the list goes on and on and on, right down to being able to buy plant-based burgers at your local grocery store and cooking them on your own grill.

Plant-based proteins are everywhere — and some NBA players are making a killing off it.

A number of NBA players were early investors in the product, before Beyond Meat went public, something Chris Ballard reports on at Sports Illustrated. These players, already well off, made a killing (so to speak) when the stock price for Beyond Meat opened at $25 a share in May and, as of this writing, was at $140.

Among those fortunate few was a cohort of NBA players; in addition to J.J. Redick, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul, investors included Victor Oladipo, Harrison Barnes and DeAndre Jordan, none of whom, it’s safe to say, needed a windfall. Most weren’t in it for the cash; rather, they are both converts and proselytizers. Some, like Paul and Redick, eat both plant and animal protein. Others, like Jordan—who was recently in New York hyping the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich at Dunkin’ Donuts—have gone, as Redick says, “full vegan on us.”

The NBA connection makes sense, at least in one respect. Today’s players are constantly seeking micro advantages. The Lakers traveled with a bone broth chef at Kobe Bryant’s behest; LeBron James uses cryotherapy. If a plant-based diet really can extend a playing career—as Brown contends and many believe—then reducing meat intake is worth the trade-off.

For the players, this investment works on a few levels.

First, yes they have made a lot of money (not that they were not already wealthy). Second, it ties into a healthy diet, something players are more and more focused on (and a growing number of players, such as Jordan, do not eat meat anymore). Third, plant-based proteins are simply better for the environment, something that generally matters a lot more to people the age of NBA players than it does to people the age of politicians in Washington.

“I think that’s a societal change in that there are a lot of pillars of masculinity that we’re stripping down and have been for the last few years and rightfully so,” says the 35-year-old Redick. “To use a phrase that I don’t often use, the NBA is very much a woke league. It’s at the forefront of a lot of things—training, fashion, food, diet. A lot of things that have happened in a macro way with society [are reflected in] these micro changes in the NBA.”

How healthy these plant-based burgers actually are for you is up for debate (like a beef burger, you probably shouldn’t eat one every day), but it is unquestionably a trend that is not only taking off but also is not going away. For many people, this is an option they want.

Some NBA players just got lucky to make even more money off it.

 

Kyrie Irving “okay” after being elbowed in head in practice, going to hospital

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Nets’ coach Kenny Atkinson did not attend the team’s media day on Tuesday, but he had a good reason:

He had gone to the hospital with Kyrie Irving, who had taken an elbow to the head during a pickup game at the team’s facility. It was serious enough that the Nets decided to get things checked out.

However, it apparently is not that serious.

Hopefully, this really is nothing.

After a season where Irving did not connect (to put it very kindly) with a good young core of players in Boston, the pressure is on him to show something different in Brooklyn this season with Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and others. The Nets, a playoff team in the East a year ago, should be better this season with Irving. Should. And while the team says Kevin Durant will not play this season, if that changes some time after the All-Star break, the Nets become a potential threat to 76ers and Bucks on top of the East.

But to get there, Irving has to do more than just put up numbers. Team GM Sean Marks is confident he will.

 

Marquese Chriss reportedly gets training camp contract from Warriors

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors have an open roster spot heading into training camp. They also are not going to fill it. The Warriors are hard-capped after the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade, so their roster is basically set heading into training camp.

Former No. 8 pick Marquese Chriss is going to be in that camp, looking to impress the Warriors or some other team and earn another NBA contract. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news and confirmed by Logan Murdoc of NBC Sports Bay Area.

This is mostly about an opportunity for Chriss, who bounced between the Rockets and Cavaliers last season. He played in 27 games for the lowly Cavs but had just a 48 true shooting percentage and didn’t impress Cleveland enough for them to bring him back. No other team offered him a contract this summer either, just three years after he was drafted in the top 10.

This Warriors contract is about an opportunity.

The lanky 6’10” forward out of Washington was one of the misfires in the draft by Phoenix. Now he has another chance to show he’s not that player anymore, that he’s ready for an NBA spot. We’ll see what he does with the opportunity.

LaMelo Ball turning heads in Australia, reportedly moving up to top three pick next draft

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Last year around the draft, while talking with Rob Dauster from NBC Sports College Basketball Talk — a guy tapped into the high school basketball scene and college recruiting — I made a joke about LaMelo Ball. Dauster stopped me cold and said that the reports out of the Spire Institute school in Ohio were promising: Ball was maturing, he’s now 6’6″ with handles, had gotten serious about his game, and was starting to look like a quality NBA-level prospect. He was always potentially the most talented of the Ball brothers, but he seemed to get washed away in the wave of Big Baller Brand hype at a young age.

That wave crashed, Ball chose to take his game to Australia this year, and down under he has blown people away — to the point he is shooting up NBA draft boards into the top five and even three.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony went to Australia to watch Ball play, and like a lot of scouts he came away impressed. Ball is now third on ESPN’s it’s-far-too-early mock draft, and he got these quotes from scouts.

“If he keeps this up, I don’t see any way he isn’t in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick,” one NBA executive told ESPN. “He completely changed my perception of the type of prospect he is, and all of the background info I gathered here from his coaches and teammates paint a very different story of what I thought about him off the court as well.”

“He plays with incredible pace. He’s never sped up. He’s never rattled by anything that’s thrown at him,” the same scout said. “You’re expecting something magical to happen every time he has the ball. He sees everything. He can make every pass with either hand off a live dribble. His style of play is tailor-made for the NBA game, especially if you surround him with shooting and better finishers.”

There’s a long time between now and the draft next June, other potential high draft picks such as James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Edwards have not yet even taken the court. Teams draft boards are going to shift around a lot in the coming nine months.

That said, expect LaMelo Ball’s name to be near the top of the draft boards.

And yes, that means more LaVar Ball everywhere, too. Sorry.

NBA fines Bucks $50,000 for saying they will offer Giannis Antetokounmpo supermax

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Of course the Milwaukee Bucks will offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a five-year, $247 million supermax contract extension next summer. That message has been about as subtle as a Shaq commercial for Carnival Cruises.

Milwaukee GM Jon Horst’s mistake was actually saying publicly what everyone knows. Which he did recently at a team town hall.

Here’s your money quote: “First of all, the answer for now is that we can’t talk and negotiate anything. So Giannis, basically, a year from now will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he will be offered a supermax extension.”

That statement earned the Bucks a $50,000 fine from the league for “violating league rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” League rules prohibit teams from talking about a player’s next contract while he is still under his current one.

Antetokoumpo is under contract for two more seasons (at $53 million, total), although next summer he can be offered an extension. After winning the MVP last season, he is eligible for the “supermax,” giving him 35 percent of the Bucks salary cap space.

The Bucks will gladly pay it, with Antetokounmpo they are a serious title contender (and one of the top draws in the league).

The rest of the league is watching to see if Antetokounmpo will sign it. According to sources around the league I’ve spoken to, teams expect he will take the money and resign in Milwaukee. But there are few talents on the level of Antetokounmpo so teams will be watching just in case.