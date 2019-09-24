Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma still bothered by ankle injury, reportedly could miss start of Lakers’ camp

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT


Kyle Kuzma left Team USA before it went to China for the World Cup with what was publically called “left ankle soreness.” Although, with the way players left that team, there was speculation about how injured any player was vs. him being allowed to leave on his terms rather than be cut.

Turns out, Kuzma’s ankle injury was legit — so much so he could miss the start of training camp, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

On one level this doesn’t sound serious in a “he could miss time during the season” kind of way, but any foot or ankle injury is a cause for some concern because they can linger.

Kuzma returns to a very different team when the Lakers open training camp Saturday — Anthony Davis is in, while the former young core of Lonzo Ball/Brandon Ingram/Josh Hart are out (and in New Orleans). The Lakers are title contenders thanks to LeBron James and Davis being on the roster, but there are a lot of questions about if the supporting cast around them is up to that task.

A lot is going to fall on Kuzma’s shoulders, he will need to be the No. 3 option on this team, and play much better defense than he has in the past, to get the Lakers where they want to go.

While his shoulders will have that weight, his feet will apparently be clad in Puma shoes (once those feet are healthy, anyway). Kuzma’s wallet will get a lot heavier from that too, which is a good thing from the young star.

Adam Silver details league’s tampering efforts, admits “there are no silver bullets”

By Kurt HelinSep 24, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT


Kawhi Leonard was talking to Paul George about the two of them teaming up well before the start of free agency — George’s agent had gone to OKC GM Sam Presti before free agency and already asked for a trade.

There’s little to nothing the league can do if players want to talk and plan. Particularly in this case with Leonard, who was about to be a free agent and leave his team.

What the league does not want — and what it’s going to crack down on hard with its new tampering rules — is teams using players as a proxy to do their recruiting for them, something a lot of smaller market teams fear is already happening. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained in more detail what he hopes for out of the league’s new tampering regulations in an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic.

If two players are going out to dinner and say, “Boy, wouldn’t it be great to play in City X together?” That’s not something we’re looking to go after. The only context in which we raised player-to-player communication is where we have a belief that a player is being sent out at the behest of the team to have a conversation with another player that the team itself could not have with that player. In essence, where a player is acting as an agent for the team, and then saying to the player, “What do you think about the following scenario, with the confidence that this is something that my team is willing to do?”…

If a player were to be doing something like that, sort of at the request of his team, that would be inappropriate and that’s something that we are going to be focused on than we have historically. We’re more focused on ensuring that that’s not going on, and if it is, going after it.

In the case of Leonard, who was a free agent, Clippers officials have said on and off the record that they were taken by surprise by Leonard’s request to play with George, that they had not seen that coming. Doc Rivers said Leonard picked George’s name off a list they presented him in a July meeting, and while we know that timeline is not accurate ( at least on Leonard’s end) it’s tough to say the Clippers had Leonard acting as an agent (Leonard was the Clippers’ target).

In Brooklyn, we know that Spencer Dinwiddie had met Kyrie Irving in a business class they were both taking through Harvard, and through that class formed a relationship with Irving and recruited him to Brooklyn. That’s the kind of situation the league has to investigate — was Dinwiddie acting on his own or as an agent of the team? It may well have been on his own, but that’s the kind of situation that raises eyebrows.

Silver’s other theme from his press conference following the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting was he wanted to create a “culture of compliance” around the teams. That’s easier said than done when agents drive some of this, but Silver talked about his goals.

There needs to be — maybe more important, even, than the penalty — a true stigma around cheating. …There’s something unique about sports, (and) I think no one wants to be viewed as having had to cheat to win. And I think what we saw was that it was a slippery slope over time, and people no longer saw themselves as violating our rules. They saw certain practices around tampering, around signings, as business as usual, rather than inappropriate conduct. So a lot of what we’re trying to do is make a cultural shift in this league, and I believe we can do that successfully because I believe teams want to compete on a level playing field…

There are no silver bullets here. There isn’t any one aspect of the package where we came in to say, “This will fix the problem.” This is something that will change over time.

The threat of the league coming down hard on a team and maybe taking away draft picks — which is what teams really fear more than fines or anything else — will have front offices being cautious for a while, likely into next summer. The next move for the league to show they are serious is to make an example of someone with a heavy-handed punishment.

