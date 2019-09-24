Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Marquese Chriss reportedly gets training camp contract from Warriors

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors have an open roster spot heading into training camp. They also are not going to fill it. The Warriors are hard-capped after the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade, so their roster is basically set heading into training camp.

Former No. 8 pick Marquese Chriss is going to be in that camp, looking to impress the Warriors or some other team and earn another NBA contract. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news and confirmed by Logan Murdoc of NBC Sports Bay Area.

This is mostly about an opportunity for Chriss, who bounced between the Rockets and Cavaliers last season. He played in 27 games for the lowly Cavs but had just a 48 true shooting percentage and didn’t impress Cleveland enough for them to bring him back. No other team offered him a contract this summer either, just three years after he was drafted in the top 10.



The lanky 6’10” forward out of Washington was one of the misfires in the draft by Phoenix. Now he has another chance to show he’s not that player anymore, that he’s ready for an NBA spot. We’ll see what he does with the opportunity.

LaMelo Ball turning heads in Australia, reportedly moving up to top three pick next draft

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Last year around the draft, while talking with Rob Dauster from NBC Sports College Basketball Talk — a guy tapped into the high school basketball scene and college recruiting — I made a joke about LaMelo Ball. Dauster stopped me cold and said that the reports out of the Spire Institute school in Ohio were promising: Ball was maturing, he’s now 6’6″ with handles, had gotten serious about his game, and was starting to look like a quality NBA-level prospect. He was always potentially the most talented of the Ball brothers, but he seemed to get washed away in the wave of Big Baller Brand hype at a young age.

That wave crashed, Ball chose to take his game to Australia this year, and down under he has blown people away — to the point he is shooting up NBA draft boards into the top five and even three.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony went to Australia to watch Ball play, and like a lot of scouts he came away impressed. Ball is now third on ESPN’s it’s-far-too-early mock draft, and he got these quotes from scouts.

“If he keeps this up, I don’t see any way he isn’t in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick,” one NBA executive told ESPN. “He completely changed my perception of the type of prospect he is, and all of the background info I gathered here from his coaches and teammates paint a very different story of what I thought about him off the court as well.”

“He plays with incredible pace. He’s never sped up. He’s never rattled by anything that’s thrown at him,” the same scout said. “You’re expecting something magical to happen every time he has the ball. He sees everything. He can make every pass with either hand off a live dribble. His style of play is tailor-made for the NBA game, especially if you surround him with shooting and better finishers.”

There’s a long time between now and the draft next June, other potential high draft picks such as James Wiseman, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Edwards have not yet even taken the court. Teams draft boards are going to shift around a lot in the coming nine months.

That said, expect LaMelo Ball’s name to be near the top of the draft boards.

And yes, that means more LaVar Ball everywhere, too. Sorry.

NBA fines Bucks $50,000 for saying they will offer Giannis Antetokounmpo supermax

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT
Of course the Milwaukee Bucks will offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a five-year, $247 million supermax contract extension next summer. That message has been about as subtle as a Shaq commercial for Carnival Cruises.

Milwaukee GM Jon Horst’s mistake was actually saying publicly what everyone knows. Which he did recently at a team town hall.

Here’s your money quote: “First of all, the answer for now is that we can’t talk and negotiate anything. So Giannis, basically, a year from now will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he will be offered a supermax extension.”

That statement earned the Bucks a $50,000 fine from the league for “violating league rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” League rules prohibit teams from talking about a player’s next contract while he is still under his current one.

Antetokoumpo is under contract for two more seasons (at $53 million, total), although next summer he can be offered an extension. After winning the MVP last season, he is eligible for the “supermax,” giving him 35 percent of the Bucks salary cap space.

The Bucks will gladly pay it, with Antetokounmpo they are a serious title contender (and one of the top draws in the league).

The rest of the league is watching to see if Antetokounmpo will sign it. According to sources around the league I’ve spoken to, teams expect he will take the money and resign in Milwaukee. But there are few talents on the level of Antetokounmpo so teams will be watching just in case.

NBA rosters churning more than ever. How did we get here?

By Dan FeldmanSep 24, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Chris Webber was the prize of the NBA’s 2001 free-agent class. He was a somewhat young star – maybe even superstar – in his prime. Playing for the Sacramento Kings, he indicated interest in bigger cities. He also showed an affinity for his hometown Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers, who were coached by former Piston Isiah Thomas. It looked like a high-stakes, wide-open chase.

Webber re-signed with the Kings on a seven-year, $123 million contract, which was viewed as a massive success for Sacramento. And for a while it was. Webber led the Kings to 61 wins and Game 7 of the Western Conference finals the following season. Sacramento remained very good for a couple more seasons.

But Webber’s athleticism began to wane amid injuries. In 2005, the Kings traded him to the 76ers for a trio of players on clunky contracts – Corliss Williamson, Brian Skinner and Kenny Thomas. In 2007, Philadelphia bought out Webber with more than a season remaining on his contract.

And that’s how we got this year’s wild offseason.

Owners resented contracts like Webber’s – too expensive and maybe more importantly, too long. Webber was as good as advertised. So good, he could secure at age 28 a deal that guaranteed him a high salary well into his 30s. He just couldn’t maintain his production that long, and he was far from alone in producing that predicament. Many teams were saddled with long, onerous contracts given to formerly good players.

