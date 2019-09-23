Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I want to shoot the three’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 23, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP for the Milwaukee Bucks last season in a 3-point crazed League despite shooting just 25.6% from Beyond The Arc.

That’s a testament to just how good antetokounmpo is at everything else on a basketball floor, but like most of the all-time greats, she wants to get even better. Of course, for Antetokounmpo, that means adding a 3-point shot to his game.

“I can still win the championship not shooting the three, but I want to shoot the three. I shot the three a little bit better this year, as the season went along I was getting better. Shooting the three is gonna make it a lot easier for my game and a lot easier for my teammates, so I gotta add that element to my game.”

It does seem possible that the Bucks could win the championship in 2019-20 without Antetokounmpo being able to shoot the 3-point shot effectively. However, how teams defend the Bucks changes because of the fact that Antetokounmpo can’t shoot from range.

Antetokounmpo knows just as well as the rest of us that if he can figure out a way to at least shoot league average from deep, it will severely limit what defenses can do against the high-octane Milwaukee offense.

Tilman Fertitta was ‘surprised’ Rockets decided to get rid of Carmelo Anthony

By Dane DelgadoSep 22, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony is no longer a member of the Houston Rockets, or any NBA team for that matter. Heck, Joe Johnson found a front office that wanted to sign him before Anthony did.

What does that mean for Anthony’s future? It doesn’t feel like Anthony is going to find an NBA team soon, although injuries happen and there are always better and signings for the playoffs.

In any case, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has said that he was a little surprised that his own front office decided to let Anthony go via trade after just 10 games in 2018-19.

Via SNY:

You know, it’s really unusual because I never really got a chance to meet Melo but all I heard is what a gentleman he was and that he was going to play whatever part or role on the team that the coaches wanted him to play. And basketball ops decided to make a decision and, you know, it kinda surprised me too, as a fan of the Houston Rockets. But I know what I know and I know what I don’t know. And if my basketball ops thought that we should move on, then I sure wasn’t going to tell them not to, even though I thought that Melo’s one the greatest players to ever play the game.”

Fertitta went on to say that he felt that Anthony is one of the top 150 players in the NBA, and that it was likely he would end up on a team sometime soon.

That might be a bit of a stretch given the context of both Anthony’s style and age, but it’s nice that Fertitta is being cordial in the aftermath of what appears to be the end of Anthony’s career.

Nuggets reportedly want to extend both Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez

By Dane DelgadoSep 22, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Denver Nuggets came within one game of the Western Conference Finals last season, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers and seven games in the second round.

Nikola Jokic leads a talented young squad that’s going up against a more Wide Open West this year, and it could be time for Denver to finally stop being the team of the future and be the team of today.

However, the Nuggets still have some contract questions up in the air, and it looks like the team wants to clear those up. According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets are looking to sign early extensions with both Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley.

Via Denver Post:

The Nuggets have until Oct. 21 to agree to early extensions. If they don’t, they’ll likely become restricted free agents next summer. Theoretically, interested teams could wage a bidding war with the Nuggets and drive the price up.

Denver wants to get a deal done with both players before the deadline, a league source said, rather than risk that scenario with two valuable young players.

They’ve got about a month to establish parameters on what that might look like.

Beasley and Hernangomez are both players who contributed to Denver’s 54-win team last season. They combined to play a whopping 151 games last year for the Nuggets, and both are young, positive VORP players early in their careers.

Although they are both in position for an extension, Beasley and Hernangomez aren’t in the same boat. Beasley is a more productive player, and has the opportunity to perhaps reach out for restricted free agent deals that might be more lucrative this summer. Signing with the Nuggets now would mean more security, and perhaps a spot on a winning team to help boost his resume for his next contract.

Hernangomez has been less productive, and therefore will garner less attention. Injuries have hurt his ability to produce, and the Nuggets have an abundance of talent at his position.

Still, that the team wants to extend both of them should say something about how they view their talent in a vacuum. Contextually, both players make sense from a depth perspective for Denver.

Whether they sign if they’re offered new deals is another thing altogether.

Charles Barkley says Ben Simmons will be ‘one of the best to ever do it’ if he gets a jumper

By Dane DelgadoSep 22, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has drawn comparisons to LeBron James for some time. His ability to pass the ball at his size and play multiple positions, coupled with his defensive potential, make him an obvious choice to be a lasting star in the league.

The problem with Simmons, as we well know, is that he cannot shoot. This has fundamentally changed the geometry of how teams defend the Sixers, and has limited his impact as teams have started to game plan for Simmons.

Still, the talent is there and the potential is not lost for some. According to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, he believes that Simmons could be one of the best to ever play the game… if he figures out how to reliably shoot the ball.

Via Michael Lee of The Athletic:

“I’m a big Ben Simmons fan. And I want him to do like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. Keep working on his game, become a very good shooter, because if he keeps working on his jump shot, he’s going to be one of the best to ever do it,” Barkley said.

As we have seen with former Philadelphia guard Markelle Fultz, it’s not easy to fix what ails a person in the shooting department. Some players just never become good shooters, despite work with coaches and excellent practice habits.

Simmons is still young at age 23, but patience will wear thin with Sixers fans if he can’t figure out how to become a threat from beyond 10 feet. Until then, we can put the Hall of Fame hypotheticals on hold.

Patrick Beverley reportedly gloated to LeBron James about Kawhi Leonard signing

By Dane DelgadoSep 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The NBA has decided to change how they regulate tampering. Whether those harsher rules will lead to real change or simply to different circumvention is still yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, we have heard all the stories about how the Los Angeles Clippers landed both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard was of course a major Los Angeles Lakers target, and it was disappointing for those in Lakerland that they didn’t land him.

Of course, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was probably pretty happy about how things went, and now we have a story to back that up.

Speaking on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast this week, Brian Windhorst relate a story that he heard about Beverly celebrating around LeBron James after his team snagged Leonard.

As Windhorst tells the story, there were several groups of NBA players in private dining rooms at a restaurant in Las Vegas during summer league. Paul George was in one room, and James was in another. After hearing the news that the Clippers landed Leonard, Beverley walked into several rooms containing NBA players to gloat.

Via Woj Pod:

And so the deal actually gets done. [Adrian Wojnarowski reports] that Kawhi has not only agreed to sign with the Clippers, but the Clippers are trading half their future for Paul George, it’s a stunning development. And it all goes down while those players are at the same restaurant in various private rooms.

The story that I heard was that Patrick was making a beeline down the hallway of private rooms — sticking his head into all the rooms gloating about the Clippers’ giant haul — including into LeBron’s room.

This feels like it’s right on brand for Beverley.

Now the Clippers will need to prove they’re better than the Lakers on the court (and not just on paper).