Getty Images

NBA fines Bucks $50,000 for saying they will offer Giannis Antetokounmpo supermax

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Of course the Milwaukee Bucks will offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a five-year, $247 million supermax contract extension next summer. That message has been about as subtle as a Shaq commercial for Carnival Cruises.

Milwaukee GM Jon Horst’s mistake was actually saying publicly what everyone knows. Which he did recently at a team town hall.

Here’s your money quote: “First of all, the answer for now is that we can’t talk and negotiate anything. So Giannis, basically, a year from now will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he will be offered a supermax extension.”

That statement earned the Bucks a $50,000 fine from the league for “violating league rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” League rules prohibit teams from talking about a player’s next contract while he is still under his current one.

Antetokoumpo is under contract for two more seasons (at $53 million, total), although next summer he can be offered an extension. After winning the MVP last season, he is eligible for the “supermax,” giving him 35 percent of the Bucks salary cap space.

The Bucks will gladly pay it, with Antetokounmpo they are a serious title contender (and one of the top draws in the league).

The rest of the league is watching to see if Antetokounmpo will sign it. According to sources around the league I’ve spoken to, teams expect he will take the money and resign in Milwaukee. But there are few talents on the level of Antetokounmpo so teams will be watching just in case.

NBA rosters churning more than ever. How did we get here?

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 24, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

This story is part of our NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video, and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

Chris Webber was the prize of the NBA’s 2001 free-agent class. He was a somewhat young star – maybe even superstar – in his prime. Playing for the Sacramento Kings, he indicated interest in bigger cities. He also showed an affinity for his hometown Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers, who were coached by former Piston Isiah Thomas. It looked like a high-stakes, wide-open chase.

Webber re-signed with the Kings on a seven-year, $123 million contract, which was viewed as a massive success for Sacramento. And for a while it was. Webber led the Kings to 61 wins and Game 7 of the Western Conference finals the following season. Sacramento remained very good for a couple more seasons.

But Webber’s athleticism began to wane amid injuries. In 2005, the Kings traded him to the 76ers for a trio of players on clunky contracts – Corliss Williamson, Brian Skinner and Kenny Thomas. In 2007, Philadelphia bought out Webber with more than a season remaining on his contract.

And that’s how we got this year’s wild offseason.

Owners resented contracts like Webber’s – too expensive and maybe more importantly, too long. Webber was as good as advertised. So good, he could secure at age 28 a deal that guaranteed him a high salary well into his 30s. He just couldn’t maintain his production that long, and he was far from alone in producing that predicament. Many teams were saddled with long, onerous contracts given to formerly good players.

So, owners pushed for key changes in the 2005 and 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreements, the latter of which followed a lockout. Along with other situational differences, the landscape has transformed. Add unique choices of players and teams this summer, and we’ve never seen anything like this.

Just 57% of minutes played last season went to players who remain on the same team now. By comparison: A decade ago, 70% of minutes went to players who remained on the same team the next season.

The 57% is a soft figure. We don’t yet know who will actually play for the same team next season. Un-rostered players could still re-sign. Rostered players could still get traded or waived. But this late into the offseason, it seems about 57% of minutes last season will have gone to players who played for the same team next season.

If so, that’ll be the lowest mark in recorded NBA history.

Here’s how many minutes each season went to players who played for the same team the following season (since 1951-52, as far back as Basketball-Reference has individual minutes totals):

image

While the percentage this summer created a new low, the decline isn’t linear. This year might have been somewhat of an outlier. Still, the percentage has been trending downward.

While some people in management have expressed despair about this new reality, remember, ownership-pushed policies sparked much of this. Here several key developments that led to this summer’s mass movement:

Shorter contracts

This is the simplest and biggest reason. The NBA has steadily decreased maximum contract length – from seven years if re-signing/six years if not to six/five to the current five/four. The more often players become free agents, the more often they change teams.

The owners’ goal was reducing deadweight contracts. And it worked. Players’ compensation is more closely tied to their production than previously.

But the consequence has been instability. Teams can move on from players more quickly, and – on the other side of the coin I’m not sure owners fully appreciated – players can move on from teams more quickly.