With a down free agent class coming in 2020, there will not be the same motivation to tamper. How much are GMs going to risk to chase Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry, or Andre Drummond? Not that much.

Now in 2021, when the free agent class is again franchise changing — potential free agents include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Bradley Beal, and others — GMs will start taking risks again. It’s a risk vs. reward equation for teams, and when the rewards can be rings, a culture of compliance is a hard sell.

LeBron James’ high school jersey expected to sell for six figures at auction

By Dane DelgadoSep 24, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT


Far be it from me to tell anyone how to spend their money, or that they look ridiculous in a jersey as they walk around a professional sports arena. But: you probably shouldn’t spend money on this jersey, and I certainly wouldn’t wear around any arena if I happened to buy it.

According to TMZ, the jersey that LeBron James wore during his junior season at St. Vincent-St. Marys will be put up for auction and is expected to sell for several hundred thousand dollars.

The jersey, which according to TMZ had been in the possession of one of LeBron’s friends, is the same one that he wore on the cover of the Sports Illustrated issue that dubbed him “The Chosen One” in 2002.

Via TMZ:

Now, the jersey James donned on the cover (he also wore the jersey for the majority of his junior season where he averaged 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists a game) is on the block at Goldin Auctions.

Ken Goldin tells us he expects the jersey — which was given by LeBron to a long-time friend who held onto it ’til now — could sell for mid-six figures (think 300k, 400k, $500k+).

This seems… opulent.

If you need an old LeBron jersey, just head to your local Goodwill. You can get one of those weird, wide-shouldered ones for a fiver.

Lonzo Ball says LeBron James acted as his closest mentor with Lakers

By Dane DelgadoSep 24, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT


Lonzo Ball is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, having been part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers to play with LeBron James.

It should be a sort of starting over for Ball, who still gets to be part of a Western Conference team with playoff hopes. Meanwhile, he can get things back on track without the intense scrutiny and awkward roster construction that has plagued the Lakers during his time there.

Of course, that’s not to say that Ball didn’t come away with anything useful during his time in Los Angeles. Speaking on a podcast this week, Ball said that the person who actually mentored him most last season was… LeBron James.

Via Rick Croy’s podcast:

“The person who’s mentored me the most in the last year is probably LeBron. Just being with him pretty much the whole year: same team, same bus, same hotel. I was just always with him and just picking up what I can from the greatest to ever play.”

Hopefully Ball looks back and sees his time with the Lakers as useful. Any reservations about his father aside, Ball has excellent potential for a future in the NBA. If the Pelicans can unlock him (and he can finally stay healthy) there is no reason that he shouldn’t have a long, if not slightly sub All-Star level career in this league.

Klay Thompson says he has no ill will toward Kevin Durant

By Dane DelgadoSep 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT


Kevin Durant could return to the Brooklyn Nets this season from his devastating Achilles injury, but it’s not likely. We yet don’t know what the outlook is for Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Nets roster, but for now they are planning to be without him.

Meanwhile, Durant’s former team in the Golden State Warriors are dealing with some injury issues of their own. Klay Thompson tore his ACL in the Finals against the Toronto Raptors last season, and coupled with Durant’s departure, that’s loosened Golden State’s stranglehold on the Western Conference.

Of course, if Durant had stayed in the Bay Area it would have meant a continuation of a dynasty, and another run for perhaps the best team ever assembled. That was not to be, although it wasn’t any fault of Thompson’s.

Speaking to Mark Medina at USA Today, Thompson said that he told Durant they could have one of the best teams of all time. However, ultimately, Thompson said that he holds no ill will toward the latest Brooklyn Net.

Via USA Today:

“I mostly just let him be, but I told him we could have the greatest dynasty ever,” Thompson told USA TODAY Sports.

“A change of heart, man. But I’m never going to hold it against him,” Thompson said of Durant’s free-agency decision. “He wanted to go to New York City. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

That’s a pretty enlightened way to look at things, and exactly what you would expect from Thompson.

We don’t know what Brooklyn or Golden State will hold in the future, but here’s hoping that both parties heal up and they go happily on their way without each other.