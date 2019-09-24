Getty

Klay Thompson says he has no ill will toward Kevin Durant

By Dane DelgadoSep 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kevin Durant could return to the Brooklyn Nets this season from his devastating Achilles injury, but it’s not likely. We yet don’t know what the outlook is for Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Nets roster, but for now they are planning to be without him.

Meanwhile, Durant’s former team in the Golden State Warriors are dealing with some injury issues of their own. Klay Thompson tore his ACL in the Finals against the Toronto Raptors last season, and coupled with Durant’s departure, that’s loosened Golden State’s stranglehold on the Western Conference.

Of course, if Durant had stayed in the Bay Area it would have meant a continuation of a dynasty, and another run for perhaps the best team ever assembled. That was not to be, although it wasn’t any fault of Thompson’s.

Speaking to Mark Medina at USA Today, Thompson said that he told Durant they could have one of the best teams of all time. However, ultimately, Thompson said that he holds no ill will toward the latest Brooklyn Net.

Via USA Today:

“I mostly just let him be, but I told him we could have the greatest dynasty ever,” Thompson told USA TODAY Sports.

“A change of heart, man. But I’m never going to hold it against him,” Thompson said of Durant’s free-agency decision. “He wanted to go to New York City. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

That’s a pretty enlightened way to look at things, and exactly what you would expect from Thompson.

We don’t know what Brooklyn or Golden State will hold in the future, but here’s hoping that both parties heal up and they go happily on their way without each other.

Lonzo Ball says LeBron James acted as his closest mentor with Lakers

By Dane DelgadoSep 24, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Lonzo Ball is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, having been part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers to play with LeBron James.

It should be a sort of starting over for Ball, who still gets to be part of a Western Conference team with playoff hopes. Meanwhile, he can get things back on track without the intense scrutiny and awkward roster construction that has plagued the Lakers during his time there.

Of course, that’s not to say that Ball didn’t come away with anything useful during his time in Los Angeles. Speaking on a podcast this week, Ball said that the person who actually mentored him most last season was… LeBron James.

Via Rick Croy’s podcast:

“The person who’s mentored me the most in the last year is probably LeBron. Just being with him pretty much the whole year: same team, same bus, same hotel. I was just always with him and just picking up what I can from the greatest to ever play.”

Hopefully Ball looks back and sees his time with the Lakers as useful. Any reservations about his father aside, Ball has excellent potential for a future in the NBA. If the Pelicans can unlock him (and he can finally stay healthy) there is no reason that he shouldn’t have a long, if not slightly sub All-Star level career in this league.

Brooklyn Nets going gray with stylish newly redesigned court

By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The Brooklyn Nets already had one of the sharpest court designs in the NBA.

However, they felt it was time for an upgrade — and they went gray.

It’s bold, not traditional, I’m curious how it looks on a broadcast, but the new look kind of works. It feels very Brooklyn.

Zach Lowe of ESPN had a story on how this all came together.

But [General Manager Sean] Marks wanted change, to put his artistic imprint on the franchise he has helped reinvent, and he had a radical idea: a gray floor meant to evoke blacktop courts, the streets of Brooklyn, and the borough’s “industrial vibe,” he says. Gray has been on the fringes of the team’s Brooklyn-era palette, including on the alternate Brooklyn Dodgers-themed uniforms they wore in past seasons.

Everything Marks and the Nets’ creative team toyed with from there centered around gray. It was a risk — an unknown. The NBA says it has never had an all-gray court, though a few teams — the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and others — have shaded enlarged logos and landscapes into sections of their floors…

There was no pushback. The league liked the idea right away, Marks says.

With Kyrie Irving trying to lead an intriguing young core — and Kevin Durant maybe coming back before the playoffs — the Nets are going to be a team to watch this season. We’re going to see a lot of that gray floor, we’ll see how it grows on us.

Nets reportedly not likely to sign Carmelo Anthony, who still waits for his shot

By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
NBA training camps open next week, and Carmelo Anthony will be… on a couch somewhere.

Actually, probably in a private gym in New York working out and staying ready for the day the phone rings. However, he will not be in an NBA gym with an NBA team.

One place he had been rumored to go was Brooklyn, where Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were reportedly pushing for him. That, however, is not happening, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic.

After losing Wilson Chandler to a 25-game suspension, Anthony and players such as Dante Cunningham, Lance Thomas and Luol Deng emerged as viable options to sign. There’s been a sense around the Nets that players are hopeful to bring in Anthony, but the trust belongs with the front office.

However, the Nets are very unlikely to sign Anthony as of now, league sources told The Athletic.

It appears more likely that the team will decide to sign players it has worked out over the past few weeks, such as Thomas and former Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers forward CJ Williams, sources said. The Nets have two roster spots left.

Executives around the league think there is a place for Anthony in the NBA. As has been written here previously, people I’ve spoken to about him say something along the lines of “he absolutely could still play in the league, he’s just not a fit with us.” After how things ended in Oklahoma City, and then went last season in Houston, they question if he will accept and off-the-bench scoring role. Anthony has said he would, his people have pushed that he would, but people are not sold.

Anthony’s going to get his shot, and maybe still in Brooklyn. It will be somewhere. But like Dwight Howard with the Lakers this season, this is his last shot — play a role, play hard, get it right or nobody is taking a chance on him again.

 

Report: Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies reach agreement, he will not report to training camp

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
Andre Iguodala was traded to Memphis in a cost-saving move during the Warriors’ wild offseason. The franchise was upfront about the possibility, Iguodala is a smart man who understands the business of the league, there are no hard feelings.

However, he doesn’t want to play for Memphis. The Grizzlies don’t just want to buy him out — unless he’s leaving a lot of money on the table, which he will not do — they want to trade him for picks or a young player coming back to help their rebuild.

That left the sides at an impasse, but they have reached an agreement that allows Iguodala to not report to training camp and instead keep working out on his own, reports Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian.

Andre Iguodala will not attend Grizzlies’ Media Day on Monday nor report to the team’s training camp under an arrangement reached between the two sides, according to team and league sources.

Iguodala will remain on the Grizzlies roster, likely well into the season. However, the team agreed the veteran can continue private workouts at a location of his choosing while Memphis pursues trades involving the former Golden State Warrior and NBA Finals MVP.

This almost certainly drags out into December, and likely much closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. On Dec. 15 the players who signed contracts this summer can be traded, opening up the trade pool. By then, contending teams — or, teams that fancy themselves contenders — will have a better sense if they could use Iguodala off the bench to boost a playoff run. And if they have the players and picks to get a trade done.

Iguodala talked about his situation in Memphis with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole over the weekend.

“We’re trying to figure out things on both sides. They’re trying to figure out some things, and I’m trying to figure out some things. As of today, we’re on the same page. Camp opens the next week. We’ll see. We’re on the same page, though.”

“At this point, the only buyout that makes sense — if I’m speaking on someone else’s behalf, thinking as an agent — is you don’t leave money on the table,” he says. “Especially in this league. Because you’ll never get it back, no matter what people say. Negotiations are a tactic, so you’ve got to be careful how you approach it, or how you verbalize what you would do going forward. But you can’t leave anything on the table.”

Iguodala is in the final year of his contract, worth $17.2 million this season, and he wants to get paid. The Grizzlies want to jumpstart their rebuild. The best option for both sides is just to wait it all out, which is what they have decided to do.

For now. Expect Iguodala rumors to start ramping up around Christmas.