Stretch provision

The stretch provision – which allows teams to waive a player and stretch his cap hit across double the remaining years on his contract plus one – also helps teams alter rosters.

When waiving teams had take a cap hit in accordance with the player’s contract, there was less reason to waive him. The main benefit was a roster spot. But the cap hit was locked in and could become highly encumbering. It often made sense to keep negative-value players in case it made more sense to trade them later.

Now, stretching a negative-value player opens cap flexibility. Sometimes, it still makes sense to wait for a trade rather than lock in a cap hit. But there is more reason to cut loose players sooner through the stretch provision.

Rising salary cap

At the same time a larger of players are hitting free agency each year, the salary cap has significantly increased. It skyrocketed in 2016 then had a couple more years of steady growth. More teams typically have major spending more each summer.

That makes it more likely a player finds an outside situation he prefers to re-signing with his incumbent team, which typically holds advantages in paying him.

Trade relaxation

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement also loosened salary-matching parameters. With it easier to construct trades, more players get moved.

Star power

The era of stars staying put is long over. They don’t even need to wait for a perfect opportunity anymore. They can create their own pop-up super teams wherever and nearly whenever they want.

Contracts are so large either way, several stars have felt comfortable leaving money on the table – even super-max salaries – to get to their preferred destination.

With stars comprising a small portion of the league, the direct effect here is limited. But the trickle-down is large. Teams generally prioritize different types of other players when they have a star (veterans) vs. when they don’t (youngsters).

Several teams are still in the midst of that process. The Thunder traded Russell Westbrook and Paul George, but got expensive veterans like Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari whom Oklahoma City might prefer to flip. The Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard but still have other members of the championship core. On the other side, teams like the Lakers could do even more to push in for the present.

The 2020 championship chase appears wide open, which already led to this movement and could inspire even more. Many teams don’t look done.

They’ll evaluate chemistry as the season unfolds. So many teams are integrating so many new pieces. It’s one of the most important themes of the season.

And beyond.

There are real questions about whether this player movement is good for the league. Will fans struggle to build a connection with their favorite team? Or are there enough fans of certain players for this not to matter much? Has competitive balance been increased or decreased?

Chatter has emerged from the team side about limiting players’ ability to switch teams. Anthony Davis‘ trade request particularly caused a fresh wound.

But these dynamics are difficult to control. Unintended consequences abound.

Just look how we got here.

Nets GM Sean Marks: ‘The expectations are that Kevin (Durant) will be out for the year’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s been a growing buzz around the league Kevin Durant may push hard to be back on an NBA court before the end of this season. He’s coming off a torn Achilles suffered in the NBA Finals, and the average recovery time for that has him back just before the end of the season, so…

The Nets aren’t counting on it. They are not ruling it out, either.

The Nets, who will head to China for a preseason game, had their media day Tuesday and general manager Sean Marks was asked about Durant’s return. From Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

The Nets also understand Durant wants to play, and it’s not impossible, but they are not banking on it.

Marks also said he has not spoken to Durant about the game where he tore his Achilles.

The Nets are an interesting team with Kyrie Irving getting another shot to test his leadership skills with a talented young roster, which includes Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and others.

They should be a playoff team, but throw in Durant — even 85 percent of Durant — and this team becomes a potential threat to Philadelphia and Milwaukee on top of the East.

Which is why Marks tried to deflect the question of Durant’s return. He doesn’t want it hanging over the head of the team all season long, so say he is out for the season and be done with it. Except, everyone will still be watching, and waiting, because a Durant return is a game changer.

Adam Silver details league’s tampering efforts, admits ‘there are no silver bullets’

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kawhi Leonard was talking to Paul George about the two of them teaming up well before the start of free agency — George’s agent had gone to OKC GM Sam Presti before free agency and already asked for a trade.

There’s little to nothing the league can do if players want to talk and plan. Particularly in this case with Leonard, who was about to be a free agent and leave his team.

What the league does not want — and what it’s going to crack down on hard with its new tampering rules — is teams using players as a proxy to do their recruiting for them, something a lot of smaller market teams fear is already happening. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained in more detail what he hopes for out of the league’s new tampering regulations in an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic.

