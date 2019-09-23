Sean Berry/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Orlando to sit No. 16 pick Chuma Okeke all season to help ACL recovery

By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Orlando surprised people when they took Chuma Okeke out of Auburn at No. 16 in last June’s draft. Yes, the 6’8″ forward has potential as someone who could defend multiple positions, and his shot improved, but he has a long way to go and he was coming off a torn ACL that would force him to miss most if not all of the coming season.

Orlando’s plan now is to sit Okeke for this coming season, let him rehab, then sign him to his rookie contract and bring him in next summer, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Since “redshirt” is not an actual NBA thing, what this likely means is Okeke signs a G-League contract with the Magic team in Lakeland, Fla., and spends the season recovering. Maybe he plays in a few games near the end of the season, depending upon how rehab goes. Then, next summer they sign him, have him play Summer League, and basically treat him like a rookie.

It’s a good option for a Magic team that has a mix of solid veterans — Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier — and what they hope are emerging young players such as Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, and Markelle Fultz. In an East that feels wide open, especially after the top four, the Magic are eyeing a return to the playoffs and hope to do some damage there.

On that kind of team, Okeke was not going to get the kind of focus he likely needed. Now he will.

Bucks’ co-owner: Team wants Giannis Antetokounmpo “for the rest of his basketball career”

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
After the wildest summer ever of NBA player movement and drama fans are lusting for more — which puts MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the spotlight.

He has two years left on his current contract in Milwaukee and after next season would be eligible for a five-year, $247 million supermax extension, which the Bucks will offer. Will he take it? This is the same contract situation that Anthony Davis was in with the Pelicans one year ago, and AD switched agents then forced his way to Los Angeles. Would Antetokounmpo do the same thing? There are 29 other teams interested in his services (the Warriors come up as one of those very interested teams, although the Bucks aren’t too worried about that one).

The Bucks want to keep him. Not just for his next contract, but for all his contracts. That’s what Milwaukee co-owner Wes Edens told TMZ Sports.

“He’s a special basketball player, obviously, but he’s an even more special person. What you see is what you get. He’s an amazing guy, he’s amazing to the organization, he’s amazing to his family. He’s really an incredible character. Obviously, we want to be a part of his life for the rest of his basketball career.”

Antetokounmpo has said that he wants to stay in Milwaukee for his entire career, although the number of players who said that then bolted a smaller market could fill the Bucks’ new arena.

Two things separate Antetokounmpo’s situation’s from Davis.

First, the Bucks are good. Very good. Title contender good. They built a team around Antetokounmpo and won 60 games last season then made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They enter the season as the Las Vegas favorites to win the East and they have the third-best odds to win the title. That is a wildly different situation than the Pelicans and Davis a year ago.

Second, and this gets overlooked too much, Milwaukee is Antetokounmpo’s home in America, the only one he’s really known. Milwaukee is where he was drafted and has always lived. It’s the city where he and his family could live together safely (Antetokounmpo grew up in Athens but was a poor, immigrant family that never felt comfortable or safe.) Antetokounmpo has a real bond with Milwaukee, and that matters.

Never say never when it comes to NBA player movement. Anything can happen. However, sources from other teams around the league say of course they are monitoring the Antetokounmpo situation but nobody really expects he’s going to leave. He could join Stephen Curry and James Harden as guys who took the supermax payday and stayed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I want to shoot the three’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 23, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP for the Milwaukee Bucks last season in a 3-point crazed League despite shooting just 25.6% from Beyond The Arc.

That’s a testament to just how good antetokounmpo is at everything else on a basketball floor, but like most of the all-time greats, she wants to get even better. Of course, for Antetokounmpo, that means adding a 3-point shot to his game.

Via Twitter:

“I can still win the championship not shooting the three, but I want to shoot the three. I shot the three a little bit better this year, as the season went along I was getting better. Shooting the three is gonna make it a lot easier for my game and a lot easier for my teammates, so I gotta add that element to my game.”

It does seem possible that the Bucks could win the championship in 2019-20 without Antetokounmpo being able to shoot the 3-point shot effectively. However, how teams defend the Bucks changes because of the fact that Antetokounmpo can’t shoot from range.

Antetokounmpo knows just as well as the rest of us that if he can figure out a way to at least shoot league average from deep, it will severely limit what defenses can do against the high-octane Milwaukee offense.

Tilman Fertitta was ‘surprised’ Rockets decided to get rid of Carmelo Anthony

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 22, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony is no longer a member of the Houston Rockets, or any NBA team for that matter. Heck, Joe Johnson found a front office that wanted to sign him before Anthony did.

What does that mean for Anthony’s future? It doesn’t feel like Anthony is going to find an NBA team soon, although injuries happen and there are always better and signings for the playoffs.

In any case, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has said that he was a little surprised that his own front office decided to let Anthony go via trade after just 10 games in 2018-19.

Via SNY:

You know, it’s really unusual because I never really got a chance to meet Melo but all I heard is what a gentleman he was and that he was going to play whatever part or role on the team that the coaches wanted him to play. And basketball ops decided to make a decision and, you know, it kinda surprised me too, as a fan of the Houston Rockets. But I know what I know and I know what I don’t know. And if my basketball ops thought that we should move on, then I sure wasn’t going to tell them not to, even though I thought that Melo’s one the greatest players to ever play the game.”

Fertitta went on to say that he felt that Anthony is one of the top 150 players in the NBA, and that it was likely he would end up on a team sometime soon.

That might be a bit of a stretch given the context of both Anthony’s style and age, but it’s nice that Fertitta is being cordial in the aftermath of what appears to be the end of Anthony’s career.

Nuggets reportedly want to extend both Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez

AP
By Dane DelgadoSep 22, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Denver Nuggets came within one game of the Western Conference Finals last season, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers and seven games in the second round.

Nikola Jokic leads a talented young squad that’s going up against a more Wide Open West this year, and it could be time for Denver to finally stop being the team of the future and be the team of today.

However, the Nuggets still have some contract questions up in the air, and it looks like the team wants to clear those up. According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets are looking to sign early extensions with both Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley.

Via Denver Post:

The Nuggets have until Oct. 21 to agree to early extensions. If they don’t, they’ll likely become restricted free agents next summer. Theoretically, interested teams could wage a bidding war with the Nuggets and drive the price up.

Denver wants to get a deal done with both players before the deadline, a league source said, rather than risk that scenario with two valuable young players.

They’ve got about a month to establish parameters on what that might look like.

Beasley and Hernangomez are both players who contributed to Denver’s 54-win team last season. They combined to play a whopping 151 games last year for the Nuggets, and both are young, positive VORP players early in their careers.

Although they are both in position for an extension, Beasley and Hernangomez aren’t in the same boat. Beasley is a more productive player, and has the opportunity to perhaps reach out for restricted free agent deals that might be more lucrative this summer. Signing with the Nuggets now would mean more security, and perhaps a spot on a winning team to help boost his resume for his next contract.

Hernangomez has been less productive, and therefore will garner less attention. Injuries have hurt his ability to produce, and the Nuggets have an abundance of talent at his position.

Still, that the team wants to extend both of them should say something about how they view their talent in a vacuum. Contextually, both players make sense from a depth perspective for Denver.

Whether they sign if they’re offered new deals is another thing altogether.