So, owners pushed for key changes in the 2005 and 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreements, the latter of which followed a lockout. Along with other situational differences, the landscape has transformed. Add unique choices of players and teams this summer, and we’ve never seen anything like this.

Just 57% of minutes played last season went to players who remain on the same team now. By comparison: A decade ago, 70% of minutes went to players who remained on the same team the next season.

The 57% is a soft figure. We don’t yet know who will actually play for the same team next season. Un-rostered players could still re-sign. Rostered players could still get traded or waived. But this late into the offseason, it seems about 57% of minutes last season will have gone to players who played for the same team next season.

If so, that’ll be the lowest mark in recorded NBA history.

Here’s how many minutes each season went to players who played for the same team the following season (since 1951-52, as far back as Basketball-Reference has individual minutes totals):

image

While the percentage this summer created a new low, the decline isn’t linear. This year might have been somewhat of an outlier. Still, the percentage has been trending downward.

While some people in management have expressed despair about this new reality, remember, ownership-pushed policies sparked much of this. Here several key developments that led to this summer’s mass movement:

Shorter contracts

This is the simplest and biggest reason. The NBA has steadily decreased maximum contract length – from seven years if re-signing/six years if not to six/five to the current five/four. The more often players become free agents, the more often they change teams.

The owners’ goal was reducing deadweight contracts. And it worked. Players’ compensation is more closely tied to their production than previously.

But the consequence has been instability. Teams can move on from players more quickly, and – on the other side of the coin I’m not sure owners fully appreciated – players can move on from teams more quickly.

Stretch provision

The stretch provision – which allows teams to waive a player and stretch his cap hit across double the remaining years on his contract plus one – also helps teams alter rosters.

When waiving teams had take a cap hit in accordance with the player’s contract, there was less reason to waive him. The main benefit was a roster spot. But the cap hit was locked in and could become highly encumbering. It often made sense to keep negative-value players in case it made more sense to trade them later.

Now, stretching a negative-value player opens cap flexibility. Sometimes, it still makes sense to wait for a trade rather than lock in a cap hit. But there is more reason to cut loose players sooner through the stretch provision.

Rising salary cap

At the same time a larger of players are hitting free agency each year, the salary cap has significantly increased. It skyrocketed in 2016 then had a couple more years of steady growth. More teams typically have major spending more each summer.

That makes it more likely a player finds an outside situation he prefers to re-signing with his incumbent team, which typically holds advantages in paying him.

Trade relaxation

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement also loosened salary-matching parameters. With it easier to construct trades, more players get moved.

Star power

The era of stars staying put is long over. They don’t even need to wait for a perfect opportunity anymore. They can create their own pop-up super teams wherever and nearly whenever they want.

Contracts are so large either way, several stars have felt comfortable leaving money on the table – even super-max salaries – to get to their preferred destination.

With stars comprising a small portion of the league, the direct effect here is limited. But the trickle-down is large. Teams generally prioritize different types of other players when they have a star (veterans) vs. when they don’t (youngsters).

Several teams are still in the midst of that process. The Thunder traded Russell Westbrook and Paul George, but got expensive veterans like Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari whom Oklahoma City might prefer to flip. The Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard but still have other members of the championship core. On the other side, teams like the Lakers could do even more to push in for the present.

The 2020 championship chase appears wide open, which already led to this movement and could inspire even more. Many teams don’t look done.

They’ll evaluate chemistry as the season unfolds. So many teams are integrating so many new pieces. It’s one of the most important themes of the season.

And beyond.

There are real questions about whether this player movement is good for the league. Will fans struggle to build a connection with their favorite team? Or are there enough fans of certain players for this not to matter much? Has competitive balance been increased or decreased?

Chatter has emerged from the team side about limiting players’ ability to switch teams. Anthony Davis‘ trade request particularly caused a fresh wound.

But these dynamics are difficult to control. Unintended consequences abound.

Just look how we got here.

Nets GM Sean Marks: ‘The expectations are that Kevin (Durant) will be out for the year’

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
There’s been a growing buzz around the league Kevin Durant may push hard to be back on an NBA court before the end of this season. He’s coming off a torn Achilles suffered in the NBA Finals, and the average recovery time for that has him back just before the end of the season, so…

The Nets aren’t counting on it. They are not ruling it out, either.

The Nets, who will head to China for a preseason game, had their media day Tuesday and general manager Sean Marks was asked about Durant’s return. From Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

The Nets also understand Durant wants to play, and it’s not impossible, but they are not banking on it.

Marks also said he has not spoken to Durant about the game where he tore his Achilles.

The Nets are an interesting team with Kyrie Irving getting another shot to test his leadership skills with a talented young roster, which includes Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie, and others.

They should be a playoff team, but throw in Durant — even 85 percent of Durant — and this team becomes a potential threat to Philadelphia and Milwaukee on top of the East.

Which is why Marks tried to deflect the question of Durant’s return. He doesn’t want it hanging over the head of the team all season long, so say he is out for the season and be done with it. Except, everyone will still be watching, and waiting, because a Durant return is a game changer.