If two players are going out to dinner and say, “Boy, wouldn’t it be great to play in City X together?” That’s not something we’re looking to go after. The only context in which we raised player-to-player communication is where we have a belief that a player is being sent out at the behest of the team to have a conversation with another player that the team itself could not have with that player. In essence, where a player is acting as an agent for the team, and then saying to the player, “What do you think about the following scenario, with the confidence that this is something that my team is willing to do?”…

If a player were to be doing something like that, sort of at the request of his team, that would be inappropriate and that’s something that we are going to be focused on than we have historically. We’re more focused on ensuring that that’s not going on, and if it is, going after it.

In the case of Leonard, who was a free agent, Clippers officials have said on and off the record that they were taken by surprise by Leonard’s request to play with George, that they had not seen that coming. Doc Rivers said Leonard picked George’s name off a list they presented him in a July meeting, and while we know that timeline is not accurate ( at least on Leonard’s end) it’s tough to say the Clippers had Leonard acting as an agent (Leonard was the Clippers’ target).

In Brooklyn, we know that Spencer Dinwiddie had met Kyrie Irving in a business class they were both taking through Harvard, and through that class formed a relationship with Irving and recruited him to Brooklyn. That’s the kind of situation the league has to investigate — was Dinwiddie acting on his own or as an agent of the team? It may well have been on his own, but that’s the kind of situation that raises eyebrows.

Silver’s other theme from his press conference following the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting was he wanted to create a “culture of compliance” around the teams. That’s easier said than done when agents drive some of this, but Silver talked about his goals.

There needs to be — maybe more important, even, than the penalty — a true stigma around cheating. …There’s something unique about sports, (and) I think no one wants to be viewed as having had to cheat to win. And I think what we saw was that it was a slippery slope over time, and people no longer saw themselves as violating our rules. They saw certain practices around tampering, around signings, as business as usual, rather than inappropriate conduct. So a lot of what we’re trying to do is make a cultural shift in this league, and I believe we can do that successfully because I believe teams want to compete on a level playing field…

There are no silver bullets here. There isn’t any one aspect of the package where we came in to say, “This will fix the problem.” This is something that will change over time.

The threat of the league coming down hard on a team and maybe taking away draft picks — which is what teams really fear more than fines or anything else — will have front offices being cautious for a while, likely into next summer. The next move for the league to show they are serious is to make an example of someone with a heavy-handed punishment.

With a down free agent class coming in 2020, there will not be the same motivation to tamper. How much are GMs going to risk to chase Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry, or Andre Drummond? Not that much.

Now in 2021, when the free agent class is again franchise changing — potential free agents include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Bradley Beal, and others — GMs will start taking risks again. It’s a risk vs. reward equation for teams, and when the rewards can be rings, a culture of compliance is a hard sell.

Kyle Kuzma still bothered by ankle injury, reportedly could miss start of Lakers’ camp

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Kuzma left Team USA before it went to China for the World Cup with what was publically called “left ankle soreness.” Although, with the way players left that team, there was speculation about how injured any player was vs. him being allowed to leave on his terms rather than be cut.

Turns out, Kuzma’s ankle injury was legit — so much so he could miss the start of training camp, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

On one level this doesn’t sound serious in a “he could miss time during the season” kind of way, but any foot or ankle injury is a cause for some concern because they can linger.

Kuzma returns to a very different team when the Lakers open training camp Saturday — Anthony Davis is in, while the former young core of Lonzo Ball/Brandon Ingram/Josh Hart are out (and in New Orleans). The Lakers are title contenders thanks to LeBron James and Davis being on the roster, but there are a lot of questions about if the supporting cast around them is up to that task.

A lot is going to fall on Kuzma’s shoulders, he will need to be the No. 3 option on this team, and play much better defense than he has in the past, to get the Lakers where they want to go.

While his shoulders will have that weight, his feet will apparently be clad in Puma shoes (once those feet are healthy, anyway). Kuzma’s wallet will get a lot heavier from that too, which is a good thing from the young star.