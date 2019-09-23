Report: Orlando to sit No. 16 pick Chuma Okeke all season to help ACL recovery

Orlando surprised people when they took Chuma Okeke out of Auburn at No. 16 in last June’s draft. Yes, the 6’8″ forward has potential as someone who could defend multiple positions, and his shot improved, but he has a long way to go and he was coming off a torn ACL that would force him to miss most if not all of the coming season.
Orlando’s plan now is to sit Okeke for this coming season, let him rehab, then sign him to his rookie contract and bring him in next summer, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Since “redshirt” is not an actual NBA thing, what this likely means is Okeke signs a G-League contract with the Magic team in Lakeland, Fla., and spends the season recovering. Maybe he plays in a few games near the end of the season, depending upon how rehab goes. Then, next summer they sign him, have him play Summer League, and basically treat him like a rookie.
It’s a good option for a Magic team that has a mix of solid veterans — Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier — and what they hope are emerging young players such as Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, and Markelle Fultz. In an East that feels wide open, especially after the top four, the Magic are eyeing a return to the playoffs and hope to do some damage there.
On that kind of team, Okeke was not going to get the kind of focus he likely needed. Now he will.